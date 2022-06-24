22/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.WS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, July 4, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire July 6, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 6, 2022
TRADE DATES
July 4, 2022 - TO SETTLE – July 5, 2022
July 5, 2022 - TO SETTLE – July 6, 2022
July 6, 2022 - TO SETTLE – July 6, 2022
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.06
Payable Date: July 15, 2022
Record Date: June 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022
________________________________________________
XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG")
[Formerly XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Symbol Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing XAU Resources Inc. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated June 14, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 27, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. Accordingly, the trading symbol for the Company will change from GIG.P to GIG. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.
The QT consists of the following: Pursuant to an option agreement dated October 21, 2021, the Company has been granted an option by North West Exploration Inc. to earn a 100% undivided interest in certain mining permits located in northwestern Guyana, known as the Noseno Property.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement filed on Sedar and the Company's news release dated June 20, 2022.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of 4,000,000 subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per common share
Number of placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro group participation:
Name
Insider=Y/
Number of Common Shares
Catopriam Inc. (Peter Hambro)
Y
1,177,689
Audrey Maruta
Y
100,000
Commission:
Finders collectively received $5,047 in cash and 20,188 common shares
The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news releases dated March 7 and 8, 2022.
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume at the opening on Monday, June 27, 2022 under the symbol "GIG".
Post-Transactional
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
GIG (new)
CUSIP Number:
98401G103 (unchanged)
The Resulting Issuer is classified as an " Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS: 213119).
Company Contact:
Gary Bay, CEO and Director
Company Address:
66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1B7
Company Phone Number:
647-339-4301
Company Email Address:
gb.guygold@gmail.com
Company Website:
www.xauresources.com
_____________________________________________________
22/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, June 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 24, 2022 and June 8, 2022:
Number of Shares:
14,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
52 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Darren Urquhart Chartered Account Inc.
Y
66,667
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,657.50 and 71,050 Finder's Warrants that
Haywood Securities Inc. - $5,785.50 and 38,570 Finder's Warrants that are
M Partners Inc. - $44,100.00 and 294,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
PI Financial Corp. - $10,286.50 and 68,577 Finder's Warrants that are
Amandla SA (Jorge Nunez) - $20,275.50 and 135,170 Finder's Warrants that
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 8, 2022, June 14, 2022 and June 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, June 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,064,705 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.085 per share
Warrants:
3,032,353 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,032,353 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
3 placees
Finder's Fee:
150,500 broker warrants payable to RBC Investor Services Trust
274,029 broker warrants and $36,084.93 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.
Each broker warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expires on May 23, 2024.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 26, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2022:
Number of Shares:
64,885,496 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.50 per share
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Africa Oil Corp.
Y
10,178,116
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of £820,611 (CAD$1,337,595) payable to Echelon Wealth
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement dated April 6, 2022.
________________________________________
HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed promissory note of US$100,000 dated April 4, 2022 (the "Loan") between Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum and is due on April 4, 2023. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 500,000 common shares to the Lender in connection with the Loan.
For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated June 22, 2022
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated June 22, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 26, 2022 between the Company, as vendor, and two arm's length parties – Maropost Inc., and Maropost AB, as purchaser, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Maropost Inc. (collectively the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Findify AB, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of the Company for total consideration of US$4,450,000 in cash, subject to adjustment as set out in the Agreement.
Paradigm Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company receiving advisory fees in respect thereof and in addition received CDN$350,000 by way of a success fee. In addition, Lifeist has issued 664,121 common shares to Paradigm Capital as compensation for its work fee in the amount of CDN$40,000, based on a per share price of approximately $0.06 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2022
_______________________________________
MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a loan agreement effective June 20, 2022 (the "Loan"), between the Company and Redplug Capital Corp. (the "Lender"), whereby $500,000 principal amount will be advanced to the Company.
Maturing June 19, 2023, the secured Loan bears interest at 6% per annum for the first six (6) months and at 12% per annum thereafter, and is repayable on or before the maturity date.
In consideration of the Loan, the Company will issue to the Lender 2,000,000 common shares as a bonus.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2022.
________________________________________
ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 20, 2022 between the Company and MESA Products, Inc. (the "Vendor") Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100 per cent of the equity interest of the assets and business operations, which includes the Integrity Management line of business and the RIPL Software (the "RIPL Business"). As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor over the next 3 year-period an aggregate of USD$375,000 in cash payments and the issuance of 1,828,125 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 23, 2022.
________________________________________
POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 6, 2020, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
# of Warrants:
3,252,987
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 30, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 30, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.4882
# of Warrants:
4,491,286
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 30, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 30, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.864
All of the Extended Warrants were issued upon completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on July 6, 2020, to holders of certain convertible debentures issued in 2019 and 2020 by PopReach Incorporated.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2022 and the Qualifying Transaction Filing Statement dated June 26, 2020 (filed on SEDAR).
________________________________________
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:38 a.m. PST, June 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2022, the content should have been as follows:
"The NSR will be acquired by the Company in equal 0.5% parts from each of the Vendors for consideration of $500,000 to each Vendor to be settled by the issuance of an aggregate 1,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") with 500,000 Consideration Shares to each Vendor at a deemed price of $1.00 per common share."
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services; Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Shares for Services
Pursuant to the terms of the Marketing Agreement dated September 1, 2021 between the Company and Kelly B. Cross ("Cross"), the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), in consideration of the ongoing marketing services provided to the Company:
Time of Issuance
Number of Shares
Deemed Price
Upon Exchange approval
100,000
$0.08
First quarter
100,000
$0.065
Second quarter
100,000
$0.12
Third quarter
100,000
$0.09
An additional payment of 100,000 Shares will be issued upon completion of the Fourth quarter of the Marketing Agreement, as well as potential bonus payments in securities. Additional securities issuances are subject to Exchange approval.
The Company provides to Cross $1,000 in monthly cash payment as well as a one-time grant of 250,000 stock options ("Options") with an exercise price of $0.10 per Option. The Options will vest in 25% tranches over four quarterly periods including immediately upon the grant, and will expiry on September 1, 2026.
For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2022.
Shares for Debt
Pursuant to the terms of the Advertising Agreement dated July 1, 2020 between the Company and AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA"), the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of an aggregate of 1,140,430 Shares to settle $67,800 in consideration of advertising services provided to the Company from July 15, 2020 to July 15, 2021:
Time of Issuance
Number of Shares
Deemed Price
July 15, 2020
226,000
$0.06
October 15, 2020
271,200
$0.05
Jan 15, 2021
226,000
$0.06
April 15, 2021
208,615
$0.065
July 15, 2021
208,615
$0.065
For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated July 29, 2020 and June 23, 2022.
________________________________________
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement) dated March 27, 2022 between the Company and arm's length party, whereby the Company acquired all of Albert Technologies Ltd.'s tangible and intangible assets (the "Target").
According to the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for up to 750,000 common shares and up to USD$250,000 in cash, issuable and payable upon satisfaction of certain annual results of the Target.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 28, 2022 and May 31, 2022
________________________________________
