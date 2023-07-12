220+ best Amazon Prime Day deals—Lightning deals on TVs, laptops, and more ending today

Amazon Prime Day is back and there are hundreds of deals to score today.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The second day of Amazon Prime Day is today, July 12, and the savings continue on the hottest tech, kitchen appliances, home goods and more. Whether you're searching for deals on top-rated cooking appliances for your kitchen, trendy apparel to revamp your closet or a new Kindle to brush up on your reading list, there are countless markdowns worth taking advantage of right now. You'll just need an Amazon Prime account to get access to all of the best deals of the year, which we're hunting down for you before they end today.

Top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Save 24% on the Apple iPad (9th Generation) with this Prime Day deal

$249.99 at Amazon (Save $79.01)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with this Prime Day deal

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

Save 25% on the 2020 MacBook Air with this Prime Day deal

$749.99 at Amazon (Save $249.01)

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Save 49% on the Flexzilla Garden Hose with this Prime Day deal

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

LG C2 Series 65 Inch OLED TV

Save 21% on the LG C2 Series 65 Inch OLED with this Prime Day deal

$1496.99 at Amazon (Save $403)

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save 14% on the Dyson V15 Detect with this Prime Day deal

$648.49 on Amazon (Save $101.50)

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA

Save 24% on the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA with this Prime Day deal

$189.99 on Amazon (Save $60)

Sony 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV A95K

Save 20% on the Sony 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV A95K with this Prime Day deal

$2798 at Amazon (Save $701.99)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Save 30% on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with this Prime Day deal

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $39.01)

iRobot Roomba j7+

Save 19% on the iRobot Roomba j7+ with this Prime Day deal

$649 on Amazon (Save $150.99)

Prime Day TV deals

Get a better view of shows and movies with these Prime Day TV deals.

Prime Day vacuum deals

Keep your floors spotless with these vacuum deals available during Prime Day.

Prime Day laptop deals

This 2020 Apple MacBook Air is one of many great laptops on sale for Prime Day.

Prime Day mattress deals

Sleep tight on this Nectar sleeper and other mattresses on sale for Prime Day.

Prime Day lightning deals

Amazon's lightning deals feature savings on plenty of home essentials, like this sunrise alarm clock

Prime Day baby deals

Amazon Prime Day is also offering great deals on essentials for parents.

Prime Day headphone deals

Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro and more great headphones this Prime Day.

Prime Day Amazon device deals

The compact and user-friendly Kindle Paperwhite is one of many quality Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day.

Prime Day tech deals

There are plenty of great Amazon tech deals, like on this Logitech keyboard combo, for Prime Day.

Prime Day appliance deals

Home chefs rejoice with this GE Tilt-Head mixer and more cooking tools on sale for Prime Day pricing.

Prime Day kitchen deals

Make cooking easier with these Prime Day deals on cooking tools, including this veggie slicer.

Prime Day fashion deals

Nab Prime Day bargains on men's and women's sportswear, casual wear and more.

Prime Day beauty deals

The user-friendly Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is one of many great beauty essentials on sale this Prime Day.

Prime Day jewelry and watch deals

Score jewelry deals on Kate Spade, Swarovski and more this Prime Day.

Prime Day furniture deals

Make your home complete with these Amazon furniture deals for Prime Day.

Prime Day shoes deals

Step out in style with these Prime Day Amazon deals on sleek sneakers from Reebok and more.

Prime Day golf deals

Tee off with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on golfing essentials.

Prime Day grill deals

Enjoy the summer with these Amazon Prime Day grill deals available now.

Prime Day patio furniture deals

Stay comfy outdoors with these Amazon Prime Day deals on patio furniture.

Prime Day lawn and garden deals

Keep your lawn fresh with these Amazon Prime Day deals on lawn mowers and more.

Prime Day household essentials deals

This Kasa smart security camera is one of many helpful home essentials on sale for Prime Day.

Prime Day bedding deals

Get cozy with these Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding essentials, like this weighted blanket.

Prime Day health and fitness deals

Save on one of our favorite fitness trackers and more health essentials available for Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day lifestyle deals

Shop Prime Day lifestyle deals on luggage, travel accessories and more.

Prime Day pet deals

These Amazon Prime Day deals on pet essentials help keep your furry friends happy.

Prime Day toy deals

This Lego tree house set is one of many great toy deals available for Amazon Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale started July 11 and is running through today, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has offered impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

What are Amazon lightning deals?

Lightning deals are Amazon's time-sensitive discounts offered on a product for a short period of time. They are available one per customer, until the time window for the deal ends or all the discounts have been claimed.

Do Prime Day deals change throughout the day?

Yes. Prices on Amazon and other online retailers can fluctuate on any day, but Prime Day prices are some of the lowest prices we’ll see throughout the year, and deals sell out fast — when that happens, the only product available may be from other sellers or at a less competitive price. Lightning Deals in particular, which are Amazon’s limited-time, limited quantity drops of best-selling products, are often claimed fast, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. Sometimes the best deal pricing does come back, but if you find a good price on an item you want, don’t wait, or you could miss out.

Are prime day deals the same on both days?

Amazon continues to release new deals over the course of the 48-hour Prime Day sales event. While the same deal may last both days, others are only available for a limited time, or will sell out fast. You can expect to find a whole batch of new deals on the second day of Prime Day, July 12.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day usually ends the night after the second day of the event. While some of the deals with the biggest discounts will sell out or expire at the end of the event, we'll keep you updated on all the best Amazon deals to shop for before and after the event.

What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 200+ biggest and best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023 ending today