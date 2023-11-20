22 New Jersey bankers recognized as rising stars
The New Jersey Bankers Association recently announced the recipients of its 2023 Rising Star Awards. The award recognizes the rising stars of the New Jersey banking industry and their impact on the communities where they live and work.
Honorees are nominated by their bank and chosen by an independent panel of judges based on their leadership qualities, contributions to the banking industry, and their commitment to better serving their community.
The award winners are:
Shatha Abbasi of Hamilton, Assistant Vice President, Internal Auditor, First Bank
Dushyant Abhyankar of Wayne, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Spencer Savings Bank
Christina Agugliaro of Waldwick, Assistant Vice President, Branch Operations Coordinator, Lakeland Bank
Craig Atkinson of Rahway, Assistant Vice President, Central Support Manager, Blue Foundry Bank
Matthew Brazda of Thornwood, N.Y., Payments Product Manager, Cross River Bank
Jamel Brown of Haledon, Information Security Engineer, Lakeland Bank
Katherine Buzza of Florham Park, Assistant Vice President, Private Client Representative, Kearny Bank
Amanda D’Alessio of Port Reading, Executive Assistant, United Roosevelt Savings Bank
Lina Duque of Clark, First Vice President Relationship Manager, Valley Bank
Pedro Figueroa of Mt. Laurel, Vice President, Business Development Officer, 1st Colonial Community Bank
Jawan Graham-Worrell of Teaneck, Assistant Vice President, Community Banking Relationship Officer, First Commerce Bank
Vanessa Hanhart of Toms River, Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations Supervisor, First Commerce Bank
Dawn Machacek, Vice President, Strategic Coordinator, ConnectOne Bank, based in Englewood Cliffs
Minoska Mateo of Elizabeth, Senior Vice President, Community Development and CRA Officer, Columbia Bank
Julie Olters of Point Pleasant, Senior HR Generalist, Manasquan Bank
Chandni Randhawa of Carteret, Assistant Vice President, Assistant BSA Officer, Union County Savings Bank
Ryan Read of Phillipsburg, Senior BSA Analyst, Magyar Bank
Tina Reid of Manasquan, Vice President, Director of Internal Audit, Manasquan Bank
Paul Roberts of Tinton Falls, Vice President, Market Manager II, Valley Bank
Alison Ruane of Middletown, Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting, Northfield Bank
Kate Sant’Angelo of Somerville, Vice President, Retail Administrator, Peapack-Gladstone Bank
Elizabeth Sobolewski of Linden, Deposit Operations SME Lead, Assistant Treasurer, Unity Bank
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ bankers recognized as 2023 rising stars