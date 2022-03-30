U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

22/03/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

22/03/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2022:


Number of Shares:

11,497,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share


Warrants:

11,497,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,497,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period


Number of Placees:

12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares


Graeme O'Neill

Y

5,000,000


Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $952.00 and 11,900 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HYLANDS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ("HIH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2022:

Number of Shares:

8,355,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per Unit.

Warrants:

8,355,000 Warrants to purchase 8,355,000 Shares.

Warrant Price:

$0.15 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Acceleration Event:

The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice to the holders of the Warrants, after the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the Shares on the Exchange have traded at a closing price of equal to or greater than $0.25 per Share.

Number of Placees:

52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider= Y / ProGroup= P

Number of Units

Aggregate Pro Group
(6 placees)

P

480,000

Finders' Fees:

$7,000 cash and 70 Finder's Warrants paid to Leede Jones Gable Inc.


$26,735 cash and 266,360 Finder's Warrants paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp.


$1,400 cash and 14,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Haywood Securities Inc.


$22,400 cash and 224,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Research Capital Corporation.


Finders' Warrants shall be exercisable at $0.15 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. The Finder's Warrants are subject to the Acceleration Event.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 28, 2022.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the REIT that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 31, 2022. The REIT may repurchase for cancellation, up to 787,956 trust units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 31, 2022 through March 30, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Brad Delaney) on behalf of the REIT.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,869,670 shares at a price of $2.50 per share to settle outstanding debt for $14,674,177.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Creditor

Insider=Y / Progroup=P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

# of Shares



Sentient Global
Resources Fund IV L.P

Y

$14,674,177

$2.50

5,869,670



The Company issued a news release on March 29, 2022.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2022:


Number of Shares:

4,000,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.099 per share


Warrants:

2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.16 for a two year period


Number of Placees:

1 placee


Finder's Fee:

$24,000, plus 240,000 compensation warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months, payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2022:


Number of Shares:

7,749,000 common shares. Additional up to 984,504 common shares may be issued in lieu of cash, subject to certain penalty clauses as outlined in the registration rights agreement entered into by the Company.


Purchase Price:

CDN$0.55 per common share


Warrants:

7,749,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,749,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.70 for a 36-month period


Number of Placees:

19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Units


Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

914,000


[9 placees]





Finder(s) Commission:

Aggregate of CDN$298,336.51 in cash and 542,431 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited; Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.55 for 36-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,235 common shares at a deemed price of $8.3008 per share to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., in consideration of advisory services provided to the Company in connection with finalization of terms for the joint venture relationship with Lanxess Corporation, which occurred on February 23, 2022.


Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 24, 2022, and March 9, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c9724.html

