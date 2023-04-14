$23.8 Billion Clear Aligners Markets: Teenagers More Likely to Supplement Demand Surge - Global Industry Analysis (2019-2022), Growth Trends, and Market Forecast (2023-2029)

Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligners Market - Global Industry Analysis (2019 - 2022), Growth Trends, and Market Forecast (2023 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The approximately US$6.6 Bn market for clear aligners is anticipated to reach a valuation worth US$23.8 Bn toward the end of the forecast year, 2029.

Between 2023 and 2029, the analyst expects the market to witness a whopping 19.8% growth in revenue. The report in addition to examining the extent of influence of key driving forces and challenging factors on the performance of the market also dives deep into the strategic profiles of some of the industry leaders in its competitive analysis section.

The report also digs deep into the performance of the clear aligners market across the various key regions. At the same time, another section provides insight into the most prominent trends, and potential business opportunities arising across the global market space for clear aligners.

The report says North American market will exhibit more than threefold expansion in revenue during the assessment period. Several innovative aligner launches reportedly receive fastrack FDA approvals, which further catalyze the growth of the clear aligners market. As more consumers are willingly paying a premium for aesthetic procedures, clear aligners market will remain on an uptrend, says the report.

Teenagers More Likely to Supplement Demand Surge in Clear Aligners Market

In spite of the sustained dominance of adults in terms of demand generation, teenagers will most likely represent a more lucrative segment based on their growing consciousness about overall oral health, and smile aesthetics.

In addition, the notable prevalence of some of the most common oral health conditions such as underbites and overbites, crossbites and open bites, diastema, crowded teeth, and teeth misalignment will continue to push the rate of demand up, among children, adolescents, teenagers, as well as adults.

Story continues

On the other hand, polyethylene terephthalate glycol remains the most preferred material for aligners owing to greater flexibility.

Clear Aligners Market of North America All Set for 22% Growth by 2029

Estimated to reach a valuation of around US$11.5 Bn toward 2029 end, North America's clear aligners market maintains the lead. The US represents the strongest market, says the report.

On account of the presence of over 10,000 professional orthodontists, the region is expected to exhibit nearly 22% growth in revenue during 2023 - 2029. The availability of a sizeable target population further strengthens the clear aligners market here. The report identifies a saturating orthodontist channel across North America that is likely to raise the overwhelming level of competition in the region's clear aligners market.

Asia Pacific's market is anticipated to exhibit strong growth in the near term and the report attributes the growing market attractiveness of the area to China's solid positioning. The market here is witnessing the rise of several new aligner-making brands, facilitating market expansion.

Key Research Insights and Trends Across Global Clear Aligners Market

Demand coming in from dental and orthodontic clinics contributes the largest share of market

Despite the continued dominance of the adult category in the market, the teenagers' segment is all set for a whopping 25% value growth through the end of 2029

Projected to exhibit around 25% growth in demand over the forecast period, polyethylene terephthalate glycol will continue to be the most preferred material for aligners

North America spearheads, led by the US, and is likely to experience around 22% growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge highly lucrative through 2029 at the fastest rate of growth

Global Clear Aligners Market Outlook, 2019 - 2029

Global Clear Aligners Market Outlook, by Patient Age, Value (US$ Billion), 2019 - 2029

Children

Teenagers

Adults

Global Clear Aligners Market Outlook, By Material Type, 2019 - 2029

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyurethane plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

Global Clear Aligners Market Outlook, By End User, 2019 - 2029

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Standalone & Group Practices

Research Institutes

Key Market Players

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

The 3M Company

32 Watts (Renderwise Solutions Pvt Ltd.)

Alignerco

K Line Europe GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5ymfp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



