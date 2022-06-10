22/06/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated June 7, 2022, effective at the opening on Monday, June 13, 2022 trading in the shares of Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. will resume.

________________________________________

FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("FRDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 3, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 13, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

[formerly GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on May 18, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 13, 2022, the common shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

169,951,141 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PGE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86074L103 (NEW)

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length option agreement dated June 30, 2021, in connection with the disposition by Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") to Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper") of 100% of its copper projects. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company received 6,000,000 Canadian Copper shares at closing, will receive a further 6,000,000 Canadian Copper shares upon the public listing of Canadian Copper and an amount of $2,300,000 payable in cash or in shares of Canadian Copper over a period of 3 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 6, 2021, November 11, 2021, February 14, 2022 and June 9, 2022.

Notice of Distribution

The Exchange has also accepted for filing the notice of distribution of the Company.

On the Payable Date, the Company will distribute up to 6,000,000 * common shares in the capital of Canadian Copper to the Company's shareholders as of the Record Date on a pro rata basis.

Dividend per 1 Share: 0.0521 share of Canadian Copper * Payable Date: June 30, 2022 Record Date: June 17, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date: June 16, 2022

* The number of common shares of Canadian Copper to be distributed and the dividend per share ratio are subject to adjustment based on the number of shares of the Company to be issued until the record date, as well as the number of shares held by U.S. Shareholders at the record date who will receive an equivalent payment in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2022.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Avis de distribution

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option datée du 30 juin 2021 auprès d'une compagnie n'ayant aucun lien de dépendance avec Exploration Puma Inc (la « Société »), relativement à la vente à Canadian Copper Inc. (« Canadian Copper ») de 100 % des intérêts dans ses projets de métaux de base. En vertu de la convention, la Société a reçu 6 000 000 d'actions de Canadian Copper à la clôture, va recevoir 6 000 000 d'actions additionnelles de Canadian Copper à l'inscription publique de Canadian Copper et un montant de 2 300 000 $ payable en espèces ou en actions de Canadian Copper sur une période de 3 ans.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 6 juillet 2021, le 11 novembre 2021, le 14 février 2022 et le 9 juin 2022.

Avis de distribution

La Bourse a accepté de dépôt d'avis de distribution de la société.

À la date du versement, la société distribuera jusqu'à concurrence de 6 000 000 * d'actions ordinaires du capital de Canadian Copper aux actionnaires de la société en date de la date de clôture des registres sur une base proportionnelle.

Dividende par 1 action : 0,0521 action de Canadian Copper * Date du versement : Le 30 juin 2022 Date de clôture des registres : Le 17 juin 2022 Date ex-dividende : Le 16 juin 2022

* Le nombre d'actions ordinaires de Canadian Copper devant être distribuées et le ratio du dividende par action sont sujets à ajustement basé sur le nombre d'actions de la société à être émises jusqu'à la date de clôture des registres, ainsi que le nombre d'actions détenues par des actionnaires américains à la date de clôture des registres qui recevront un montant équivalent en espèces.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société émis le 9 juin 2022.

_______________________________________

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED. ("TSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 13, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 8, 2021, and the news release issued by TUP Capital Inc. (the "Company") on May 2, 2022, effective at the opening, Monday, June 13, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

______________________________________

22/06/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, June 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 8, 2022, the following company name should have read as follows:

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 8, 2022, the following company name should have read as follows:

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

ATLAS ONE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 7, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 8, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on June 9, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $266,000 (2,660,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

______________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,494,062







Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 2, 2022 (2,806,562 warrants)

July 10, 2022 (3,387,500 warrants

August 4, 2022 (3,360,000 warrants)

August 6, 2022 (1,940,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 2, 2025 (2,806,562 warrants)

July 10, 2025 (3,387,500 warrants)

August 4, 2025 (3,360,000 warrants)

August 6, 2025 (1,940,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 per share (flow-through)

$0.18 per share (non-flow-through)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,300,000 flow-through shares and 6,756,562 non-flow-through shares with a total of 12,056,562 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 10, 2020.

________________________________________

CARBONTECH CAPITAL CORP. ("CT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 7, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 8, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on June 9, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 17,916,667 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.36 per common share



Warrants: 13,437,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,437,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.54/$0.79/$1.04/$1.29/$1.54 for a five (5) year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:41 a.m. PST, June 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction - Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 8, 2022, the expiry date pursuant to the non-transferable finder's warrants should have read as follows:

$21,000 and 30,000 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. whereby each non- transferable finder's warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.70 per share for a period of one year until April 6, 2023.

$60,900 and 87,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. whereby non- transferable each finder's warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.70 per share for a period of one year until April 6, 2023.

$$26,940 and 36,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. whereby each non- transferable finder's warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.70 per share for a period of one year until May 27, 2023.

________________________________________

HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED ("HEVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:47 p.m. PST, June 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED ("HEVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, June 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 09, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2022 and May 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,250,000 Charity FT units

2,433,972 FT units



Purchase Price: $ 0.28 per Charity FT units

$ 0.24 per FT units



Warrants: 8,841,983 warrants.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dustin Perry Y 20,800 FT units





Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox Y 4,000,000 Charity FT units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 62,501 FT Units





Finder's Fee: $ 37,500 payable to Andros Capital Corp., with 187,500 warrants exercisable at

$ 0.35 for two years.

$ 10,500 payable to Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, with 43,750

warrants exercisable at $ 0.35 for two years.

$7,500 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., with 37,500 warrants exercisable

at $ 0.35 for two years.

$14,000.11 payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc, with 58,333 warrants

exercisable at $ 0.35 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 07, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,600,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a 30 months period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Alicia Milne Y 4,400





Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 24, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $1,500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $2.74342



Maturity date: October 7, 2024



Interest rate: 8% per annum, plus 1.5% per annum standby rate on undrawn amounts.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Beedie Investments Limited Y 546,764

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, June 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 474,058 shares to settle outstanding debt of $265,702.74 due to holders of 11% secured debentures.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER PREDATOR CORP. ("SPD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,830,891 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 5,830,891 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,830,891 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on March 22, 2022 and June 3, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 7, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 907,337 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from June 13, 2022 to June 12, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2022.

________________________________________

TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. ("TYMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Hollyridge Investments Ltd. (Brian Gracey) Y 8,000,000





Finder's Fee: Rosario Securities Ltd. - $7,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on January 28, 2022 and February 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a sale and purchase agreement dated April 26, 2022, as amended and restated on June 7, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Vox Royalty Corp., (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Terrace Gold Pty Ltd (the "Terrace"), a subsidiary of Nuheara Limited (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire Terrace's rights and interests in an agreement with Lumina Copper S.A.C, which includes the right to receive 0.5% NSR royalty on the El Molino property (the "Property"), a property located in Peru.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue the Vendors 17,959 common shares of the Company. Further, the Company will have to make a subsequent payment of USD$450,000 in cash following the registration of the Property's royalty rights on the applicable mining title in Peru and the satisfaction of other customary completion conditions.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2022 and June 9, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

