In this article, we will look at 22 cool jobs you have never heard of. We will also explore what exactly makes these jobs cool and what are some commonalities in people who love their jobs. We will also analyze the most underrated jobs in the US while looking at the coolest companies that offer some of the most unique job roles. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to 5 Cool Jobs You Have Never Heard Of.

With today’s rapidly evolving job market, new and exciting opportunities are emerging in unexpected fields. As the world embraces technological advancements and societal shifts, a plethora of unique and cool jobs have taken shape. These cool and unheard-of jobs often go unnoticed, as they are positions that are commonly overlooked, leading to the misconception that they don't require dedicated individuals. However, in reality, these unique roles have emerged due to the evolving needs of industries and offer exciting opportunities for those who are willing to explore them.

Things Common in People Who Love Their Jobs

In a world where job satisfaction can feel elusive, people who truly love their jobs tend to share some common factors regardless of whether they have a cool job or not. Firstly, they enjoy their coworkers and the sense of belonging and support that comes with meaningful workplace relationships. Clarity about their responsibilities and expectations also plays a crucial role, as employees feel more confident and comfortable in their roles when they know what is expected of them. Additionally, a sense of making a real impact and contributing to something meaningful drives job satisfaction, as individuals want to work for companies where they feel they are making a difference. Feeling proud of their workplace and being recognized for their contributions are additional factors that contribute to job satisfaction.

The Most Underrated Jobs in America

Apart from cool jobs that are often overlooked, there are also several underrated jobs in the US that go equally unnoticed but offer good career prospects. These jobs have lower unemployment rates and decent salaries. One such underrated job is that of a Paralegal/Legal Assistant, which has an average income of $47,153 and an unemployment rate of 4.6%. Paralegals assist attorneys in various legal tasks, including document preparation, research, and analysis. Despite being projected for much faster-than-average employment growth, competition for paralegal jobs is expected. However, individuals with formal training and experience in the field have the best employment opportunities. It is also one of the Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well.

Another underrated job is that of a Software Engineer, which has an average income of $87,140 and an unemployment rate of 4.6%. Software engineers research, design, develop, and maintain software systems for various purposes, such as medical, scientific, and industrial applications. The field of computer software engineering is projected to grow rapidly and hence, offers excellent job prospects. Individuals with a bachelor's or higher degree in computer science or related fields, along with relevant experience, have the best chances of securing software engineering positions.

Speaking of trickier jobs, the most difficult job in the world is considered to be of those holding military positions, especially in elite special forces like the Devgru or Delta Force. On the other hand, one of the easiest jobs in the world is that of an optometrist.

Cool Jobs at the Coolest Companies

In layman's terms, when we call something cool, we are usually referring to the potential in that job or company being bragged about. The cool jobs we will discuss are all going to be ones that are fairly compensated but more importantly, ones that people can flex about for being super interesting and convenient or consisting of people who absolutely are in love with their jobs. So, what are the coolest companies in the world where one can work with highly engaging jobs?

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) is a name known for its innovation and impact in the medical technology field. With a diverse range of job opportunities, including positions in research, development, and manufacturing, Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) offers employees the chance to contribute to cutting-edge medical advancements. While the jobs at the company may not be traditionally cool but if you are a tech enthusiast in the field of medical sciences, Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) is a dream company to work for. Working at Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) would lead to a meaningful and rewarding career path where individuals make a difference in improving patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the coolest companies to work for, because of its innovative culture and one-off job opportunities, such as being a Netflix Tagger. As a Netflix Tagger, employees have the exciting task of watching and categorizing content on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), contributing to the personalized recommendation system that sets Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) apart. It's a dream job for cinephiles and provides an unparalleled behind-the-scenes experience in the world of entertainment.

Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR) is yet another dream company with job opportunity for positions as cool as as a professional sleeper that makes it a truly exclusive company to work for. As a professional sleeper at Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR), you get to test and provide feedback on their comfortable sleep products, that can help contribute to the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. It's an extraordinary role that combines restful sleep with valuable insights, making Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR) a standout in the industry.

22 Cool Jobs You Have Never Heard Of

alin-surdu-j5GCqQM3eYA-unsplash (1)

Our Methodology

To list the cool jobs you have never heard of, we explored multiple sources online and made a comprehensive list of 30 such jobs. Only 22 of those jobs which were engaging and satisfactory to the employees were included in the list. We gauged the satisfaction level of employees through platforms like LinkedIn and Subreddits on Reddit.

Here is a list of 22 Cool Jobs You Have Never Heard Of:

22. Drying Paint Watcher

A drying paint watcher observes and monitors the drying process of paint to ensure quality and consistency. While seemingly mundane, this cool job allows for meticulous attention to detail, patience, and appreciation for the transformation of color and texture, making it a unique and oddly fascinating role. It is one of the secret jobs no one knows about.

21. Intimacy Coordinator

An Intimacy Coordinator, defined by SAG-AFTRA, acts as an advocate and liaison between actors and production, specifically regarding nudity, simulated sex, and other intimate scenes. Contrary to misconceptions, they are not there to stifle creativity but rather serve as a valuable resource, that ensures that safety protocols are followed while helping directors bring their vision to life. They play a vital role in facilitating a safe and respectful working environment.

20. Blizzard Game Tester

Being a Blizzard game tester offers an exciting opportunity to play and provide feedback on their popular video games during the development process. It allows individuals to experience the games firsthand, contribute to their improvement, and be part of the gaming industry.

