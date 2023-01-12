U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

$23+ Billion Worldwide Cloud Robotics Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cloud Robotics Market

Global Cloud Robotics Market
Global Cloud Robotics Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Robotics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cloud robotics market.

This report focuses on cloud robotics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cloud robotics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global cloud robotics market is expected to grow from $5.74 billion in 2021 to $7.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.17%. The cloud robotics market is expected to grow to $23.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.07%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the cloud robotics market are ABB Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, C2RO Cloud Robotics Inc., Amazon Robotics LLC, Hit Robot Group, Cloudminds Technology, Google, Rapyuta Robotics Co Ltd, Tend, V3 Smart Technologies Pte Ltd, Universal Robotics A/S, Intel Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Aethon, Fetch Robotics, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The cloud robotics market consists of the sale of cloud robotics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to robotic solutions, which utilize technologies such as cloud computing, cloud storage, and other internet technologies.

The main types of cloud robotics include peer-based, proxy-based and clone based, and they are deployed over the private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. The peer-based cloud robotics refers to robotics that runs on a computing unit in which the robot and each virtual machine are distributed in such a way that tasks can be divided into smaller modules for execution over a subset of the nodes in the computing. The end-user industries of cloud robotics include manufacturing, military & defense, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, and other end-user industries.

North America was the largest region in the cloud robotics market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cloud robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

During the forecasting period, the increase in the use of robots for industrial automation along with the rising demand for robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) will drive the cloud robotics market. The automotive industry is increasingly shifting towards a robot-as-a-service model due to the increasing labour costs, labour shortage, and reduction in the cost of robotic systems.

For instance, according to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) data, by 2025, utilization of cloud computing is expected to increase by 17% to 2018 levels, and Factories and industrial concerns in North America ordered a record 29,000 robots during the first nine months of 2021, a 37% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the increase in the use of robots for industrial automation along with the rising demand for robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) ultimately drives the cloud robotics market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud robotics market. Key players operating in the cloud robotics market are focusing on developing robotics and automation more broadly to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2021, Amazon launched AWS IoT RoboRunner, a new robotics service-designed incubator program in collaboration with nonprofit MassRobotics to make it easier for enterprises to build and deploy apps that enable fleets of robots to work together and to tackle challenges in automation, robotics, and industrial internet of things (IoT) technologies.

In August 2021, Zebra Technologies a U.S-based leading firm an innovator of the front line of business with solutions and partners acquired Fetch Robotics for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition forms to strengthen the businesses by building on the strength of their existing enterprise asset intelligence vision and growth in intelligent industrial automation by embracing new modes of empowering workflows. Fetch Robotics is a California-based provider of wide range of robots for automation in manufacturing and warehousing operations.

The countries covered in the cloud robotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.52 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$23.59 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

33.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Robotics Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Robotics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cloud Robotics

5. Cloud Robotics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Cloud Robotics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Cloud Robotics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Cloud Robotics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cloud Robotics Market, Segmentation By Implementation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Peer Based

  • Proxy Based

  • Clone Based

6.2. Global Cloud Robotics Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Private Cloud

  • Public Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

6.3. Global Cloud Robotics Market, Segmentation By End-user Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Manufacturing

  • Military and Defense

  • Retail and E-Commerce

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Other End-User Industries

7. Cloud Robotics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cloud Robotics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cloud Robotics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7k8b3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


