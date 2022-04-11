U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.28
    -30.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,654.30
    -66.82 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,579.21
    -131.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.38
    -14.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.92
    -4.34 (-4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +21.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.67 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7520
    +0.0390 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4420
    +1.1220 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,028.31
    -1,577.89 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.74
    -32.43 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.61
    -33.95 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

22nd Century (Nasdaq: XXII) Appoints Dr. Calvin Treat as Chief Scientific Officer

22nd Century Group, Inc
·4 min read
22nd Century Group, Inc
22nd Century Group, Inc

Further Enhances 22nd Century Group’s Deep Expertise in Plant-Based Biotechnology

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science, announced the appointment of Dr. Calvin Treat as Chief Scientific Officer, effective May 23, 2022. In this new role, Dr. Treat will lead the expanding scientific, research and technological operations of the company, leveraging its expertise, IP, and partnerships across all three of its alkaloid plant franchises toward becoming a global leader in specialty plant science.

“Dr. Treat brings a wealth of plant-based biotechnology and crop technology experience to 22nd Century at a pivotal time when we are rapidly expanding our global capabilities across all three of our alkaloid plant franchises – tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “Dr. Treat has spent his career at the largest plant science names in the world, leading their innovations on major crops like corn, soybeans, and cotton. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to leverage our extensive technology platform comprising hundreds of patents, extensive know-how and global partnerships supporting our leadership in plant genetics, breeding and cultivation underpinning our growth opportunities across a growing $1.3 trillion worldwide market opportunity.”

“22nd Century is rapidly establishing itself as the global alkaloid plant technology leader, bringing to bear an extensive upstream capability to optimize plant lines and enhance critical commercial traits that directly benefit quality, cost, and consumer confidence in the end products. The Company is leveraging the most advanced plant science techniques and building a global IP and capability set that may be unrivaled in their respective crops,” said Dr. Treat. “I am excited to join 22nd Century at this pivotal moment to lead the company onto the global stage as more and more of the world’s leading alkaloid plant growers come to recognize the incredible value of 22nd Century’s portfolio.”

Dr. Treat previously served as senior vice president and head of crop technology for corn, soybean, and cotton at Bayer, where he oversaw more than $2 billion in R&D spending dedicated to seeds, traits, and crop protection while also driving tailored solutions to meet grower needs. Previously, he was the technology lead for Monsanto’s global corn and soy crops, where he merged the soy and corn technology teams to garner synergies across the platforms. While part of the Monsanto teams, he was involved in the launches of multiple technologies including Roundup Ready 2 Yield® soybeans, Intacta® RR2 Pro soybeans in South America, and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybean technology across North America, one of Monsanto’s largest and most complex trait launches. His additional roles at Monsanto included global corn technology lead, global oilseeds technology lead and global soybean breeding lead, among others.

Dr. Treat has a doctorate in plant breeding and plant genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an executive MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a Master of Science in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
22nd Century Group, Inc.
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
T: 716-300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps
T: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeotherm

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 10 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to buy now according to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Davidson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. During the late 1990s […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Top 9 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article, we’ll check out the top 9 stocks billionaire Larry Robbins just added to his portfolio, which also happen to be the only nine stocks added to his portfolio during Q4. Click the following link to jump straight to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), […]

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Twitter Drops As Elon Musk Reverses Decision To Join Board; Nvidia Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday. Twitter dropped after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his decision to join the Twitter board.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.