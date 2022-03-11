U.S. markets closed

22/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated March 1, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 15, 2022, the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


13,929,089 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

ANE (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

02144U304 (new)

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: March 31, 2022
Record Date: March 18, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 17, 2022

________________________________________

22/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2022, February 28, 2022 and March 2, 2022:

Number of Shares:

11,666,667 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share

Warrants:

5,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,833,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Paul Anderson

Y

1,309,334

Michael McInnis

Y

1,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 placee]

P

500,000

Finder's Fee:

Leed Jones Gable - $11,088.00 and 92,400 Finder's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at: 6:13 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, March 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,311,553 common shares at a deemed price of $0.352 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $461,666.73:

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P

# of shares

9294-5039 Quebec Inc. (Sybil Dahan)

NP

1,311,553

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated November 24, 2021.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 311 553 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,352 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 461 666,73 $ :

Nombre de créanciers:

1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

9294-5039 Québec Inc. (Sybil Dahan)

NP

1 311 553

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 novembre 2021.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:

Number of Shares:

7,343,750 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.64 per Unit.

Warrants:

7,343,750 Warrants to purchase 7,343,750 Shares.

Warrant Price:

$0.80 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:

5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider= Y /
ProGroup= P

Number of Units

Suman Pushparajah

Y

1,562,500

CAN Telecomm Solutions Inc.
(Junaid Razvi)

Y

4,531,250

KBW Capital Inc.
(Mujir Muneeruddin)

Y

468,750

Dr. Hamilton Jeyaraj

Y

390,625

Susan Uthayakumar

Y

390,625

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 1, 2022.

__________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue: (i) 118,868 common shares at a deemed price of $0.53 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $63,000; and (ii) 59,154 common shares at a deemed price of $0.355 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $21,000 :

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 21, 2021, December 14, 2021 and February 18, 2022.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de : (i) 118 868 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,53 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 63 000 $; et (ii) 59 154 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,355 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 21 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers:

1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 21 avril 2021, le 14 décembre 2021 et le 18 février 2022.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 9, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase option agreement between Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. and Gold Express Mines Inc. (the "Vendor") dated January 13, 2022, whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mormon Lake Uranium property consisting of twenty unpatented mining claims located near Payson, Arizona. In consideration, the Company will pay US$30,000 in cash and issue 500,000 shares to the Vendor.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares:

35,714,285 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share

Warrants:

35,714,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,285 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a five-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees:

12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Bryce Bradley

Y

299,654

Lawrence Roulston

Y

150,000

ILG Estate Trust No. 1 (Ian Gandel)

Y

7,938,300

ILG Estate Trust No. 2 (Ian Gandel)

Y

7,938,301

ILG Estate Trust No. 3 (Ian Gandel)

Y

7,938,301

ILG Estate Trust No. 4 (Ian Gandel)

Y

7,938,301

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on March 8, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares:

892,857 Units consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common
share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.56 per Unit.

Warrants:

446,428 Warrants to purchase 446,428 Shares.

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.875 for a period of three years from the closing date

Number of Placees:

1 Placees

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the third tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2021 and March 11, 2022.

________________________________________

