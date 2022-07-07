22/07/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 05, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VISN 2 Binovi Technologies

Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2022/02/28





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2022/02/28





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/02/28

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: July 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 14, 2022

________________________________________

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletins dated June 7, 2022 and June 9, 2022, in connection with Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.'s ("Coho") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") pursuant to which Coho raised gross proceeds of $5,000,001 through the issuance of 16,666,670 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share (the "Offering Price"), Coho will grant to Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") an additional compensation warrant to purchase up to 66,186 Common Shares (the "Additional Compensation Warrant") exercisable at the Offering Price.

Story continues

In connection with the IPO Coho granted to the Agent an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the Agent at any time and from time to time for a period of 30 days commencing on the date of the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an aggregate number of additional common shares as is equal to 15% of the aggregate number of common shares issued pursuant to the offering at the Offering Price.

To the extent that over-allotments are satisfied from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option the Agent's compensation will be an 8% Agent's Fee and 8% Agent's Warrants consistent with the compensation in the Agency Agreement as disclosed and qualified by Coho's prospectus dated May 27, 2022 ("Over-Allotment Option Warrants"). To the extent that over-allotments are satisfied by purchases in the market, the Agent's compensation will be the Additional Compensation Warrant. The Additional Compensation Warrant will be held by Coho in escrow pending the expiry of the Over-Allotment Option. If the Over-Allotment Option is not exercised by the Agent the Additional Compensation Warrant will be released to the Agent. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised, the Additional Compensation Warrant will be cancelled.

_______________________________________





E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

[Formerly E3 Metals Corp. ("ETMC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 24, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 08, 2022, the common shares of E3 Lithium Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of E3 Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED Common Shares with no par value of which

59,466,611 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol ETL (New)

CUSIP Number: 26925V108 (New)

________________________________________





LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.006

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: July 19, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 18, 2022

______________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.R") ("SOIL.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist-Subscription Receipts, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Delist- Subscription Receipts

Effective at the close of business on July 7, 2022, the Subscription Receipts (the "Receipts") of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions pertaining to the closing of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% interest in certain oil & gas assets (approximately 98 per cent light oil and liquids of cash flow netback production and over 140 net sections of land) in the Viking area of West-Central Saskatchewan.

As a result of the closing of the Acquisition, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "SOIL.R" has been halted on July 6, 2022 and there will be no further trading of the Receipts on the Exchange as they will be converted into Units of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Share") of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") exercisable at $3.20 per Share until July 7, 2023. An aggregate of 27,181,860 Shares and 13,590,930 Warrants will be issued on conversion of the Receipts. The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated June 8, 2022.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Friday, July 8, 2022, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Junior Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan

Capitalization: 14,946,366 Warrants, authorized by a Warrant Indenture dated June 8, 2022 of which 13,663,716 Warrants are issued and outstanding (includes underlying Warrants from private placement closed on July 6, 2022).

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $3.20 per Share with an expiry date of July 7, 2023.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SOIL.WT.B

CUSIP Number: 80412L214

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $3.20 per Share and will expire at 2:30 pm (Calgary time) on July 7, 2023.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated June 8, 2022 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on June 2, 2022 and the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022, June 8, 2022 and July 6, 2022.

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542



Payable Date: July 28, 2022

Record Date: July 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 14, 2022

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated March 21, 2022 and the news releases issued by Canada Energy Partners Inc. (the "Company") on June 7, 2022 and July 5, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, July 8, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_____________________________________

22/07/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,057,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $1.15 per share

Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Steve Burleton Y 20,000

David Cobbold Y 50,000



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 10, 2022, between Deveron USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deveron Corp. and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has indirectly acquired all the assets of Agri-Labs, Inc., a leading soil lab and agronomy company that services Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

As consideration the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate USD$840,000 in cash, and issue an aggregate 750,000 common shares at a price of $0.61 per common share over a three-year period. In addition, the Vendor is entitled to receive an EBITDA earn out payment equal to 25% of the excess gross revenue upon certain milestones.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2022, June 15, 2022, and June 30, 2022.

