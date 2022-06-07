22/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FRDY 2 Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. Interim financial report for the period.

2022/03/31















Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2022/03/31















Certification of interim filings for the period. 2022/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PSYF.P 2 GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. interim financial statements for the period. 2022/03/31





management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period. 2022/03/31















certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 03, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LRC.H NEX Lovitt Resources Inc. Interim financial report for the period. 2022/03/31















Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2022/03/31















Certification of interim filings for the period. 2022/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

EVERGREEN GAMING CORPORATION ("TNA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")

[Formerly Letho Resources Corp. ("LET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 08, 2022, the securities of Letho Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on December 30, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on May 11, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a reverse takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 08, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of June 08, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from LET to LET.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

______________________________________________

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 2,282,994 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated May 27,

2022, of which 2,282,994 are issued and outstanding



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.00 per share until February 16, 2025.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: LBNK.WT CUSIP Number: 53681T127

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $2.00 per share and will expire on February 16, 2025.

These Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of 4,565,989 special warrants that closed on Sept. 27, 2021 and October 15, 2021. For further details, please refer to the company's long form prospectus dated March 1, 2022 and news releases dated May 27, 2022 and June 3, 2022.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: June 30, 2022

Record Date: June 10, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 09, 2022

________________________________________

22/06/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on March 29, 2022:

Number of Securities: 16,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 16,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,750,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of three years following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Decochib inc. (Renaud Hinse) Y 6,650,000 François Mestrallet Y 400,000 SARL MF (François Mestrallet) Y 4,600,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 31, 2022.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 29 mars 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 16 750 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 16 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 16 750 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de trois ans suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Decochib inc. (Renaud Hinse) Y 6 650 000 François Mestrallet Y 400 000 SARL MF (François Mestrallet) Y 4 600 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse datés du 31 mai 2022.

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 96,272,918 shares at $0.12 per share and 96,272,918 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $11,552.750.16 (US$9,171,033.00).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Uranium Energy Corp. Y $11,552,750.16 $0.12 96,272,918

Warrants: 96,272,918 share purchase warrants to purchase 96,272,918 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a five-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:43 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the company was halted Pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,385,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Astle Y 71,428 James Becker Y 142,857 Rembert De Villa Y 357,143 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees) P 130,000 Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp.- $36,750 cash and 105,000 finder's warrants Raymond James Ltd.- $14,700 cash and 42,000 finder's warrants



Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on April 06, 2022:

Number of Shares: 101,866,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 50,933,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 50,933,333 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.09 per share until April 06, 2024



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Groupe Lune Rouge

Inc. (Guy Laliberté) Y 5,000,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 06, 2022.

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 6 avril 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 101 866 666 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 50 933 333 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 50 933 333 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,09 $ par action jusqu'au 6 avril 2024



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Noms ProGroup=P # d'actions Groupe Lune Rouge

Inc. (Guy Laliberté) Y 5 000 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 avril 2022.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 16, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 11, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 11, 2022. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on May 19, 2022, with subsequent full exercise of the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $9,775,057.50.

Offering: 3,007,710 common shares



Share Price: $3.25 per common share



Warrants: 1,503,855 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,503,855 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.75 for a period of 24 months



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $586,503.45 and 180,462 non-transferrable

compensation warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc. Each

compensation warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a

price of $3.25 for a period of 24 months.



Over-Allotment Option: The underwriter was granted an over-allotment option in connection with

this offering to purchase an additional 392,310 units, which was

exercised in full.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 16, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated May 12, 2022, May 13, 2022 and May 19, 2022.

________________________________________

FREEMAN GOLD CORP. ("FMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated June 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Freeman Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Vineyard Gulch Resources, LLC (Ralph C. Roe, Randall B. Roe and Kent M. Roche) (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire mining claims located in Township 26 North, Range 21 East, Lemhi County, Idaho, known as the Moon #100 and Moon #101 claims, together with all buildings, fixtures and other improvements located on the claims (the "Moon Claims"). The Agreement, a subsequent to a purchase and sale agreement dated September 4, 2020 between the Company and Kent M. Roche, was entered into to resolve mineral title matters.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will (i) make US$100,000 cash payment to the Seller and (ii) issuing 375,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.33 per share to the Seller to settle the mineral title matters.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 5, 2022 and May 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,666,700 flow-through common shares 15,294,200 non-flow-through common shares





Purchase Price: $0.60 per flow-through common share





$0.425 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $630,003.30 and 1,317,654 compensation options payable to

Paradigm Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc.,

BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities Inc., and CIBC Capital Markets.

Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through

common share at a price of $0.425 for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated May 26, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 33,704 shares to settle outstanding debt for A$56,169.04.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:38 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced March 30, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: US$ 4,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 19.67 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Maturity date: Five years from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news release dated April 5, 2022 announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated May 24, 2022, the Bulletin should have indicated "Agent's Fee: up to 3% of the gross proceeds" instead of "Agent's Fee: 4% of the gross proceeds in cash". There is no other change to the bulletin dated May 24, 2022.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN: 6 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 24 mai 2022, le bulletin aurait dû se lire «Commission à l'agent : jusqu'à 3 % du produit brut en espèces» plutôt que «Commission à l'agent : 4 % du produit brut en espèces». Les autres renseignements au bulletin du 24 mai 2022 demeurent les mêmes.

