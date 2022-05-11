22/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 9, 2022, against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AQS 2 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2021/12/31 EDM 1 EDM Resources Inc. Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2021/12/31 VDKA 2 Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp. Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2021/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

JVR VENTURES INC. ("JVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated March 29, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 30, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public (the Offering). The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open May 12, 2022 the Common shares will be listed

and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public Offering is scheduled to occur on May 12, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited Common shares with no par value of which

6,000,000 Common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering



Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 Common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: JVR.P CUSIP Number: 46654Y107 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one Common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for

a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 29, 2022.

Company Contact: Kristen Reinertson Company Address: 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 604-908-4495 Company Email Address: jvr.cpc@gmail.com

________________________________________

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 5, 2022, effective at the opening, May 12, 2022 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2022, available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, May 12, 2022, under the symbol "TNZ".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "TNZ" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

[Formerly Homerun Resources Inc. ("HMR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced.

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

NEX Company

Homerun Resources Inc. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on May 12, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, May 12, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from HMR.H to HMR. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,196,295 shares are issued and outstanding

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 9, 2022, effective at the open, May 12, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

22/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, May 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the company pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 21, 2022, between Lithoquest Resources Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest certain mineral claims (the "Gold Standard Property"), located in the Kenora Mining District, northern Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $60,000 and issuing $60,000 in common shares, subject to a minimum deemed price of $0.105 per share (up to a maximum of 571,428 shares) to the Venders over a two year period.

Additionally, the Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable by the Company at any time for $750,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2022.

_______________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 5, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the final tranche of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 512,980 subscription receipts (pre-consolidation)



Purchase Price: US$3.50 per subscription receipt (pre-consolidation)



Subscription Receipts: Each subscription receipt will automatically convert into one unit (each, a "Unit"),

without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of

the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of the following

escrow release condition: the completion of the listing of the Company's common

shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Each Unit comprises one common

share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the

"Warrants"). Each Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of

the Company at a price of US$6.00 per common share for a period of 60 months

following the closing of the Private Placement (pre-consolidation).



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in the news release dated April 21, 2022.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 2, 2022 and news release dated May 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis effective at the opening on May 4, 2022. The subscription receipts and warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the consolidation ratio.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)(« ODV.WT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 mai 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 5 avril 2022, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à la clôture de la tranche finale placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le " placement privé ") annoncé précédemment par la société :

Nombre d'actions: 512 980 reçus de souscription (pré-regroupement)



Prix : 3,50 $ US par reçu de souscription (pré-regroupement)



Reçus de souscription: Chaque reçu de souscription sera converti automatiquement en une unité (une

« unité »), sans paiement additionnel ou toute autre action de la part du

détenteur, lors de la satisfaction, parmi d'autres choses, de l'exigence suivante :

l'achèvement de l'inscription des actions ordinaires de la société à la New York

Stock Exchange. Chaque unité comprend une action ordinaire et un bon de

souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permettra

à son détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 6,00 $

US par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé (pré-regroupement).



Nombre de souscripteurs: 6 souscripteurs:



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 avril 2022.

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 2 mai 2022 et au communiqué de presse daté du 4 mai 2022, la société a regroupé son capital sur la base de (3) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action à compter de l'ouverture des marchés le 4 mai 2022. Les reçus de souscription et les bons de souscription seront ajustés en fonction du ratio de regroupement.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 07, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,296,276



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2020 (Extended to May 15/21 and May 15/22) New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,296,276 shares with 15,296,276 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 17, 2018, May 22, 2020 and May 7, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, May 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, May 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 337,838 common shares at a deemed price of $0.148 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000 for severance and inducement payments.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Allison Radford Y $25,000 $0.148 168,919 Scott Morrow Y $25,000 $0.148 168,919

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

