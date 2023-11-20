Advertisement
22 New Jersey bankers recognized as rising stars

Staff report
·2 min read

The New Jersey Bankers Association recently announced the recipients of its 2023 Rising Star Awards. The award recognizes the rising stars of the New Jersey banking industry and their impact on the communities where they live and work.

Honorees are nominated by their bank and chosen by an independent panel of judges based on their leadership qualities, contributions to the banking industry, and their commitment to better serving their community.

The recipients of the New Jersey Bankers Association's 2023 Rising Star Award.
The recipients of the New Jersey Bankers Association's 2023 Rising Star Award.

The award winners are:

  • Shatha Abbasi of Hamilton, Assistant Vice President, Internal Auditor, First Bank

  • Dushyant Abhyankar of Wayne, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Spencer Savings Bank

  • Christina Agugliaro of Waldwick, Assistant Vice President, Branch Operations Coordinator, Lakeland Bank

  • Craig Atkinson of Rahway, Assistant Vice President, Central Support Manager, Blue Foundry Bank

  • Matthew Brazda of Thornwood, N.Y., Payments Product Manager, Cross River Bank

  • Jamel Brown of Haledon, Information Security Engineer, Lakeland Bank

  • Katherine Buzza of Florham Park, Assistant Vice President, Private Client Representative, Kearny Bank

  • Amanda D’Alessio of Port Reading, Executive Assistant, United Roosevelt Savings Bank

  • Lina Duque of Clark, First Vice President Relationship Manager, Valley Bank

  • Pedro Figueroa of Mt. Laurel, Vice President, Business Development Officer, 1st Colonial Community Bank

  • Jawan Graham-Worrell of Teaneck, Assistant Vice President, Community Banking Relationship Officer, First Commerce Bank

  • Vanessa Hanhart of Toms River, Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations Supervisor, First Commerce Bank

  • Dawn Machacek, Vice President, Strategic Coordinator, ConnectOne Bank, based in Englewood Cliffs

  • Minoska Mateo of Elizabeth, Senior Vice President, Community Development and CRA Officer, Columbia Bank

  • Julie Olters of Point Pleasant, Senior HR Generalist, Manasquan Bank

  • Chandni Randhawa of Carteret, Assistant Vice President, Assistant BSA Officer, Union County Savings Bank

  • Ryan Read of Phillipsburg, Senior BSA Analyst, Magyar Bank

  • Tina Reid of Manasquan, Vice President, Director of Internal Audit, Manasquan Bank

  • Paul Roberts of Tinton Falls, Vice President, Market Manager II, Valley Bank

  • Alison Ruane of Middletown, Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting, Northfield Bank

  • Kate Sant’Angelo of Somerville, Vice President, Retail Administrator, Peapack-Gladstone Bank

  • Elizabeth Sobolewski of Linden, Deposit Operations SME Lead, Assistant Treasurer, Unity Bank

For more information on NJBankers and upcoming events visit www.njbankers.com.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ bankers recognized as 2023 rising stars

