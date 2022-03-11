22/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated March 1, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening March 15, 2022, the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration' company.
Post - Consolidation
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
13,929,089 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
ANE (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
02144U304 (new)
________________________________________
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: March 31, 2022
Record Date: March 18, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 17, 2022
________________________________________
22/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2022, February 28, 2022 and March 2, 2022:
Number of Shares:
11,666,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
5,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,833,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Paul Anderson
Y
1,309,334
Michael McInnis
Y
1,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Leed Jones Gable - $11,088.00 and 92,400 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at: 6:13 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, March 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,311,553 common shares at a deemed price of $0.352 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $461,666.73:
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P
# of shares
9294-5039 Quebec Inc. (Sybil Dahan)
NP
1,311,553
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated November 24, 2021.
GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 311 553 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,352 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 461 666,73 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
9294-5039 Québec Inc. (Sybil Dahan)
NP
1 311 553
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 novembre 2021.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:
Number of Shares:
7,343,750 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.64 per Unit.
Warrants:
7,343,750 Warrants to purchase 7,343,750 Shares.
Warrant Price:
$0.80 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider= Y /
Number of Units
Suman Pushparajah
Y
1,562,500
CAN Telecomm Solutions Inc.
Y
4,531,250
KBW Capital Inc.
Y
468,750
Dr. Hamilton Jeyaraj
Y
390,625
Susan Uthayakumar
Y
390,625
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 1, 2022.
__________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue: (i) 118,868 common shares at a deemed price of $0.53 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $63,000; and (ii) 59,154 common shares at a deemed price of $0.355 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $21,000 :
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 21, 2021, December 14, 2021 and February 18, 2022.
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de : (i) 118 868 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,53 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 63 000 $; et (ii) 59 154 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,355 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 21 000 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 21 avril 2021, le 14 décembre 2021 et le 18 février 2022.
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 9, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase option agreement between Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. and Gold Express Mines Inc. (the "Vendor") dated January 13, 2022, whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mormon Lake Uranium property consisting of twenty unpatented mining claims located near Payson, Arizona. In consideration, the Company will pay US$30,000 in cash and issue 500,000 shares to the Vendor.
________________________________________
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, March 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2022:
Number of Shares:
35,714,285 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
35,714,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,285 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a five-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Bryce Bradley
Y
299,654
Lawrence Roulston
Y
150,000
ILG Estate Trust No. 1 (Ian Gandel)
Y
7,938,300
ILG Estate Trust No. 2 (Ian Gandel)
Y
7,938,301
ILG Estate Trust No. 3 (Ian Gandel)
Y
7,938,301
ILG Estate Trust No. 4 (Ian Gandel)
Y
7,938,301
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on March 8, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
892,857 Units consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common
Purchase Price:
$0.56 per Unit.
Warrants:
446,428 Warrants to purchase 446,428 Shares.
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.875 for a period of three years from the closing date
Number of Placees:
1 Placees
The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the third tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2021 and March 11, 2022.
________________________________________
