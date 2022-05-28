U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,697.29
    -292.96 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

22/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMG ACQUISITION CORP. ("AMG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 18, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 22, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $255,000 (2,550,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:                                 

At the opening Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the common shares will
be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.




The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May
31, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation
of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction:                         

British Columbia



Capitalization:                                         

unlimited  common shares with no par value of which
7,800,120  common shares will be issued and outstanding on
completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:                                 

3,200,020  common shares



Transfer Agent:                                       

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                     

AMG.P

CUSIP Number:                                        

031160203

Agent:                                                        

PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants:                                 

255,000 non-transferable warrants.  Each warrant to purchase one
share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

 

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 18, 2022.

Company Contact: Konstantin Lichtenwald
Company Address: 230 997 Seymour Street, Office 9, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1
Company Phone Number: (778) 833-1984
Company Email Address: kl@lpc-cpa.com

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC.  ("VRS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated April 27, 2018, May 7, 2018 and October 23, 2019 and the Company's new release issued May 27, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

22/05/27  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP. ("ICON")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.

Number of Creditors:         

       1 Creditor









Insider / Pro Group Participation:

 

Creditor  

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P  

Amount 
Owing  

Deemed Price      
per Share         

  # of Shares






1053345 BC Ltd.       
(Robert Abenante)      

             Y                   

$10,000

$0.05

200,000

 

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:

Number of Shares:               

 25,500,000 shares


Purchase Price:                   

 $0.60 per share


Warrants:                             

 25,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,500,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:         

 $0.85 for a one-year period


Number of Placees:               

43 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name                                           

Insider=Y /
                      ProGroup=P                     

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement     
[1 placee]

                                  P                                                   

100,000




Finder's Fee:                 

Aggregate cash commissions of $115,380 and 192,300 finders' warrants
payable to PI Financial Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc.
and Frank Hoegel.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one
common share at $0.85 for a one-year period.


 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 19, 2022.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:       

$10,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price:     

Convertible into 6,930,007 common shares at $1.443 purchase price until maturity



Maturity date:   

four (4) years from issuance



Interest rate:     

8.5% per annum plus



Number of Placees:    

1 placee



Finder's Fee:               

Origin Merchant Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $570,000 in cash
and 309,278 non-transferable compensation options. Each option entitles the holder
to purchase one common share at a price of $1.443 for a period of two years
from the closing date.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022, May 10, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

________________________________________

 

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c8924.html

Recommended Stories

  • Humility is the Right Posture

    Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers on the tea leaves from the Fed minutes, antitrust policies, windfall taxes and the latest CBO projections.

  • Inflation Insight's Sharif on Rising Inflation

    Omair Sharif, founder & president of Inflation Insights, joined Alix Steel and Anna Edwards on "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" to discuss the rising inflationary pressures on the globe.

  • Big Tech Deals

    Blair Effron, Centerview Partners Co-Founder & Partner discusses deal making amidst volatility and more.

  • Trump Backs NRA in Gun Rights Pitch After Texas School Shootings

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump rejected tighter gun control after a Texas school shooter killed 19 children and two teachers, telling a National Rifle Association meeting that solutions include mental-health care and training teachers to carry concealed weapons. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapZilingo’s

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Better Buy: SoFi Technologies vs. LendingTree

    These two fintechs are generating strong revenue growth, but have been caught up in the market swoon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • The Stock Market Finally Had a Winning Week. Why It Might Not Last.

    The stock market ended its multiweek losing streak, and like a sports team that finally got a win, it’s worth celebrating. It just doesn’t mean the team—or this stock market—is any good. “Stocks finally enjoyed a strong bounce this week,” writes Canaccord Genuity analyst Martin Roberge.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks analysts are upgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are being upgraded, go to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks on Friday. The US market closed in the green for the first time in the last seven weeks as positive […]

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and what it will take to convince investors it’s for real

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.