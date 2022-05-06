U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,014.86
    -555.18 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

22/05/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUIVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 05, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

YVR.P

2

Badger Capital Corp.

Interim financial report for the period.

2022/02/28




Management's discussion and analysis for
the period.

2022/02/28




Certification of interim filings for the period.

2022/02/28

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, May 12, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 16, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 16, 2022

TRADE DATES

May 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022 - TO SETTLE – May 16, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: one Contingent Value Rights per common share
Payable Date: June 7, 2022
Record Date: May 18, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date: May 17, 2022

For further information, please refer to the company's news release dated May 3, 2022.

________________________________________

VORTEX METALS INC. ("VMS")
[Formerly VICTORY CAPITAL CORP. ("VIC.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Victory Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The QT includes the following:

  • Pursuant to a merger and amalgamation agreement dated February 5, 2021 (as amended on December 23, 2021 and on March 31, 2022), the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of Acapulco Gold Corp. ("Acapulco") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 6,744,102 common shares to the shareholders of Acapulco, of which 4,118,440 are subject to escrow;

  • Pursuant to a property purchase and sale agreement dated November 20, 2020 (as amended on March 16, 2022), the Company has acquired the Acapulco Property composed of the Riqueza Marina Project, the Zaachila Project and the Rescate Project for 26,587,205 common shares (inclusive of 1,587,205 common shares issued to certain arm's length finders in connection with the completion of the transaction), which have all been subject to escrow.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022 and to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2022.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Acapulco and the Company completed a private placement, in the aggregate, of 21,660,000 subscription receipts (20,215,000 Acapulco Subscription Receipts and 1,445,000 Company's Subscription Receipts), which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares:

21,660,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.20 per common share

Number of placees:

191 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

None

Commission:

Finders collectively received $346,560 in cash and 1,732,800 common shares
purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 2 years.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placements in its news releases dated October 14, 2021 and December 9, 2021.

Name Change

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Victory Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation
Post-Transactional
Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
60,080,057 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow:

31,905,645 common shares (including the CPC escrowed shares)
of which 3,190,564 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

VMS (new)

CUSIP Number:

92905U106 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS: 21222).

Reinstated for Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 27, 2019, the securities of the Resulting Issuer will be reinstated to trade at the opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 under the symbol "VMS".

Company Contact:

Vikas Ranjan, CEO and Director

Company Address:

Suite 1500, 409 Granville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2

Company Phone Number:

416-605-7024

Company Email Address:

vranjan@vortexmetals.ca

_____________________________________________________

22/05/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2022:

Number of Shares:

6,035,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Warrants:

3,017,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,017,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a one year period



Number of Placees:

31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Steven Brassard

Y

80,000

Ulrich Trogele

Y

100,000

Graeme Lempriere

Y

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
3 placees

P

58,000

Finder's Fee:
$10,425 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 5, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC. ("CTEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 87,500 shares at a deemed price of $1.60, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 19, 2021.

The Company issued a news release when the shares were issued on November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated April 14, 2022 pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Marketing Impact Limited ("MIL") for a purchase price of $10,000,000 ("Total Consideration"), subject to customary adjustments, payable to certain arm's length vendors ("Vendors"). The Total Consideration will be satisfied by providing the Vendors with $9,000,000 in cash payments and further issuing 235,294 common shares at a deemed price of $4.25 per common share.

As per the terms of the Agreement, the Vendors will also be entitled to receive up to $1,500,000 in additional cash payments upon MIL achieving certain earning targets over the next three years following closing of this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 18, 2022.

________________________________________

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, May 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, May 05, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 160,000 bonus shares to 2039395 Ontario Ltd. (William Loucks) at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $40,000 for a term of one year, and bears interest at rate of 1.5% per annum.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2022.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated September 6, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") and an Assignment and Amending Agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement"), between Infinitum Copper Corp. (the "Company"), Walnut Mines LLC (the "Owner") and a non-arm's length private company (the "Assignor"), whereby the Company has reimbursed the Assignor for cash payments made to the Owner and expenditures incurred by the Assignor, in exchange for assuming the rights and obligations of the Assignor under the Option Agreement, entitling the Company to acquire a 100% interest in certain minerals claims (the "Hotbx Project"), located in Arizona, USA.

To earn a 100% interest in the Project, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $693,000 over a four year period ($95,000 of which has been paid), issue an aggregate of 3,125,000 common shares and incur an aggregate of $5,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period. The Owner will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20, 2022.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced in news releases dated January 17, 2022, February 10, 2022, March 02, 2022, April 04, 2022 and May 02, 2022:

Number of Securities:

30,762,500 subscription receipts



Purchase Price:

$0.75 per subscription receipt



Subscription Receipts:

Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit (each, a "Unit"),
without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of
the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of certain escrow
release conditions. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company
and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each
whole Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company
at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of 24 months following the
closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees:

116 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / Pro Group =
P

# of subscription receipts

Gregory Bowes

Y

100,000

Donald Christie

Y

100,000

Sabita Raman

Y

130,000

Dave Marsh

Y

100,000

John McNeice

Y

25,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee)

P

5,000,000




Broker's Fee:

Aggregate of $1,384,312.5 in cash and 1,845,750 non-transferable broker
warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP, Cormark Securities Inc.,
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP. Each broker warrant
entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.75 for a 24-
month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closing of the Private Placement on February 10, 2022 and May 02, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Abingdon Capital

Y

$7,500

$0.05

150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c1161.html

Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • This little-known Vanguard fund has been crushing it — yes, even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? Bogle’s usual advice to an ordinary investor was to stick to a low-cost U.S. stock-market index fund for long-term growth, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) fund. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Why Snowflake, DocuSign, and Okta Fell Hard Today (Again)

    Expensively valued software companies continued to struggle as long-term interest rates moved higher.

  • 10 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]

  • Why Under Armour Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) fell 23.8% on Friday after the athletic apparel maker posted an unexpected loss and issued a tepid full-year profit forecast. Its results were dampened by coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which led sales in its Asia-Pacific region to fall by 14%. Supply chain disruptions made it impossible for Under Armour to obtain the inventory it needed to satisfy the demand for its products among consumers.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • DraftKings reports mixed earnings, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses first quarter earnings for DraftKings.&nbsp;

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Peloton stock hits all-time low, Vinco Ventures stock soars, Under Armour slides on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to today's trending industry stories, including Vinco Ventures announcing its Cryptyde spinoff.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says you ‘can’t think of a worse environment’ for stocks and bonds — but here’s one simple strategy he’d employ right now

    Jones’ advice is clear. The trend is your friend.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.