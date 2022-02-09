U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

23.51% CAGR in Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC | Increasing Investments in the Logistics and Warehousing Segment to Drive Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional service mobile robots market in APAC is set to grow by USD 1.51 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 23.51% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find out additional information about professional service mobile robots market in APAC. Read Free Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

The professional service mobile robots market in APAC is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
By end-user, the professional service mobile robots market in APAC has been segmented into logistics and warehousing, agriculture and mining, medical and healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others. The logistics and warehousing segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Professional service mobile robots are primarily used in warehouses for moving goods within the warehouse or logistics facilities.

Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Geographical Analysis
By geography, the professional service mobile robots market in APAC has been segmented into China, South Korea (Republic Of Korea), Japan, Singapore, and Rest Of APAC. China will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the market in the country are government initiatives undertaken in areas such as automation and robotics and the growing penetration of IoT in commercial and industrial sectors.

To know more about the contribution of each segment of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC include Aethon Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, MIDEA GROUP, New Kinpo Group, OMRON Corp., Savioke Inc., SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., and Teradyne Inc.

The increasing investments in logistics and warehousing segment, expanding aging population and rising labor shortage in APAC, and high efficiency and safety of the workforce will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as technical challenges is may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist professional service mobile robots market growth in APAC during the next five years

  • Estimation of the professional service mobile robots market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional service mobile robots market vendors in APAC

Related Reports:
Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Professional Service Mobile Robots Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.45

Regional analysis

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, Singapore, and Rest of APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Singapore

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aethon Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, MIDEA GROUP, New Kinpo Group, OMRON Corp., Savioke Inc., SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., and Teradyne Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for more valuable insights into the professional service mobile robots market in APAC

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23-51-cagr-in-professional-service-mobile-robots-market-in-apac--increasing-investments-in-the-logistics-and-warehousing-segment-to-drive-growth--technavio-301477472.html

SOURCE Technavio

