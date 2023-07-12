220+ best Amazon Prime Day deals—Lightning deals on TVs, laptops, and more ending today
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
The second day of Amazon Prime Day is today, July 12, and the savings continue on the hottest tech, kitchen appliances, home goods and more. Whether you're searching for deals on top-rated cooking appliances for your kitchen, trendy apparel to revamp your closet or a new Kindle to brush up on your reading list, there are countless markdowns worth taking advantage of right now. You'll just need an Amazon Prime account to get access to all of the best deals of the year, which we're hunting down for you before they end today.
Top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Save 24% on the Apple iPad (9th Generation) with this Prime Day deal
$249.99 at Amazon (Save $79.01)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with this Prime Day deal
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Save 25% on the 2020 MacBook Air with this Prime Day deal
$749.99 at Amazon (Save $249.01)
Flexzilla Garden Hose
Save 49% on the Flexzilla Garden Hose with this Prime Day deal
$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)
LG C2 Series 65 Inch OLED TV
Save 21% on the LG C2 Series 65 Inch OLED with this Prime Day deal
$1496.99 at Amazon (Save $403)
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 14% on the Dyson V15 Detect with this Prime Day deal
$648.49 on Amazon (Save $101.50)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA
Save 24% on the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA with this Prime Day deal
Sony 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV A95K
Save 20% on the Sony 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV A95K with this Prime Day deal
$2798 at Amazon (Save $701.99)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Save 30% on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with this Prime Day deal
$89.99 at Amazon (Save $39.01)
iRobot Roomba j7+
Save 19% on the iRobot Roomba j7+ with this Prime Day deal
➤Best Amazon deals: 10 Amazon Prime Day device deals on Amazon Fire Sticks, Echo Dot speakers and Ring cameras
Prime Day TV deals
Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $64.99 (Save $55)
Hisense 43-Inch A4 Series HD Smart Android TV for $188 (Save $51.99)
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $339.99 (Save $180)
Sony 50-Inch X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV for $698 (Save $151.99)
Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV for $719.99 (Save $330)
Sony 65-Inch X80K 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $798 (Save $101.99)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $997.99 (Save $700)
LG 65-Inch B2 Series Class OLED Smart TV for $1,196 (Save $550.99)
Prime Day vacuum deals
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (Black) for $25.92 with on-page coupon (Save $8.60)
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $179.99 (Save $50)
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner for $278.99 (Save $30)
Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum for $372 (Save $57.99)
Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner for $919 with on-page coupon (Save $50)
Prime Day laptop deals
Acer 15.6-Inch 128GB Aspire 5 Full HD Laptop for $314.99 (Save $65)
Sgin 15.6-Inch 512GB Windows 11 Laptop for $351.99 (Save $68)
Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip for $749.99 (Save $249.01)
Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip for $1,399 (Save $100.99)
Prime Day mattress deals
NapQueen 8-Inch Bamboo Charcoal Twin XL Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress for $139 (Save $40)
Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Queen Hybrid Mattress for $198.93 (Save $51.06)
Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Full Memory Foam Mattress for $202 (Save $10.20)
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $359.99 (Save $120)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $784.34 with on-page coupon (Save $1,014.66)
Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch King Mattress for $784.35 with on-page coupon (Save $814.65)
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11-Inch Queen Mattress for $1,444.15 (Save $454.85)
Prime Day lightning deals
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for $15.20 (Save $9.79)
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for $32.88 (Save $27.11)
eufy Security Pro Wireless Home Security Camera for $94.99 (Save $55)
Reathlete Leg Massager Air Compression for $135.99 (Save $64)
Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $369.99 (Save $185.81)
Shop lightning deals at Amazon
Prime Day baby deals
Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-second Baby Swaddle for $23.96 (Save $8.99)
Columbia Big Kids’ Powderbug Forty Winter Boots for $28.68 (Save $41.32)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $69.99 (Save $70)
Dream On Me Synergy 5-In-1 Convertible Crib for $139.97 (Save $60.02)
DaVinci Baby Autumn 4-in-1 Convertible Crib for $159 (Save $70)
Jeep Destination Side x Side Double Ultralight by Delta Children for $228.97 (Save $71.02)
Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat for $258.99 (Save $111)
Prime Day headphone deals
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $16.99 (Save $12.01)
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $21.99 (Save $28)
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds for $54.99 (Save $25)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $66.45 (Save $53.50)
1More SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $74.99 (Save $25)
Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $89.99 (Save $59.96)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $109.05 (Save $90.90)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones for $199 (Save $130)
Shop headphone deals at Amazon
Prime Day Amazon device deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $27)
Amazon 64GB Fire HD 8 Plus (2022 model) for $69.99 (Save $50)
Shop Amazon device deals at Amazon
Prime Day tech deals
Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack for $7.99 with on-page coupon (Save $12)
Samsung Pro Plus Adapter 512GB microSDXC for $55.99 (Save $54)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $71.99 (Save $28)
Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Chime Pro for $209.99 (Save $9.99)
Meta Quest 2 VR headset 128 GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card for $299 (Save $50.99)
Prime Day appliance deals
Cusimax Stainless-Steel 4-Slice Toaster with Large LED Display for $56.52 with on-page coupon (Save $24.47)
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker for $83.59 with on-page coupon (Save $36.40)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $117.08 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $132.91)
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker from $149.78 (Save $30.99 to $40.21)
Novete 5-Liter Compact Dishwasher for $339.99 with on-page coupon (Save $80)
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $449.95 (Save $100)
Shop appliance deals at Amazon
Prime Day kitchen deals
ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $11.98 (Save $5.01)
Bestcrof Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $14.30 (Save $45.69)
Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays for $22.49 (Save $10.50)
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe for $24.94 (Save $5.05)
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer for $24.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Sky Solutions 20-by-32-Inch Anti Fatigue Mat for $31.89 (Save $6.1)
Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $79.89 (Save $70.10)
Bartesian Cocktail and Margarita Machine for $342 (Save $27.99)
Prime Day fashion deals
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $16.50 (Save up to $18.50)
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt for $18.68 (Save $1.67)
Columbia Women's Anytime Casual Skort for $18.72 (Save $51.28)
NorthYard Men's 7-Inch Athletic Hiking Shorts for $18.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
Adidas Originals Men's Metal Logo 2 Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap for $24.47 (Save $1.53)
Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit for $26.18 (Save $8.72)
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress for $29.33 (Save $10.66)
Levi's Men's 29W x 30L 505 Regular Fit Jeans for $37.98 (Save $31.52)
Prime Day beauty deals
SunUV Gel Nail Lamp for $18.19 with on-page coupon (Save $25.80)
Deweisen Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror for $25.58 (Save $21.41)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 for $33.60 (Save $36.39)
Braun Silk-épil Wet and Dry Cordless Shaver for $139.99 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
Prime Day jewelry and watch deals
Benevolence LA "Mama" Necklace for $12.14 with on-page coupon (Save $5.85)
Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 Watch for $33.34 (Save $28.66)
Fossil Neutra Men's Chronograph Watch for $74.96 (Save $85.04)
Kate Spade Alphabet Pendant Necklace for $75.04 (Save $19.42)
Swarovski Infinity Heart pendant necklace for $94.34 (Save $50.66)
SWAROVSKI Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet for $98.12 (Save $96.88)
Citizen AT0200-05E Eco-Drive Chronograph Canvas Watch for $183.75 (Save $12.85)
Bulova Men's Classic Aerojet 3-Hand Automatic Leather Strap Watch for $204.37 (Save $270.63)
Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch for $210.18 (Save $164.82)
Prime Day furniture deals
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf for $34.99 (Save $35)
JOOFO 30-Watt Sky LED Modern Torchiere Floor Lamp for $37.99 with on-page coupon (Save $52)
Zinus Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $69 (Save $36)
Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table for $89.89 with on-page coupon (Save $40.10)
Monomi Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $144.95 with on-page coupon (Save $55)
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Rectangular Two-Tone Sofa Table for $249.78 (Save $228.30)
Moon Pod Adult Beanbag Chair for $284.05 with on-page coupon (Save $115.94)
Belffin Modular Velvet Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Ottomans for $1,946.99 with on-page coupon (Save $253)
Shop home furniture deals at Amazon
Prime Day shoes deals
Simari Water Shoes for Men and Women for $17.39 with on-page coupon (Save $15.59)
Adidas Unisex-Adult Shower Slide Sandal for $19.43 (Save $10.57)
Skechers Men's Go Max-Athletic Air Mesh Slip-On Walking Shoe for $39.99 (Save $20.01)
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers for $44 (Save $45)
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Lace Fashion Boot for $67.20 (Save $62.80)
Skechers Women's Max Cushioning Elite Sneakers for $71.99 (Save $28.01)
Brooks Men's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe for $109.99 (Save $30.01)
➤Walmart+ Week sale: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Ninja, Dyson and more
Prime Day golf deals
Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Foldable Golf Travel Bag for $79.50 (Save $13.99)
Prime Day grill deals
Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays for $26.44 (Save $6.55)
Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill for $28 (Save $11.99)
Alpha Grillers Grill Set Heavy Duty BBQ Accessories for $29.59 (Save $22.40)
Kaluns BBQ Grill Accessories for $32.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle for $99.99 (Save $40)
Blackstone 22-Inch Tabletop Griddle for $132.60 (Save $67.39)
Stanley Adventure Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset for $140 (Save $10)
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven (Wood & Gas) for $524.99 with on-page coupon (Save $185)
Shop grill and griddle deals at Amazon
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
Prime Day patio furniture deals
Yitahome 30-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box for Patio Furniture for $37.18 with on-page coupon (Save $17.81)
Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair for $59.99 (Save $20)
Flamaker 4-Piece Textilene Bistro Set for $85.99 with on-page coupon (Save $84)
Best Choice Products Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of 2 from $109.99 (Save $20)
Greesum 3-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set for $129.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
KROFEM 8-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $499.99 (Save $100)
Shop patio furniture and outdoor deals at Amazon