Blizzard Entertainment is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), which is a globally renowned name as a video game publisher and developer.

19. Waterslide Tester

Water slide tester is an exciting job that combines fun and adventure. Testers get to experience thrilling water slides, ensuring their safety and quality. It's a unique opportunity to enjoy water parks, make a splash, and turn your love for water into a dream job. It is one of the most unique jobs in the world.

Seb Smith was among the 2,000 applicants to secure the coveted role of a water slide tester. Currently, he travels globally to evaluate water slides at various parks before they open to the public. According to The Examiner, he enjoys a salary of $34,000 while living his dream of thrilling slides and water park experiences.

18. Professional Zombie

A professional zombie is an actor skilled in portraying the undead, adding a touch of horror and authenticity to movies, TV shows, and live events with their chilling performances.

An article on Newsweek shared the experience of a professional zombie who recounted his unconventional career as a performer in interactive street games. Initially a volunteer, he eventually became a sought-after trainer and choreographer for horror productions, with thousands of people trained under his guidance.

17. Island Caretaker

Becoming an island caretaker offers the opportunity to live on a private island, but it comes with numerous responsibilities and challenges. The caretaker must maintain the grounds, structures, and utilities while preparing the island for visits. Skills in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, gardening, and land scraping are essential, as the caretaker often works with limited resources and must adapt to the remote island environment. Speaking of land scraping, it is one of the best summer jobs for college students.

16. Online Dating Ghost Writer

We are sure that this is one of the creative jobs you didn’t know existed. An online dating ghost writer helps clients create compelling dating profiles and messages to attract potential partners. This unique job allows writers to express their creativity while assisting others in finding love. It's a rewarding role that combines writing skills with the pursuit of romantic connections on the behalf of clients.

15. Netflix Tagger

A Netflix tagger watches and categorizes TV shows and movies on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and ensures accurate recommendations for viewers. This cool job combines the love of entertainment with the opportunity to influence what people watch. While there are only estimates about the salary Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) pays to these taggers, given the high salaries it offers in other roles, we are confident that this job would be just as well-compensated.

14. Professional Snuggler

A professional snuggler provides platonic cuddling services to clients and offers comfort, relaxation, and a sense of human connection. This unique job with a high salary allows individuals to provide emotional support and physical touch in a safe and therapeutic manner. The highest compensation available for this job in the industry is about $80-100 per hour.

13. Gumologist

The gumologist studies the flavors and textures of chewing gums. With a deep understanding of this unique domain, they contribute to the development of new gum products and ensure that each chew delivers a delightful experience. Their expertise brings joy to gum enthusiasts worldwide, one bubble at a time. We are confident that this is one of the cool jobs you have never heard of.

12. Professional Sleeper

This is one of the coolest jobs people don't know about. It certainly is that one dream job that you didn’t know existed. Professional sleepers literally get paid to sleep. They test the comfort and quality of mattresses, pillows, and sleep products and ensure that people can rest peacefully. With their expertise in sleep science, they become the embodiment of relaxation and make sure that everyone enjoys a restful night's sleep.

11. Food Stylist

The Food Stylist is a master of culinary aesthetics who can transform ordinary ingredients into captivating edible creations. Their artistic eye and meticulous attention to detail make dishes look mouthwatering in advertisements, cookbooks, and films. Through their craft, they make food visually enticing and tempt taste buds. Rishon Hanners is one of the most renowned food stylists.

10. Cool Hunter

The Cool Hunter is an arbiter of trends, always one step ahead of the curve. They travel the world and spot emerging fashions, technologies, and cultural movements. Their keen eye for what's cool shapes the zeitgeist, influencing the tastes and preferences of the masses. It is one of the rare jobs in demand owing to its dynamic and exciting nature of work.

9. Chocolate Scientist

Chocolate Scientists are armed with a blend of chemistry and culinary skills which they utilize to experiment with flavors, textures, and formulations to create divine chocolates. The Chocolate Scientist is often considered to be the connoisseur of cocoa who explores the depths of chocolate and its by-products to assess its quality.

8. Panda Nanny

The Panda Nanny is entrusted with the care of enchanting and endangered creatures. They ensure the well-being of pandas and provide them with a nurturing environment and engaging activities. Their days are filled with heartwarming interactions and the privilege of safeguarding pandas, who are beloved symbols of wildlife preservation. It is one of the high-paying jobs no one knows about.

7. Hollywood Stunt Person

The Hollywood Stunt Person fearlessly takes on daring feats and bring thrilling action to the silver screen. They perform jaw-dropping stunts, fight epic battles, and execute adrenaline-pumping sequences. Their bravery and physical prowess create awe-inspiring moments that captivate audiences worldwide.

6. Chief Listening Officer

A Chief Listening Officer (CLO) is an executive role responsible for actively monitoring and analyzing customer feedback, sentiments, and conversations about a company or brand. The CLO's primary focus is to gather insights from various channels, such as social media, surveys, and customer support interactions, to better understand customer needs and preferences. By listening attentively and analyzing customer feedback, the CLO helps drive customer-centric strategies and initiatives within the organization, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.

Click here to see 5 Cool Jobs You Have Never Heard Of.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 22 Cool Jobs You Have Never Heard Of is originally published on Insider Monkey.