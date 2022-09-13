With 23.9% CAGR, Digital PCR Market Size worth USD 1,847.0 Million by 2029

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global digital PCR market size is projected to reach USD 1,847.0 million in 2029, at CAGR of 23.9% during forecast period; technological progressions in dPCR to foster growth

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital PCR market size was valued at USD 428.7 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 413.0 million in 2022 to USD 1,847.0 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Digital PCR Market, 2022-2029.”





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/digital-pcr-market-102014





Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Stilla declared its partnership with 12 distributors throughout the EMEA region. With this merger, the company extended its existence in the EMEA region.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 23.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 1,847.0 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 413.0 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 158





Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Progressions in dPCR to Thrive Market Growth

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) is the improvement of traditional PCR that can be utilized to quantify and clonally augment nucleic acids straightaway. Growing research and development happening and rising demand for innovative devices have resulted in the presentation of numerous PCR technologies offering great advantages. The introduction of inventive devices, such as droplet, chip-based, beam, and crystal dPCR, by prime market players is estimated to fuel the market growth.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-pcr-market-102014





Segments:

Droplet dPCR Segment to Hold Lion’s Share due to Increasing Product Unveilings for Infectious Disease Diagnosis

By type, the market is classified into droplet digital PCR, chip-based digital PCR, and others. In 2021, the droplet dPCR segment held the highest market share and is predicted to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Story continues

Instruments to Hold a Prime Share due to Growing Acceptance of dPCR

Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments, and reagents & consumables. The instruments segment held the biggest market share in 2021 and is predicted to extend at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Medical Confirmed Efficiency of dPCR in Infectious Ailments to Upsurge Demand

Based on indication, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, and others. The genetic disorders segment led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast timeframe, 2022-2029.

Academic & Research Organizations to Maintain Domination Owing to Greater Implementation of dPCR in Research Activities

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, diagnostic centers, and academic & research organizations. The academic & research organizations segment held the largest market share and is predicted to extend at a reasonable CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation By Type Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

Others By Product Instruments

Reagents & Consumables By Indication

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others By End-user Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Organizations





Quick Buy - Digital PCR Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102014





COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Pandemic Thrusted Market Growth due to Rise in SARS CoV-2 Testing

The influence of COVID-19 led to a remarkably high digital PCR market growth in 2020. This is accredited to the extensive spread of infection, thereby rising the demand for operative diagnostics to monitor its spread. The global market perceived a colossal growth rate of 38.6% in 2020 than 18.1% in 2019.

The rearrangement of healthcare properties for COVID-19 treatment improved the number of people going for COVID-19 analysis and enlarged the implementation of dPCR in diagnostic centers and research institutes, thus navigating the demand for dPCR.

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data utilized to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Owing to Financially Stable Population

North America was valued at USD 189.9 million in 2021 and is predicted to extend at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is due to the greatly conscious and financially steady population. The region held the largest digital PCR market share.

Europe is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The growth is accredited to the robust infectious diagnostics volume in prime European nations and increasing expenditure on research and development in Europe.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

QIAGEN (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

JN Medsys (Singapore)

Stilla (France)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Standard BioTools Inc. (U.S.)

Precigenome LLC. (U.S.)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-pcr-market-102014





Table of Content:

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Cancer and Infectious Disease) Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Sub-region Technological Advancements in Digital PCR Pricing analysis of consumables, key companies Detailed product mapping of consumables supplied by key companies Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Global Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Droplet Digital PCR Chip-based Digital PCR Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication



Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organisations



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Droplet Digital PCR Chip-based Digital PCR Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication



Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organisations



Europe Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Droplet Digital PCR Chip-based Digital PCR Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication



Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organisations



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region



U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Droplet Digital PCR Chip-based Digital PCR Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Instruments Reagents & Consumables



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication



Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organisations



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region



China Japan India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of APAC



TOC Continued…





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-pcr-market-102014





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



