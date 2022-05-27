22/05/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 30, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, May 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 23, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Cypress Holdings (Nevada) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Enertopia Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has completed the purchase of the Vendor's Clayton Valley lithium claystone project.

By way of consideration, the Company made cash payments totalling USD $1,100,000 and issued 3,000,000 common shares of the Company.

A finder's fee of USD $105,000 was paid in cash to C.T. Barrie and Associates, Inc.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 24, 2022 and May 5, 2022 for further details.

_______________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") dated March 2, 2022 and the Amending Agreement to the APA dated April 22, 2022 (collectively, the "Agreements") among the Company, Canna Cabana Inc. dba Crossroads Cannabis ("Purchaser"), and Robert John Rowe ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchaser will acquire the final remaining operating cannabis store in Woodstock, Ontario from the Vendor in return for an aggregate of 138,656 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $4.573 per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2022, April 27, 2022 and May 20, 2022.

________________________________________

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,000,000 shares with 4,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 19, 2020.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST") ("LFST.WT.B") ("LFST.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:27 a.m. PST, May 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST") ("LFST.WT.B") ("LFST.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, May 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Reduction

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the price reduction of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,768,666 Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2023



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,768,666 shares with 2,768,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2021.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated December 1, 2020, June 3, 2021 and November 25, 2021, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,330,600 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Northern Graphite Corporation's (the "Company") issuance of 10,500,000 non-transferable bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") pursuant to the following arm's length financings:

A senior debt financing consisting of a USD$12,000,000 non-convertible senior secured loan from Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (Collector) LP to the Company, maturing 48 months from issuance, and bearing interest of 9% plus the greater of 3 month SOFR or 1% per annum with interest in the first 12 months being capitalized;



A royalty financing in the amount of USD$4,000,000, consisting of a USD$4,000,000 purchase by Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. from the Company of a 9% graphite sales revenue royalty on the Lac des Iles Project acquired from a subsidiary of Imerys SA; and



A stream financing in the amount of USD$20,000,000, consisting of a USD$20,000,000 purchase by Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. from the Company of an 11.25% graphite stream on the Okanjande Project acquired from a subsidiary of Imerys SA and its joint venture partner until 350,000 tonnes of contained graphite in concentrate have been produced and delivered, at which time the stream will convert to a 1% royalty for the remaining life of the Okanjande deposit.

Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.01 for a period of 24 months following its issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 02, 2022.

_______________________________

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 151,660 shares to settle outstanding debt for $183,376.59.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares May L. Little Y $120,000 $1.2093 99,245

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement with United Mineral Services Ltd. (Robert Dickinson, the "Vendor") dated November 5, 2021, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire the Jake property located in BC for the consideration of $200,000, payable in four equal tranches over 18 months and the remaining $125,000 under the underlying option agreement with Electrum Resource Corp. to July 2022, or alternatively, an equal amount spread over two years with property work commitments of $360,000. The acquisition is a non-arm's length transaction.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 8, 2022 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on May 20, 2022 the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 558,242,414 common shares at a price of $0.06825 were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2022, April 7, 2022, April 26, 2022, May 20, 2022 and May 25, 2022.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 28, 2022:

CMETC eligible Flow-through Shares

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

METC eligible Flow-through Shares





Number of Shares: 550,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.56 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on May 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty sale and purchase agreement dated May 26, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Vox Royalty Corp., (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 1.25% - 1.50% sliding scale Gross Revenue Royalty on the Wonmunna project (the "Royalty"), a property located in Western Australia.

The Royalty was acquired by the Company for the following consideration: (i) cash payments of USD$4,750,000 to the Vendor; (ii) issuance of 4,350,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor; and (iii) issuance of 3,600,000 share purchase warrants to the Vendor, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$4.50 until March 25, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2022.

________________________________________

