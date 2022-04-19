22/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, April 22, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 26, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 26, 2022.

TRADE DATES

April 22, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 26, 2022

April 26, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 26, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: May, 13, 2022

Record Date: April, 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April, 28, 2022

____________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

[formerly YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the director's resolution passed on March 2, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the common shares of Lithium One Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Yorkton Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value

24,050,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LONE (new) CUSIP Number: 536807 10 0 (new)

________________________________________

TRANSITION OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TOP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated February 25, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective February 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on April 20, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Common

shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4. Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TOP.P CUSIP Number: 89370J 10 3 Sponsoring Member: Haywood Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for up to 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 25, 2022.

Company Contact: John Pantazopoulos Company Address: #915, 500 - 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 2V6 Company Phone Number: (403) 801-5015 Company Email Address: pantazop.home@gmail.com

_________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.08

Payable Date: May 13, 2022

Record Date: April 29, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 28, 2022

________________________________________

22/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 14, 2022, the Company's short form prospectus dated March 30, 2022, qualifying the distribution of up to 13,250,464 common shares of the Company, excluding the underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 5, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$51,554,156.70 including gross proceeds from the partially exercise of the over-allotment option.

Offering: 10,440,050 common shares (including over-allotment)

3,424,658 flow-through shares

1,500,000 charity flow-through shares



Offering Price: CDN$3.10 per common share

CDN$3.65 per flow-through share

CDN$4.46 per charity flow-through share



Underwriters: Red Cloud Securities Inc., Clarksons Platou Securities SA, Scotia

Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon

Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital

Corporation



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of CDN$3,086,103.40 in cash.



Over-Allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with

this offering and purchased an additional 2,114,244 common shares.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 30, 2022, and news releases dated March 8, 2022, March 9, 2022, and April 5, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2022, and March 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,687,500 units, and 7,142,857 flow-through units



Purchase Price: CAD$0.32 per unit, and $0.35 per flow-through unit



Warrants: 5,915,718 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,915,718 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.48 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of closing



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 380,000





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate

828,125 broker warrants and the issuance of 874,999 commission units. Each

broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company

at a price of $0.32 for two-year period. Each commission unit consists of one

common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with

each whole warrant exercisable for a common share at $0.48 for a two-year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 31, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated February 14, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Delota Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of 2766563 Ontario Inc. ("276 Ontario"). Under the Agreement, to acquire 276 Ontario, the Company is required to issue 12,000,001 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to the Vendors on closing. 276 Ontario currently holds $11,129,171.92 in debt associated with the Company's previous acquisition of the corporate entities comprising the business of 180 Smoke.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated February 14, 2022, March 10, 2022, and March 31, 2022.

_______________________________________

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement.

Convertible Debenture: $11,095,976



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.40

per share



Maturity date: April 27, 2023



Warrants: 2,866,036 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,866,036 shares at

an exercise price of $0.41 per share until April 27, 2023



Interest Rate: 8%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

The Company has announced the closing of the transaction by way of press release dated April 7, 2022.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier.

Débentures convertibles : 11 095 976 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de

0,40 $ par action



Date d'échéance : 27 avril 2023



Bons de souscription : 2 866 036 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 2 866 036 d'actions

ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,41 $ par action jusqu'au 27 avril 2023



Taux d'intérêt : 8%



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur

La société a annoncé la clôture de l'opération par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 7 avril 2022.

________________________________________

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD ("FO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 62,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on April 8, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2022, March 23, 2022, March 24, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 21,318,336 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 21,318,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,318,336 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Garrett MacDonald Y 125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

6 placees P 1,558,335











Finder's Fee: Gerhard Merkel – $32,000 cash and 266,666 compensation options.

Research Capital Corporation - $7,440 cash and 62,000 compensation

options.

Capital Find Partners Inc. (Kurt Soost) - $1,920 cash and 16,000

compensation options.

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $4,920 cash and 41,333 compensation options.

PI Financial Corp. - $19,200 cash and 160,000 compensation options.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $9,120 cash and 64,000 compensation options.

Carl Fleury - $38,880 cash and 324,000 compensation options.

Each non-transferable compensation option is exercisable into one common

share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 24, 2022 and March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2022, February 2, 2022 and March 8, 2022:



Number of Shares: 16,666,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share







Number of Shares: 6,666,667 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share







Warrants: 20,688,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,688,665 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 81 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Davis Y 400,000 Satvir Dhillon Y 625,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvemen

9 placees P 1,822,000





Agent's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. received $960 cash and 8,000 finder's warrants,

GloRes Securities Inc. received $6,000 cash and 50,000 finder's warrants,

Sherbrooke Street Capital (SSC) Inc. received $6,480 cash and 48,000 finder's

warrants and Research Capital Corporation received $148,108 cash and

1,183,893 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one

common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a two year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 26, 2022 and a subsequent Assignment and Assumption of Property Acquisition Agreement dated March 30, 2022 between Six Mile Mining Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the "Company"), and 1301666 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company would sell and assign its option to purchase a 100% interest in 678 mining claims, known as the Butte Valley Property located in White Pine County, Nevada (the "Property") for the consideration of a cash payment of US$500,000. In addition, the Company is entitled to a 1.5% NSR on the Property and will hold a certain percentage of equity interest in the Purchaser. The disposition is a non-arm's length transaction.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 436,262 common shares at a deemed value of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for $61,076.70.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2022.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,828,571 non-flow-through shares

352,940 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per non-flow-through share

$0.085 per flow-through share



Warrants: 5,090,756 share purchase warrants to purchase,5,090,756 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jason Bahnsen Y 142,857 Alexander Molyneux Y 1,285,714





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 2 placee] P 2,979,833





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $30,100 cash and 424,706 finder warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at

$0.07 per share for a two-year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2021 and February 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,820,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,410,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kirill Klip Y 900,000 Konstantin Klip Y 100,000 Maurice Brooks Y 120,000





Finder's Fee: Nicholas Winton receives $3,500

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $750

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 15, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COSIGO RESOURCES LTD. ("CSG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,841,989 shares and 3,859,719 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $292,099.45.



Number of Creditors: 36 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $

Andy Rendle Y 1,000 0.05 20,000 Bob Collawn Y 44,113.50 0.05 882,270 Hector Mario Cuevas Y 4,000 0.05 80,000 Ian R. Gibson Y 50,000 0.05 1,000,000









Warrants: 3,859,719 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,859,719 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a one year period until July 15, 2022

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 5, 2022.

________________________________________

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,884,742 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,884,742 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,884,742 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a six month period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Proudoot Y 50,000 Scientific Industrial Systems Inc.

(Daniel C. Arnold) Y 318,075

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

