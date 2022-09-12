U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    +1.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +1.00 (+5.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0125
    +0.0078 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1683
    +0.0096 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8430
    +0.2790 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,417.97
    +865.68 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.58
    +11.43 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Appoints Accomplished Media Executive Lucille S. Salhany to Its Board

22nd Century Group, Inc
·4 min read
22nd Century Group, Inc
22nd Century Group, Inc

Pioneer Entertainment Executive to Extend Digital Media Expertise to Company’s Mission in Tobacco Harm Reduction and Raise Profile in Hemp/Cannabis Industry

Lucie S. Salhany

New Board Member of 22nd Century Group
New Board Member of 22nd Century Group

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced the appointment of Lucie S. Salhany to its Board of Directors. Ms. Salhany is a highly accomplished media executive with extensive experience in assessing and understanding the consumer landscape, positioning unique products for successful launch utilizing digital media, corporate strategy, and entrepreneurial ventures. She is widely recognized for her appointment as the first woman chair of a major broadcast network, which was earned through her unparalleled track record of successful growth and expansion in the industry. Ms. Salhany will serve as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating and Finance committees.

Lucie S. Salhany

New Board Member of 22nd Century Group
New Board Member of 22nd Century Group


New Board Member of 22nd Century Group

“I am delighted that Lucie has chosen to join 22nd Century’s board of directors. Her well-established track record of success in business along with her strong background in and knowledge of the media industry will be extremely valuable for the Company as we execute on our mission to reduce the harm caused by smoking, launch VLN®, and monetize our hemp/cannabis operations,” said 22nd Century Board Chair Nora B. Sullivan. “We are confident her contributions will help raise 22nd Century’s profile in the consumer marketplace and mainstream media. Lucie’s appointment also reflects our continued commitment to the diversity of our Board, and I very much look forward to her perspective and contributions in the board room.”

“Lucie is an extremely talented business executive who has always been well ahead of her time, due to her unique ability to understand what will sell in the marketplace and to consumers. We are fortunate to welcome her to our board of directors where we are confident that her key relationships across the industry will benefit 22nd Century Group. We look forward to Lucie’s knowledge, ingenuity, and perspective as we launch VLN® and elaborate on our mission of tobacco harm reduction,” said Corporate President and CEO James A. Mish.

Ms. Salhany is currently President and CEO of her own consulting company, JHMedia. She was also one of the founding partners of Echo Bridge Entertainment and CEO & President of LifeFX Networks, Inc.

After serving as Chairperson of the Twentieth Television division of Fox, Ms. Salhany was appointed the first woman in history to head a major television network when she accepted the Chairmanship of Fox Broadcasting. After chairing Fox, Ms. Salhany accepted the post of Chief Executive Officer and President of United Paramount Network (UPN), launching and growing UPN to become the fifth major broadcast network. She also served on the Board of Directors for Echo Bridge Entertainment, Compaq / Hewlett-Packard, Fox, Inc., Avid Technologies, and American Media, Inc. Ms. Salhany was also a trustee of Emerson College and Lasell College, where she received Honorary Doctorates.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report filed on August 9, 2022. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact
Mei Kuo
22nd Century Group, Inc.
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
mkuo@xxiicentury.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps
T: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Source: 22nd Century Group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7ffe6c2-83d7-4b3b-9bf5-604f35ea0808


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Peloton Co-Founder John Foley is out in leadership shakeup

    Peloton Co-Founder John Foley is stepping away from the company he founded.

  • Why General Electric Stock Popped Today

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) is shrinking -- and for investors, that's a good thing. Shares of the onetime industrial giant jumped 2.1% through noon ET on Monday after GE confirmed its plans to spin off its GE HealthCare division as an independent company this morning, announcing the composition of the new company's board of directors and setting a target date of the "first week of January 2023" for the spinoff. GE named 10 executives to sit on the board of the newly independent GE HealthCare, starting with the division's current president and CEO Peter Arduini and including Larry Culp (GE's current chairman and CEO) as well.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Oracle Quarterly Results Mixed; Includes Cerner Acquisition

    ORCL stock wavered after it reported quarterly results late Monday that beat on revenue but fell short on earnings.

  • Still Down 50%, This Explosive Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) ended last week with a bang. The cloud security stock rocketed nearly 30% on the heels of its strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Zscaler's unstoppable growth was on full display during its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to start the week as investors await CPI report

    U.S. stocks kicked the week off higher Monday as Wall Street inched closer to highly-anticipated inflation data this week.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?