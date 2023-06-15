23 Car Models That Give You the Most Miles for Your Money

Second only to costs associated with housing, a car is typically the most expensive purchase consumers make. Historically, automobiles have never been cheap buys, but lately the expense has been rising. According to doxoINSIGHTS, the cost of car ownership in the U.S. has increased 5%, with the average American household now spending over $600 a month on auto loans and insurance combined.

Considering the enormous expense of car ownership, it's critical that you choose your automobile(s) wisely, opting for cars that will last for years to come. This means picking a car model that gives you the most miles for your money.

The annual iSeeCars.com study determined that these 23 vehicles have a 20% or better chance of reaching a quarter million miles. Let's have a look at how likely these cars are to clock 250,000 miles, and how much they cost.

Ford F-350 Super Duty

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 49.1%

Compared to average: 4.2x

A new 2023 Super Duty F-350 XLT starts at $51,160.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 47.9%

Compared to average: 4.1x

The Toyota Land Cruiser was discontinued in 2021. But reportedly it's making a comeback in the U.S. soon. Looks like we'll have to wait on pricing and other details.

Toyota Tundra

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 47.9%

Compared to average: 4.1x

The 2023 Toyota Tundra has a starting MSRP of $38,965.

Toyota Sequoia

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 47.1%

Compared to average: 4.0x

A new 2023 Toyota Sequoia starts at $61,460.

Ford F-250 Super Duty

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 43.6%

Compared to average: 3.7x

The new Ford F-250 Super Duty 2023 model starts at $43,970.

Honda Pilot

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 42.7%

Compared to average: 3.6x

The 2023 Honda Pilot starts at $35,950.

Toyota Tacoma

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 41.7%

Compared to average: 3.5x

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma starts at $27,250 for the base SR trim.

GMC Sierra 2500HD

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 41.3%

Compared to average: 3.5x

The 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 starts at $41,200.

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 41.2%

Compared to average: 3.5x

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD has a starting MSRP of $43,400.

Toyota 4Runner

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 41.0%

Compared to average: 3.5x

The 2023 4Runner has a starting MSRP of $40,155.

Toyota Avalon

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 33.1%

Compared to average: 2.8x

The Toyota Avalon has, alas, been discontinued, but Toyota locations still service it.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 31.0%

Compared to average: 2.6x

The initial MSRP for the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck lineup is $35,600, plus a destination charge, according to the Kelley Blue Book.

Acura MDX

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 29.2%

Compared to average: 2.5x

The 2024 Acura MDX starts at $49,850.

Honda Element

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 27.8%

Compared to average: 2.4x

The Honda Element was actually discontinued a few years ago -- but it's still beloved by many.

Honda CR-V

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 27.5%

Compared to average: 2.3x

The 2023 Honda CR-V is one of the most affordable cars on this list, starting at $28,410.

Honda Accord

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 27.1%

Compared to average: 2.3x

The 2023 Honda Accord is also pretty budget-friendly, considering how much cars can go for. It has a starting price of $27,295.

Chevrolet Avalanche

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 26.7%

Compared to average: 2.3x

The Chevrolet Avalanche is yet another car on this list that has sadly been discontinued.

Ram 2500

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 26.3%

Compared to average: 2.2x

The 2023 Ram HD starts at $43,245, plus a destination charge, according to the Kelley Blue Book.

Ram 3500

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 24.3%

Compared to average: 2.1x

The 2023 Ram HD comes in 2500 and 3500 forms. Prices start at $43,245.

Toyota Sienna

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 23.3%

Compared to average: 2.0x

The 2023 Toyota Sienna has a starting MSRP of $36,885.

Subaru Outback

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 22.3%

Compared to average: 1.9x

The 2024 Subaru Outback starts at $28,895, making it another relatively reasonable option, financially.

GMC Yukon XL

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 21.3%

Compared to average: 1.8x

The 2023 GMC Yukon XL is on the higher end, with a starting price of $57,400.

Toyota Camry

Chance of lasting 250,000 miles: 20.4%

Compared to average: 1.7x

The Toyota Camry comes in a few varieties: Toyota Camry LE, which starts at $26,220 MSRP; Toyota Camry SE, which starts at $27,760 MSRP; Toyota Camry SE Nightshade Edition, which starts at $28,760 MSRP; Toyota Camry XLE, which starts at $30,970 MSRP and Toyota Camry XSE, which starts at $31,520 MSRP.

Importance of Car Maintenance and Other Factors

These cars give you the most bang for your buck in terms of miles, but bear in mind that they aren't completely magical machines; they require you to keep them in check so that they can keep on truckin' on.

"Maintenance is key," said Lauren Fix of Car Coach Reports. "Following the manufacturer's service schedule and fixing problems when they arise will give any vehicle longer life and more miles."

When car shopping, you should also consider factors like build quality, thoughtful design, quality of materials, brand reputation, the environmental conditions it'll endure and even your own driving habits.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Car Models That Give You the Most Miles for Your Money