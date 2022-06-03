22/06/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: June 30, 2022

Record Date: June 16, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 15, 2022

________________________________________

22/06/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIRIQ INC. ("IQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by AirIQ Inc. ( the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 30, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,486,403 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of June 6, 2022 to June 5, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 1, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 17,808,301 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 8, 2022, to June 7, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

EVERGEN INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. ("EVGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Story continues

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 1, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 668,370 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 8, 2022 to June 7, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Clarus Securities Inc. Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORP. ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

Total number of Warrants 6,012,500 total # of Warrants: 4,062,500 (June 19, 2019) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 19, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 19, 2024



# of Warrants: 1,950,000 (June 20, 2019) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,012,500 shares with 6,012,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2019.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, June 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,375,000 common shares at $0.0616 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2





For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2022.

________________________________________

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a stock purchase agreement dated May 16, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Pluribus Technologies Corp. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), and arm's length shareholders (the "Vendors") of Knowledge Strategies, Inc., dba Tortal Training (the "Target"), a US-based provider of learning management systems, employee training and eLearning program services. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary acquired from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company (i) paid USD$1.4 million in cash; and (ii) issued 175,926 common shares of the Company to the Vendors. Additionally, the Vendors are entitled to an earn-out based on the achievement of future performance targets by the Target.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2022.

________________________________________

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the deemed disposition of a portion of the Company's interest in the Company's majority-owned subsidiary Green Star Royalties Ltd. ("GSR") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 15,384,620 class A common shares.

Number of Shares: 15,384,620 GSR shares

Purchase Price: CAD$1.00 per GSR share

Insider Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Kevin MacLean Y 340,000 Anthony Lesiak Y 300,000 Alexandre Pernin Y 210,000 Kylie Dickson Y 100,000 Dmitry Kushnir Y 100,000 Jay Layman Y 100,000 Jinhee Magie Y 50,000 Kenneth Ngo Y 40,000 Belinda Labatte Y 10,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 31, 2022, and May 30, 2022.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,285,714 common shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 2, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated April 20, 2022, between the Flowr Corporation (the "Company"), Holigen Holdings Limited ("Holigen"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Akanda Corp. ("Akanda") and Cannahealth Limited (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire from the Company all of issued and outstanding shares of Holigen in exchange for a total consideration of approximately $35 million consisting of: (i) $3,750,000 in cash; (ii) 1,900,000 common shares in the capital of Akanda; (iii) the indirect assumption by Akanda of indebtedness of approximately $5,100,000; and (iv) at least $834,000 of interim funding to Holigen.

Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $1,250,478.72 and 96,354 common shares of Akanda was paid to Apolo Capital Advisory Corp.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated April 20, 2022, May 2, 2022 and May 30, 2022.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY (" WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares and to settle outstanding debt for $ 500,000 at a deemed price of $0.125 per share. In addition, a further 520,000 shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.04 to settle $ 20,800 of debt to the same creditor.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 18,933,705 shares

Purchase Price: $0.31 CAD per share ($0.25 USD per share)

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (Kevin Smith) Y 2,000,000 Finder's Fee: Arlington Group Asset Management Limited - $239,005 USD and 956,022

finder's warrants.

M Partners - $15,000 USD and 60,000 finder's warrants.



The finder's warrants are non-transferable and exercisable into one common

share at a price of $0.31 CAD per share ($0.25 USD per share) for an 18-month period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c9201.html