____________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an application between Nova Royalty Corp. (the Company) and two arm's length vendors (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a portion of a 0.5% of a Net Profit Interest Royalty (the Royalty) on the Josemaria project in San Juan, Argentina. The Vendors are expected to hold 33.33% of the Royalty once the estate of the deceased current holder is settled and have agreed to sell the Company 50% of their interest. The Vendors have agreed to a first advanced payment in either cash or shares, with one Vendor choosing to receive 3,941 shares and US$10,166 cash, whereas the other Vendor will receive an all cash payment of US$16,666.

Completion of the acquisition may require more than 12 months due to the estate portioning process in Argentina.

Consideration for the full Royalty is US$13,712,000 plus advanced payments totaling US$100,000. The Company's pro rata portion payable will be calculated once the estate is settled.

For full details, please see the Company's news release dated May 24, 2022.

________________________________________

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.53 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 207,240,960 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 207,240,960 share purchase warrants to purchase 207,240,960 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a six month period



Number of Placees: 105 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Pease Y 666,666 Troy Fierro Y 666,667 Christopher Haubrich Y 1,000,000 Mark O'Dea Y 8,000,000 Philip Smerchanski Y 266,667 Graeme Currie Y 1,000,000 Maryse Belanger Y 666,666 Lendard Boggio Y 1,000,000 Bryan Wilson Y 666,666 Anglo Gold Ashanti International Exploration Y 22,168,000 Holdings Ltd.









Finder's Fee: Tamesis Partners LLP $339,003 cash payable.

Redplug Inc. $37,800 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $37,500 cash payable.

Sprott Capital Partners LP $23,580 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $16,650 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $14,640 cash payable.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $13,500 cash payable.

Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. $12,000 cash payable.

Pollitt & Co. Inc. $9,000 cash payable.

Research Capital Corporation $7,119 cash payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,800 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, June 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,617,701 shares at CAD$0.30 per share to a creditor to settle US$4,198,356.16 (CAD$5,285,310.58) of debt, consisting of the entire outstanding principal amount of the convertible debenture in the amount of US$4,000,000, accrued interest in the amount of US$109,589.04 and a prepayment fee of US$88,767.12.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release disseminated on April 20, 2022.

________________________________________

TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED ("TK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 50,563,210 common shares.



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share.



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

(Leandro Garcia) Y 9,770,669 Nexa Resources SA

(Rodrigo Menck) Y 40,792,541

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 31, 2022.

__________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the following: (i) Purchase and Sale Agreement dated December 14, 2021 (the "TGM Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Imagine Lithium Inc. ("Imagine"); (ii) Amended and Restated Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "TRLGO Purchase Agreement") between the Company's subsidiary, Trillium Red Lake Gold Ontario Inc. ("TRLGO") and Imagine; (iii) Royalty Purchase Agreement dated April 25, 2022 (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Perry English; and (iv) Assignment, Assumption and Termination Agreement dated April 19, 2022 (the "Assignment and Assumption Agreement") among TRLGO, Imagine and Pegasus Resources Inc. ("Pegasus").

Pursuant to the terms of the respective agreements, the Company will acquire: (i) interest in certain option agreements and mining claims in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario pursuant to the TGM Purchase Agreement; (ii) interest in certain other option agreements and mining claims in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario pursuant to the TRLGO Purchase Agreement; (iii) a 2% NSR royalty on certain mining claims in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario pursuant to the Royalty Purchase Agreement; and, (iv) all of Pegasus' carried interest under the applicable option agreements pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement.

The Company will provide the following consideration: (i) cash payments of CAD$123,661 and issue 1,978,400 common shares of the Company to Imagine pursuant to the TGM Purchase Agreement; (ii) cash payments of CAD$51,339 and issue 821,600 common shares of the Company to Imagine pursuant to the TRLGO Purchase Agreement; (iii) cash payments of CAD$50,000 and issue 60,000 common shares of the Company to Perry English pursuant to the Royalty Purchase Agreement; and, (iv) issue 100,000 common shares of the Company to Pegasus pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement.

Pursuant to the option agreements being assigned to and assumed by the Company under to the TGM Purchase Agreement, the Company must pay a total of $186,000 in option payments over approximately 2 years in order to earn into and exercise the options. Pursuant to the option agreements being assigned to and assumed by TRLGO under the TRLGO Purchase Agreement, TRLGO must pay a total of $20,000 to Pegasus as optionor in order to earn into and exercise the options.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 19, 2021, December 15, 2021 and April 27, 2022 for further details.

______________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (''VENZ'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,065,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 5,065,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,065,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 937,500







Broker/Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received an aggregate fee of

$32,416 in cash and 405,200 compensation warrants. Each compensation

warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $0.12 for a period

of three years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2022, April 6, 2022 and May 6, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

