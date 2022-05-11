22/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 9, 2022, against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
AQS
2
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
2021/12/31
EDM
1
EDM Resources Inc.
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
2021/12/31
VDKA
2
Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp.
Certification of the annual filings for the year.
2021/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
JVR VENTURES INC. ("JVR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated March 29, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 30, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public (the Offering). The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open May 12, 2022 the Common shares will be listed
The closing of the public Offering is scheduled to occur on May 12, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited Common shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
2,000,000 Common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
JVR.P
CUSIP Number:
46654Y107
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
400,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 29, 2022.
Company Contact:
Kristen Reinertson
Company Address:
25th Floor, 700 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3
Company Phone Number:
604-908-4495
Company Email Address:
jvr.cpc@gmail.com
________________________________________
LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 5, 2022, effective at the opening, May 12, 2022 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.
Refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2022, available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, May 12, 2022, under the symbol "TNZ".
As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "TNZ" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")
[Formerly Homerun Resources Inc. ("HMR.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced.
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
NEX Company
Homerun Resources Inc. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on May 12, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening, May 12, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from HMR.H to HMR. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 9, 2022, effective at the open, May 12, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
22/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, May 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the company pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 21, 2022, between Lithoquest Resources Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest certain mineral claims (the "Gold Standard Property"), located in the Kenora Mining District, northern Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $60,000 and issuing $60,000 in common shares, subject to a minimum deemed price of $0.105 per share (up to a maximum of 571,428 shares) to the Venders over a two year period.
Additionally, the Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable by the Company at any time for $750,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2022.
_______________________________________
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 5, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the final tranche of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
512,980 subscription receipts (pre-consolidation)
Purchase Price:
US$3.50 per subscription receipt (pre-consolidation)
Subscription Receipts:
Each subscription receipt will automatically convert into one unit (each, a "Unit"),
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in the news release dated April 21, 2022.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 2, 2022 and news release dated May 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis effective at the opening on May 4, 2022. The subscription receipts and warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the consolidation ratio.
OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)(« ODV.WT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 mai 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 5 avril 2022, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à la clôture de la tranche finale placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le " placement privé ") annoncé précédemment par la société :
Nombre d'actions:
512 980 reçus de souscription (pré-regroupement)
Prix :
3,50 $ US par reçu de souscription (pré-regroupement)
Reçus de souscription:
Chaque reçu de souscription sera converti automatiquement en une unité (une
Nombre de souscripteurs:
6 souscripteurs:
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 avril 2022.
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 2 mai 2022 et au communiqué de presse daté du 4 mai 2022, la société a regroupé son capital sur la base de (3) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action à compter de l'ouverture des marchés le 4 mai 2022. Les reçus de souscription et les bons de souscription seront ajustés en fonction du ratio de regroupement.
________________________________________
PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 07, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
12,296,276
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 15, 2020 (Extended to May 15/21 and May 15/22)
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 15, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,296,276 shares with 15,296,276 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 17, 2018, May 22, 2020 and May 7, 2021.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022.
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, May 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, May 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 337,838 common shares at a deemed price of $0.148 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000 for severance and inducement payments.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Allison Radford
Y
$25,000
$0.148
168,919
Scott Morrow
Y
$25,000
$0.148
168,919
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
