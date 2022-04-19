22/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, April 22, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 26, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 26, 2022.
TRADE DATES
April 22, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 25, 2022
April 25, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 26, 2022
April 26, 2022 - TO SETTLE – April 26, 2022
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: May, 13, 2022
Record Date: April, 29, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: April, 28, 2022
____________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
[formerly YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the director's resolution passed on March 2, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening of Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the common shares of Lithium One Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Yorkton Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value
24,050,000 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
LONE (new)
CUSIP Number:
536807 10 0 (new)
________________________________________
TRANSITION OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TOP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated February 25, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective February 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on April 20, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).
Commence Date:
At the opening on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Common
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
10,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
5,000,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TOP.P
CUSIP Number:
89370J 10 3
Sponsoring Member:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 25, 2022.
Company Contact:
John Pantazopoulos
Company Address:
#915, 500 - 4th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 2V6
Company Phone Number:
(403) 801-5015
Company Email Address:
pantazop.home@gmail.com
_________________________________________
VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Cash Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.08
Payable Date: May 13, 2022
Record Date: April 29, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: April 28, 2022
________________________________________
22/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective April 14, 2022, the Company's short form prospectus dated March 30, 2022, qualifying the distribution of up to 13,250,464 common shares of the Company, excluding the underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 5, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$51,554,156.70 including gross proceeds from the partially exercise of the over-allotment option.
Offering:
10,440,050 common shares (including over-allotment)
3,424,658 flow-through shares
1,500,000 charity flow-through shares
Offering Price:
CDN$3.10 per common share
CDN$3.65 per flow-through share
CDN$4.46 per charity flow-through share
Underwriters:
Red Cloud Securities Inc., Clarksons Platou Securities SA, Scotia
Underwriter's Commission:
An aggregate of CDN$3,086,103.40 in cash.
Over-Allotment Option:
Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with
For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 30, 2022, and news releases dated March 8, 2022, March 9, 2022, and April 5, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2022, and March 11, 2022:
Number of Shares:
4,687,500 units, and 7,142,857 flow-through units
Purchase Price:
CAD$0.32 per unit, and $0.35 per flow-through unit
Warrants:
5,915,718 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,915,718 common shares
Warrant Price:
$0.48 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of closing
Number of Placees:
29 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
380,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 31, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated February 14, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Delota Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of 2766563 Ontario Inc. ("276 Ontario"). Under the Agreement, to acquire 276 Ontario, the Company is required to issue 12,000,001 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to the Vendors on closing. 276 Ontario currently holds $11,129,171.92 in debt associated with the Company's previous acquisition of the corporate entities comprising the business of 180 Smoke.
For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated February 14, 2022, March 10, 2022, and March 31, 2022.
_______________________________________
CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement.
Convertible Debenture:
$11,095,976
Conversion Price:
Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.40
Maturity date:
April 27, 2023
Warrants:
2,866,036 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,866,036 shares at
Interest Rate:
8%
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
The Company has announced the closing of the transaction by way of press release dated April 7, 2022.
RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 avril 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier.
Débentures convertibles :
11 095 976 $
Prix de conversion :
Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de
Date d'échéance :
27 avril 2023
Bons de souscription :
2 866 036 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire 2 866 036 d'actions
Taux d'intérêt :
8%
Nombre de souscripteurs :
1 souscripteur
La société a annoncé la clôture de l'opération par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 7 avril 2022.
________________________________________
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD ("FO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2022:
Number of Shares:
62,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on April 8, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2022, March 23, 2022, March 24, 2022 and March 31, 2022:
Number of Shares:
21,318,336 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
21,318,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,318,336 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
48 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Garrett MacDonald
Y
125,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,558,335
Finder's Fee:
Gerhard Merkel – $32,000 cash and 266,666 compensation options.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 24, 2022 and March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2022, February 2, 2022 and March 8, 2022:
Number of Shares:
16,666,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Number of Shares:
6,666,667 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
20,688,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,688,665 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
81 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Scott Davis
Y
400,000
Satvir Dhillon
Y
625,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvemen
P
1,822,000
Agent's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. received $960 cash and 8,000 finder's warrants,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 26, 2022 and a subsequent Assignment and Assumption of Property Acquisition Agreement dated March 30, 2022 between Six Mile Mining Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the "Company"), and 1301666 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company would sell and assign its option to purchase a 100% interest in 678 mining claims, known as the Butte Valley Property located in White Pine County, Nevada (the "Property") for the consideration of a cash payment of US$500,000. In addition, the Company is entitled to a 1.5% NSR on the Property and will hold a certain percentage of equity interest in the Purchaser. The disposition is a non-arm's length transaction.
________________________________________
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 436,262 common shares at a deemed value of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for $61,076.70.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2022.
________________________________________
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022:
Number of Shares:
9,828,571 non-flow-through shares
352,940 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per non-flow-through share
$0.085 per flow-through share
Warrants:
5,090,756 share purchase warrants to purchase,5,090,756 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.11 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jason Bahnsen
Y
142,857
Alexander Molyneux
Y
1,285,714
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,979,833
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $30,100 cash and 424,706 finder warrants
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2021 and February 16, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,820,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
1,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,410,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kirill Klip
Y
900,000
Konstantin Klip
Y
100,000
Maurice Brooks
Y
120,000
Finder's Fee:
Nicholas Winton receives $3,500
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $750
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 15, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COSIGO RESOURCES LTD. ("CSG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,841,989 shares and 3,859,719 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $292,099.45.
Number of Creditors:
36 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
Andy Rendle
Y
1,000
0.05
20,000
Bob Collawn
Y
44,113.50
0.05
882,270
Hector Mario Cuevas
Y
4,000
0.05
80,000
Ian R. Gibson
Y
50,000
0.05
1,000,000
Warrants:
3,859,719 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,859,719 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.06 for a one year period until July 15, 2022
For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 5, 2022.
________________________________________
LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2022:
Number of Shares:
1,884,742 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
1,884,742 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,884,742 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a six month period, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
James Proudoot
Y
50,000
Scientific Industrial Systems Inc.
Y
318,075
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/18/c6439.html