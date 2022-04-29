22/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

[formerly Voleo Trading Systems Inc. ("TRAD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business-Completed; Name Change and Symbol Change; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSXV Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Voleo Trading Systems Inc.'s ("Voleo" or the Company") Change of Business ("COB") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated June 30, 2021. The COB includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Change of Business-Completed

Pursuant to an option agreement dated April 20, 2021, as amended February 28, 2022, the Company has been granted the option to acquire 100% interest in the Tombstone South Property located in Arizona (the "Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will be required to issue 80,000 shares on closing of the COB.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated June 30, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated April 22, 2021, July 23, 2021, October 12, 2021, January 18, 2022, April 5, 2022 and April 22, 2022.

Name Change and Symbol Change

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated April 11, 2022, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, May 2, 2022, the common shares of Intrepid Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Voleo Trading Systems Inc. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("TRAD") to ("INTR"). As per the North American Industry Classification System, the Company is classified as an 'Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,463,126 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,875,401 Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: INTR (new) CUSIP Number: 46123W104 (new)

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Concurrent with the COB, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,352,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 7,676,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,676,250 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a one-year period

$0.35 in the second year

Number of Placees: 10 placees



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

King & Bay West Management Corp. Y 500,000

J. Sujir Law Corporation Y 250,000

Accession Management & Consulting Ltd. Y 262,500 Dan Barnholden P 300,000

Tim Graham P 200,000

Brady Rak P 300,000

Brad Ralph P 150,000

David Goguen P 125,000

Brodie Dunlop P 125,000

Crescat Global Macro Master Fund Ltd. P 2,500,000

Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd. P 2,500,000 Finder's Fee: $63,000 cash and 315,000 broker warrants payable to Research Capital

Corporation and PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company announced the closing of the private placement in its news releases dated April 22, 2022, including setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since April 21, 2021, pending completion of the COB.

Effective at market open on Monday, May 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Company Contact: Sheila Paine

Company Address: 2400 – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3P3

Company Phone Number: 604-681-8030

Company Fax Number: N/A

Company Email Address: spaine@kingandbay.com

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, May 2, 2022 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 24, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

22/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2022, March 10, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: $7,500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible

debentures ("Convertible Debentures").



Conversion Price: Convertible into units ("Units") of the Company at $0.13 per Unit of principal

outstanding. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and

one common share purchase warrant.



Warrants: The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.16 per common share in

the first year and at $0.17 per common share thereafter. Warrants expire two

years from the date of shareholder approval.



Automatic Conversion: The outstanding principal balance under the Convertible Debentures will be

automatically converted into Units following receipt of Shareholder Approval.

Maturity Date: July 31, 2022, subject to automatic conversion.



Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable annually in cash.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount of

Convertible Debentures





Greenwater Investment Hong Kong Limited

(Rile Ge) Y $7,500,000





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 26,923,076 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.13 per Unit



Warrants: 26,923,076 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,923,076 common shares



Warrant Price: The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.16 per common share in the

first year and at $0.17 per common share thereafter. Warrants expire two

years from the date of shareholder approval.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units









Greenwater Investment Hong Kong Limited

(Rile Ge) Y 26,923,076









Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Huntsman exploration inc. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding heads of terms agreement dated February 13, 2022 and associated share transfer forms (collectively, the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Bluebird Battery Metals Australia Pty Ltd. and all of the shareholders (the "Vendors") of PieCo Metals Pty Ltd. ("PieCo Metals"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PieCo Metals. The Vendors consist of 18 entities, including RSD Capital Corp. (Navjit Dhaliwal), Geonomics Australia Pty Ltd. (Robert Andrew Jewson) and Peter Romeo Gianni.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PieCo by making AUD$30,000 in cash payments and agreeing to issue 39,000,000 shares over a one‑year period. The Company has also granted a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the properties held by PieCo Metals to Robert Jewson to be held in trust as the representative of the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2022 and April 27, 2022.

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:33 a.m. PST, April 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 18, 2022 between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Singatse Peak Services, LLC and Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), whereby Rio Tinto can earn a 65% interest in 34,494 acres of land located in Mason Valley, Nevada, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Rio Tinto will earn the 65% interest in the Mining Assets by fully funding (i) a mutually agreed upon phase 1 work program of up to USD$4.0 million, (ii) a mutually agreed upon phase 2 work program of up to USD$5.0 million, and (iii) a feasibility study on the Mining Assets and any ancillary work completed by the Company in connection therewith up to a maximum of USD$50.0 million (the "Feasibility Study").

The Agreement also contemplates Rio Tinto and the Company entering into a joint venture upon completion of the Feasibility Study. Rio Tinto will have the option to acquire additional interests in the joint venture by funding additional amounts. If Rio Tinto does not participate in the joint venture, the Company will grant Rio Tinto a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Mining Assets.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2022 and April 27, 2022.

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2022 and April 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Collin Kettell Y 10,000,000

Bedrock Capital Corp.

(Paul Matysek) Y 300,000

Craig Roberts Y 222,300

Bassam Moubarak Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 70,703 common shares at a deemed price of $0.123786 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $8,752:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 27, 2022.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 28 avril 2022

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 70 703 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,123786 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 8 752 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 avril 2022.

NEX COMPANY

BC MOLY LTD. ("BM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2022 and further amended on February 16, 2022:

Number of Securities: 3,910,606 conventional unit subscription receipts ("Conventional Subscription

Receipts")

2,150,000 flow-through unit subscription receipts ("FT Subscription Receipts")



Purchase Price: $0.165 per Conventional Subscription Receipts

$0.165 per FT Subscription Receipts



Subscription Receipts: Each Conventional Subscription receipt will be automatically convertible, at no

additional cost, into one unit ("Unit") of the Company while each FT Subscription

Receipt will also be automatically convertible, at no additional cost, into one flow-

through unit ("FT Unit"). Each Conventional Subscription or FT Subscription

Receipt will be convertible upon meeting certain escrow release conditions

including obtaining Exchange approval of the Company's reactivation application

as per Exchange Policy 2.6. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the

capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each

common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable

for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22

for a five year period from the date of issuance. Each FT Unit will consist of one

flow-through common share of the Company and one Warrant.



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Subscription Receipts Adam Parsons Y 100,000 David D'onofrio Y 300,000 Pasquale DiCapo Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 150,000 Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

