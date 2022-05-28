22/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMG ACQUISITION CORP. ("AMG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 18, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 22, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $255,000 (2,550,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May

31, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation

of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,800,120 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,200,020 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AMG.P CUSIP Number: 031160203 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 255,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 18, 2022.

Company Contact: Konstantin Lichtenwald

Company Address: 230 997 Seymour Street, Office 9, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1

Company Phone Number: (778) 833-1984

Company Email Address: kl@lpc-cpa.com

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VRS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated April 27, 2018, May 7, 2018 and October 23, 2019 and the Company's new release issued May 27, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

22/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP. ("ICON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









1053345 BC Ltd.

(Robert Abenante) Y $10,000 $0.05 200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Warrants: 25,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $115,380 and 192,300 finders' warrants

payable to PI Financial Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc.

and Frank Hoegel. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at $0.85 for a one-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 19, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $10,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,930,007 common shares at $1.443 purchase price until maturity



Maturity date: four (4) years from issuance



Interest rate: 8.5% per annum plus



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Origin Merchant Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $570,000 in cash

and 309,278 non-transferable compensation options. Each option entitles the holder

to purchase one common share at a price of $1.443 for a period of two years

from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022, May 10, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

________________________________________

