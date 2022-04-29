22/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")
[formerly Voleo Trading Systems Inc. ("TRAD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business-Completed; Name Change and Symbol Change; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSXV Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Voleo Trading Systems Inc.'s ("Voleo" or the Company") Change of Business ("COB") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated June 30, 2021. The COB includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:
Change of Business-Completed
Pursuant to an option agreement dated April 20, 2021, as amended February 28, 2022, the Company has been granted the option to acquire 100% interest in the Tombstone South Property located in Arizona (the "Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will be required to issue 80,000 shares on closing of the COB.
For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated June 30, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated April 22, 2021, July 23, 2021, October 12, 2021, January 18, 2022, April 5, 2022 and April 22, 2022.
Name Change and Symbol Change
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated April 11, 2022, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday, May 2, 2022, the common shares of Intrepid Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Voleo Trading Systems Inc. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("TRAD") to ("INTR"). As per the North American Industry Classification System, the Company is classified as an 'Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
3,875,401
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
INTR (new)
CUSIP Number:
46123W104 (new)
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
Concurrent with the COB, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 22, 2021:
Number of Shares: 15,352,500 shares
Purchase Price: $0.20 per share
Warrants: 7,676,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,676,250 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a one-year period
$0.35 in the second year
Number of Placees: 10 placees
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
King & Bay West Management Corp.
Y
500,000
J. Sujir Law Corporation
Y
250,000
Accession Management & Consulting Ltd.
Y
262,500
Dan Barnholden
P
300,000
Tim Graham
P
200,000
Brady Rak
P
300,000
Brad Ralph
P
150,000
David Goguen
P
125,000
Brodie Dunlop
P
125,000
Crescat Global Macro Master Fund Ltd.
P
2,500,000
Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd.
P
2,500,000
Finder's Fee:
$63,000 cash and 315,000 broker warrants payable to Research Capital
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company announced the closing of the private placement in its news releases dated April 22, 2022, including setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Resume Trading
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since April 21, 2021, pending completion of the COB.
Effective at market open on Monday, May 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.
Company Contact: Sheila Paine
Company Address: 2400 – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3P3
Company Phone Number: 604-681-8030
Company Fax Number: N/A
Company Email Address: spaine@kingandbay.com
________________________________________
PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Monday, May 2, 2022 trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 24, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
22/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2022, March 10, 2022 and March 31, 2022:
Convertible Debentures:
$7,500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units ("Units") of the Company at $0.13 per Unit of principal
Warrants:
The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.16 per common share in
Automatic Conversion:
The outstanding principal balance under the Convertible Debentures will be
Interest rate:
10% per annum, payable annually in cash.
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Amount of
Greenwater Investment Hong Kong Limited
Y
$7,500,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2022 and March 31, 2022:
Number of Shares:
26,923,076 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per Unit
Warrants:
26,923,076 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,923,076 common shares
Warrant Price:
The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.16 per common share in the
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider= Y /
Number of Units
Greenwater Investment Hong Kong Limited
Y
26,923,076
Finder's Fees:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
__________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
Huntsman exploration inc. ("HMAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding heads of terms agreement dated February 13, 2022 and associated share transfer forms (collectively, the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Bluebird Battery Metals Australia Pty Ltd. and all of the shareholders (the "Vendors") of PieCo Metals Pty Ltd. ("PieCo Metals"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PieCo Metals. The Vendors consist of 18 entities, including RSD Capital Corp. (Navjit Dhaliwal), Geonomics Australia Pty Ltd. (Robert Andrew Jewson) and Peter Romeo Gianni.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PieCo by making AUD$30,000 in cash payments and agreeing to issue 39,000,000 shares over a one‑year period. The Company has also granted a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the properties held by PieCo Metals to Robert Jewson to be held in trust as the representative of the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2022 and April 27, 2022.
________________________________________
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:33 a.m. PST, April 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 18, 2022 between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Singatse Peak Services, LLC and Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), whereby Rio Tinto can earn a 65% interest in 34,494 acres of land located in Mason Valley, Nevada, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets").
Under the terms of the Agreement, Rio Tinto will earn the 65% interest in the Mining Assets by fully funding (i) a mutually agreed upon phase 1 work program of up to USD$4.0 million, (ii) a mutually agreed upon phase 2 work program of up to USD$5.0 million, and (iii) a feasibility study on the Mining Assets and any ancillary work completed by the Company in connection therewith up to a maximum of USD$50.0 million (the "Feasibility Study").
The Agreement also contemplates Rio Tinto and the Company entering into a joint venture upon completion of the Feasibility Study. Rio Tinto will have the option to acquire additional interests in the joint venture by funding additional amounts. If Rio Tinto does not participate in the joint venture, the Company will grant Rio Tinto a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Mining Assets.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2022 and April 27, 2022.
________________________________________
NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2022 and April 22, 2022:
Number of Shares:
25,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Number of Placees:
18 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Collin Kettell
Y
10,000,000
Bedrock Capital Corp.
Y
300,000
Craig Roberts
Y
222,300
Bassam Moubarak
Y
200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2022:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 70,703 common shares at a deemed price of $0.123786 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $8,752:
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 27, 2022.
VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 28 avril 2022
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 70 703 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,123786 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 8 752 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
2 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 avril 2022.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BC MOLY LTD. ("BM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2022 and further amended on February 16, 2022:
Number of Securities:
3,910,606 conventional unit subscription receipts ("Conventional Subscription
Purchase Price:
$0.165 per Conventional Subscription Receipts
Subscription Receipts:
Each Conventional Subscription receipt will be automatically convertible, at no
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Subscription Receipts
Adam Parsons
Y
100,000
David D'onofrio
Y
300,000
Pasquale DiCapo
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
150,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
