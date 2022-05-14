U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,693.82
    +280.86 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

22/05/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·13 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:

$0.03

Payable Date:

June 15, 2022

Record Date:

May 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date:

May 30, 2022

____________________________

JABBO CAPITAL CORP. ("JAB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Jabbo Capital Corp. ("Jabbo") announced on May 12, 2022 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Jabbo and BPG Metals Corp. ("BPGM"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Jabbo of all the shares of BPGM pursuant to a business combination.

The letter of intent was initially announced January 25, 2022.

Effective at the market open, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 the common shares of Jabbo Capital Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")
[Formerly MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by directors on May 1, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the common shares of Blockmate Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Intermediation and Related Activities' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which



63,501,666

common shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

NIL

common shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol:

MATE

(new)


CUSIP Number:

09370U 10 6

(new)

________________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Pursuant to an arrangement (the "Arrangement"), CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur") has acquired all of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of New Placer Gold Dome Corp. ("New Placer").

In connection with the Arrangement, holders of Common Shares of New Placer will receive 0.1182 of a common share in CopAur for each one (1) New Placer Common Share held.

The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated November 30, 2021, under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that the requisite security holders approval in connection with the Arrangement was obtained from the security holders of the Company at the meeting held on May 6, 2022. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on May 11, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 3, 2021, March 8, 2022, April 12, 2022, May 7, 2022, and ay 11, 2022 as well as the Company's Information Circular dated April 7, 2022 all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Delist:

In conjunction with the completion of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that the New Placer Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Monday, May 16, 2022, the New Placer Common Shares, under the symbol NGLD, will be delisted from the Exchange.

______________________________________

22/05/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2022:


Number of Shares:

125,000,000 Subscription Receipts that are convertible into units upon the
satisfaction of Escrow Release Conditions.Each unit is comprised of one
common share and one share purchase warrants.


Purchase Price:

$0.12 per Subscription Receipt


Warrants:

125,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.18 for a five-year period


Number of Placees:

120 placees


Insider

Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

John Howard-Eckersley

Y

412,500

Joshua Bleak

Y

2,500,000

Laara Shaffer

Y

212,500

Corey Dean

Y

2,500,000


Agent's Fee (Initial Fee):

Haywood Securities Inc. – $298,298.25
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $149,753.25
PI Financial Corp. - $742.50
Echelon Wealth Partners- $126.00
Canccord Genuity Corp. - $981.00
Research Capital Corp. - $99.00

Upon the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the following Compensation Options will be payable:

Haywood Securities Inc. – 4,747, 680 Compensation Options that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – 2,752,320 Compensation Options that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 12, 2022 setting out the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2022, February 28, 2022, March 11, 2022, April 14, 2022, April 22, 2022 and May 2, 2022:

Number of Shares:

39,175,285 non-flow-through shares
8,262,500 flow-through shares




Purchase Price:

$0.07 per non-flow-through share
$0.08 per flow-through share




Warrants:

43,306,535 share purchase warrants. The warrants are subject to an
accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares closes at or
above $0.30 for five consecutive trading days.




Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 (as to 39,175,285 non-flow-through warrants) for a two-year period
$0.15 (as to 4,131,250 flow-through warrants) for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

95 placees





Insider/Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Lithosphere Services Inc. (Buddy Doyle)

Y

857,000 nf/t




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,612,500 f/t
2,680,000 nf/t




[10 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $9,540.00, 66,000 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per
share for a two-year period and 61,500 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.15 per
share for a two-year period.




Haywood Securities Inc. - $19,062.08, 244,029 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per
share for a two-year period and 24,750 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.15 per
share for a two-year period.




Research Capital Corporation - $27,014.93, 364,499 Agent's Options exercisable at
$0.10 per share for a two-year period and 18,750 Agent's Options exercisable
at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.




Canaccord Genuity Corp. $29,160.00, 228,000 Agent's Options
exercisable at $0.10 per share for a two-year period and 165,000 Agent's Options
exercisable at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.




Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. - $840.00 and 12,000 Agent's Options exercisable at
$0.10 per share for a two-year period.




Glores Securities Inc. - $9,000.00 and 112,500 Agent's Options exercisable at
$0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated May 2, 2022 and May 12, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2022:

Number of Shares:

6,310,000 Quebec flow-through shares, 8,682,500 federal flow-through
shares and 7,468,000 common shares


Share Purchase Price:

$0.29 per Quebec flow-through share, $0.27 per federal flow-through
share and $0.25 per common share


Warrants:

22,460,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,460,500 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.32 for a three-year period


Number of Placees:

62 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (7 placees)

P

1,933,100

Agent's Fee:

Research Capital Corporation - $180,147.84 cash and 669,120 Compensation
Warrants



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $180,147.84 cash and 669,120 Compensation
Warrants



Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the
Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a three-year period.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENERSPAR CORP. ("ENER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the notice of distribution of Enerspar Corp's (the ''Company'') in connection with the plan of arrangement as described in the Company's management proxy circular dated December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR.

On the Payable Date, the Company will distribute 25,360,000 common shares in the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1222150 B.C. Ltd (the "NumberCo"). Each shareholder of the Company shall receive one common share in the capital of NumberCo for each common share in the capital of the Company held by each Shareholder.

Dividend per one common share of the Company:

1 common share in NumberCo

Payable Date:

May 31, 2022

Record Date:

May 24, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date:

Not applicable. Trading remains halted.

Following the distribution the Company will no longer hold any shares NumberCo. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 12, 2022.

___________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,245,222 shares

Purchase Price:

$2.70 per share

Warrants:

2,245,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,245,222 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$3.70 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

8 placees

Finder's Fee:


$484,968 and 179,618 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $2.70 into one common share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on April 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:58 p.m. PST, May 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2022:

Convertible Debenture

$150,000

Conversion Price:

Convertible into 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit until maturity.
Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase
warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire
one additional common share, at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, for a
period of one year.

Term of Maturity:

12 months from issuance

Interest Rate:

12% per annum

Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Fiducie La Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette)

Y

3,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on May 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. (« NHP »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures Convertibles
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 mai 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 mai 2022 :

Débenture Convertible:

150 000 $


Prix de conversion :

Convertible en 3 000 000 d'unités au prix de 0,05 $ l'unité jusqu'à l'échéance.
Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de
souscription, chaque bon de souscription permettant à son détenteur
d'acquérir une action ordinaire additionnelle, à un prix d'exercice de
0,05 $ par action, pendant une période d'un an.


Date d'échéance du terme:

12 mois à partir de l'émission


Taux d'intérêt :

12 % par année


Nombre de souscripteurs:

1 souscripteur


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Fiducie La Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette)

Y

3 000 000

Conformément à la politique de financement de l'entreprise 4.1, section 1.11(d), la société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 mai 2022.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:34 a.m. PST, May 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:39 a.m. PST, May 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Purchase Agreement dated April 22, 2022 and the Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated May 11, 2022 (collectively the "Agreements") among the Company, SRS Realty Group Inc. ("SRS"), and The Bank of Nova Scotia ("BNS"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreements, the Company has purchased all the rights, titles and interests of 5300 Harvester Road, Burlington, Ontario (the "Property"). Consideration for the purchase has been paid to SRS by way of (i) the issuance of 5,885,238 common shares of the Company ("Payment Shares") at a deemed price of $1.19 per Payment Share, (ii) the assumption of SRS' mortgage of the Property of $4,445,129 in favour of BNS, and (iii) payment of $5,054,871 made by wire transfer for the remaining balance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider

Number of Payment
Shares Issued

SRS Realty Group Inc.
(Steven Scott)

Y

5,885,238

Finders' Fees:

None


The Payment Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022 and May 12, 2022.

________________________________________

