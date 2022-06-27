U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

With 23.5% CAGR, Loyalty Management Market Worth USD 24.44 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Loyalty Management Market size is projected to reach USD 24.44 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Solutions to Fuel Market Expansion

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global loyalty management market size is predicted to hit USD 24.44 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. Loyalty management software help businesses and merchants in customer retention by analyzing their purchase patterns and historical data. They help in the wealth generation, sales, and growth of businesses across the entertainment, media, retail, and other industries. The rising demand for personalized solutions is likely to be a key factor flourishing the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Loyalty Management Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 4.54 in 2021 and USD 5.57 billion in 2022.

Key Industry Development-
June 2021: Antavo Limited extended its partnership with Axciom and MullenLowe Profero to offer loyalty programs to its clients.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/loyalty-management-market-101166


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

23.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 24.44 billion

Base Year

2021

Loyalty Management Market  Size in 2021

USD 4.54 billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-user and Geography

Loyalty Management Market  Growth Drivers

Growing Customer Preference for Personalized Solutions to Push Market Growth

Stringent Government Regulations May Affect the Adoption of Loyalty Programs


The dynamic alteration in consumer behavior has significantly aided the market’s development. A huge shift toward online shopping due to movement restrictions and strict lockdowns amplified the demand for the software. Many businesses switched to online sales to cater to the altering market dynamics. The market is likely to witness monumental growth in the coming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/loyalty-management-market-101166


Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Solutions to Fuel Market Expansion
Loyalty and customer experience are intricately tied to each other. The incorporation of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, further amplifies the accuracy of loyalty management software. Their rising adoption to improve the processes is expected to fuel the global loyalty management market growth.
Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized solutions is likely to strengthen the market development in the coming years. To improve consumer experience, companies are implementing customized and personalized features to attract and retain customers. For instance, Flooid Hub partnered with HTK Limited in October 2020 to deliver a tailored incentive system for digital and in-store retail.
However, strict government laws may hinder the market expansion during the forecast period.
Report Coverage-

  • It showcases a meticulous study of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • It embraces the information on crucial drivers and restraints of the market’s expansion.

  • It provides a thorough analysis of growth rate and market size across regional and global markets.

  • It offers insights into the latest industry developments.

  • It includes a detailed description and analysis of various segments of the market.

Segments-
Software Segment to Gain Remarkable Growth Due to Rising Demand for Customized Programs
Based on component, the market is bifurcated into services and software. The rising demand for personalized and customized programs is predicted to favor the software segment’s growth in the coming years.

Cloud Segment to Witness Strong Growth Due to Affordable Program Designing Solutions
On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The rising deployment of cloud-based services due to affordable program designing solutions is anticipated to bolster the segment’s development.

Large Enterprises Segment to Dominate Due to High Emphasis on Customer Retention
On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The escalating purchase frequency and large client bases are predicted to fuel large enterprise segment’s growth.

Retail Segment to Showcase Immense Growth Due to Rising Competition
On the basis of end-use, the market is fragmented into media & entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, transportation, IT & telecommunications, BFSI, and others. The rising competition in the retail industry due to increasing purchase frequency is predicted to favor the retail segment’s growth.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/loyalty-management-market-101166


Loyalty Management Market  Segments

By Component

  • Software

  • Services

By Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

By Enterprise Size

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

  • BFSI

  • IT and Telecommunications

  • Transportation

  • Retail

  • Hospitality

  • Manufacturing

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Others


Regional Insights-
North America to Bestride Global Market Due to Surging Software Adoption
North America is predicted to garner the highest growth in the global loyalty management market share. The surging adoption of advanced software across the retail industry is a key factor driving market expansion in North America.
Asia Pacific is projected to garner swift growth due to the rising emphasis of organizations and merchants in enhancing customer experience. China is predicted to lead the region’s market growth.

List of Key Market Players-

  • Antavo Limited (U.K.)

  • Capillary Technologies (India)

  • Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada)

  • Comarch SA (Poland)

  • Epsilon Data Management, LLC (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Target Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

  • TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.)

  • VeriPark (U.K.)


Quick Buy – Loyalty Management Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101166


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On premise

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • SMEs

    • By End-User (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & telecom

      • Transportation

      • Manufacturing

      • Retail

      • Hospitality

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On premise

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • SMEs

    • By End-User (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & telecom

      • Transportation

      • Manufacturing

      • Retail

      • Hospitality

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By End-User

      • Canada

        • By End-User

  • Latin America Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On premise

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • SMEs

    • By End-User (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & telecom

      • Transportation

      • Manufacturing

      • Retail

      • Hospitality

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

        • By End-User

      • Mexico

        • By End-User

      • Rest of Latin America

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