Prime Day lawn and garden deals
Wevove 3-Pack Garden Pruning Shears for $10.59 with on-page coupon (Save $11.39)
Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer for $18.98 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Greenworks 4-Amp 13-Inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $37.79 (Save $12.20)
Kobalt 40-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Handheld Blower for $52 (Save $20.99)
Worx WG520 12-Amp Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower for $63.94 (Save $16.05)
Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0Ah 14-inch cordless lawn mower for $248.93 (Save $51.06)
Shop lawn and garden deals at Amazon
Prime Day household essentials deals
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag for $11.04 (Save $1.95)
Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser for $19.54 (Save $3.45)
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Variety 20 Pack for $49.99 (Save $11.85)
Brondell S1400-EW Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat for $499 (Save $52.42)
Shop home essential deals at Amazon
Prime Day bedding deals
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter for $33.99 (Save $6)
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow - 2 Pack for $36.82 with on-page coupon (Save $24.55)
Celestial Silk 100% Silk Pillowcase for $40.80 with on-page coupon (Save $2.15)
Threadmill 100% Cotton Queen Sheets, 4-Piece Set for $55.99 (Save $14)
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300-Treat-Count King Duvet Cover Set for $67.49 (Save $7.5)
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
Prime Day health and fitness deals
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $47.49 with on-page coupon (Save $82.50)
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush for $59.99 (Save $39.95)
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager for $166.39 with on-page coupon (Save $93.60)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $179 (Save $96)
Therabody Theragun Elite Massage Gun for $309.99 (Save $89.01)
Shop health and fitness deals at Amazon
Prime Day lifestyle deals
YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler for $26.60 (Save $11.40)
Tommy Bahama 5-Position Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair for $65.33 (Save $18.66)
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners for $178.22 (Save $91.77)
Shop lifestyle deals on Amazon
Prime Day pet deals
Outward Hound Granby Dog Life Jacket for $11 with on-page coupon (Save $8.99)
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs for $15.99 (Save $14)
Fukumaru Elevated Ceramic Cat Bowls for $20.63 with on-page coupon (Save $17.36)
Western Home Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed for $20.79 (Save $5.20)
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Wobble Bowl for $20.87 (Save $6.62)
Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat for $22 (Save $23.96)
MidWest Homes for Pets 24-Inch Spree Travel Pet Carrier for Small Dogs from $25.59 (Save $3 to $17.40)
PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Cat Feeder for $124.95 (Save $25.04)
Travel Cat "The Navigator" Convertible Cat Backpack (Amazon) for $143.95 (Save $16)
Prime Day toy deals
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes (125) With Wooden Stylus for $5.49 (Save $7.50)
Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store Play Food and Role Play Companion Set for $13.99 (Save $18.50)
ArtCreativity Bubble Lawn Mower for Toddlers for $17.99 (Save $18)
Prextex Bump & Go Bubble Blowing Farm Tractor Toy Truck for $23.99 (Save $3)
Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table for $79.99 (Save $10)
Caroma Electric Skateboard for $149.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
Best Choice Products Kids 12V Ride On Truck for $237.98 (Save $62.01)
Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Slide, Multicolor for $338 (Save $111.99)
➤Style savings: Get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale—save on Michael Kors, Spanx
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale started July 11 and is running through today, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.
Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.
How much does Amazon Prime cost?
A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
➤Amazon Prime membership discount: Find out which Prime membership discount works for you
What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has offered impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.
What are Amazon lightning deals?
Lightning deals are Amazon's time-sensitive discounts offered on a product for a short period of time. They are available one per customer, until the time window for the deal ends or all the discounts have been claimed.
Do Prime Day deals change throughout the day?
Yes. Prices on Amazon and other online retailers can fluctuate on any day, but Prime Day prices are some of the lowest prices we’ll see throughout the year, and deals sell out fast — when that happens, the only product available may be from other sellers or at a less competitive price. Lightning Deals in particular, which are Amazon’s limited-time, limited quantity drops of best-selling products, are often claimed fast, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. Sometimes the best deal pricing does come back, but if you find a good price on an item you want, don’t wait, or you could miss out.
Are prime day deals the same on both days?
Amazon continues to release new deals over the course of the 48-hour Prime Day sales event. While the same deal may last both days, others are only available for a limited time, or will sell out fast. You can expect to find a whole batch of new deals on the second day of Prime Day, July 12.
How long is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day usually ends the night after the second day of the event. While some of the deals with the biggest discounts will sell out or expire at the end of the event, we'll keep you updated on all the best Amazon deals to shop for before and after the event.
What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?
Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.
Shop Prime Day deals at Amazon
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 200+ biggest and best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023 ending today