________________________________________`

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,333,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________





GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 33,105,117 shares

Purchase Price: $0.215 per share

Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

The Baupost Group, L.L.C.

(or affiliates or investment funds thereof) Y 3,763,941

Electrum Global Holdings L.P. Y 4,440,693

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC

(or affiliates or investment funds thereof) Y 5,697,314

Certain investment funds managed by

Tenor Capital Management Company Y 5,933,860

Paulson & Co. Inc.

(or affiliates or investment funds thereof) Y 4,233,616

Finder's Fee: US$5,500 payable having been waived by Swiss Capital S.A.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 5, 2022, the cash portion of the Underwriter's Commission should have stated $322,402.50.

All other information in the bulletin remains the same.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and purchase agreement dated February 11, 2022, as amended on April 6, 2022 (the "Agreement"), among Nevada Silver Corporation (the "Company") and Summa, LLC ("Summa"), whereby the Company has acquired five patented lode mining claims in Sections 25 and 36, Township 9 North, Range 45 East, MDM, Nye County, Nevada, covering 69.88 acres (the "Optioned Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Optioned Property by paying US$700,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Company has an option to defer payment of the Purchase Price for up to five years by paying cash on the anniversary date(s) of the Agreement, or until February 11, 2027, in the following amounts: on the effective date, US$30,000, which was paid through the issuance of 118,750 common shares to Summa; on the first anniversary of the effective date, US$35,000 in cash; on the second anniversary of the effective date, US$40,000 in cash; on the third anniversary of the effective date, US$45,000 in cash; and on the fourth anniversary of the effective date, US$50,000 in cash. On the fifth anniversary of the effective date, the Company must pay the Purchase Price to Summa to acquire the Optioned Property. The Company may exercise the option to purchase the Optioned Properties at any time by paying the Purchase Price.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2022, March 24, 2022, and June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,700,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.075 per share

Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Alan Brimacombe Y 2,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 666,666

[1 placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, July 06, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "Agreement") dated May 31, 2022 between Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's-length third party vendor ("Vendor"), whereby the Company will be acquiring a 100% interest in certain oil & gas assets (approximately 98 per cent light oil and liquids of cash flow netback production and over 140 net sections of land) in the Viking area of West-Central Saskatchewan (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay to the Vendor a cash payment of $260 million, subject to adjustments to be made pursuant to the Agreement, including the rights of first refusal on certain assets.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022 and July 6, 2022.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 145,573 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $2.75 per Unit

Warrants: 72,786 share purchase warrants to purchase 72,786 common shares. The warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated June 8, 2022.

Warrant Price: $3.20 exercisable until July 7, 2023.

Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units

Justin Kaufmann Y 18,182

Scott Sanborn Y 9,091

Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 6, 2022.

__________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2022 and June 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,467,254 shares (post-consolidation)

Purchase Price: $0.55 per share (post-consolidation)

Warrants: 3,467,254 share purchase warrants (post-consolidation)

to purchase 3,467,254 shares (post-consolidation)

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 (post-consolidation) for a five year period subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Green Bow Capital LLC (Richard Pearce) Y 636,363 (post-consolidation)

Dan Wilton Y 400,000 (post-consolidation)

Red Fern Consulting Ltd. (Samantha Shorter) Y 34,454 (post-consolidation)

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 1,635 finder's warrants (post-consolidation)

Blue Lakes Advisors - $54,300 cash

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $1.25 (post-consolidation)

for a five-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on June 23, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2022 and July 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,046,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 11,046,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,046,667 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Francois Lalonde Y 400,000

Finder's Fee: $14,100 cash and 235,000 warrants payable to Glores Securities Inc.

$26,784 cash and 445,867 warrants payable to Jean-David Moore

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c7770.html