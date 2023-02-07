$22.5 Billion Worldwide Dust Control Systems Industry to 2030 - Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Drives the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dust Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dust Control Systems estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Dust Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Market Overview on Dust Control Systems
Upsurge in Mining Activities Drive Demand for Dust Control Systems
Wet Type Dust Control System Leading the Global Market
COMPETITION
Global Dry Type Dust Control Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Dust Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Drives the Market
Innovative Product Development: A New Mantra for Market Survival
Building and Construction Industry: A Major Growth Driver
Lack of Awareness on Dust Control Systems among Emerging Countries Restrict Market Expansion
Government Initiatives for Introducing New Standards and Regulations on Worker and Environment Safety Impacts the Market Positively
High Cost: A Major Drawback
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Dust Control Systems: An Introduction
Standards and Specifications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
