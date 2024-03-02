23 Cities With Housing That Will No Longer Be Affordable on Just Social Security

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planning to pay for housing during retirement with your Social Security check? Where you live might be out of your budget if you’re counting solely on these benefits for the full duration of your retirement years.

To find out which U.S. housing areas will no longer be affordable with just Social Security, GOBankingRates checked the January 2024 average home values for metro U.S. areas via Zillow and calculated the average mortgage, using the 30-year national average fixed rate mortgage, sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Zillow was also referred to for the forecasted home value for one year in January 2025. Mortgage calculations were included, along with average income received from Social Security benefits.

Ranked in descending order, find out which 23 cities will have the least affordable housing with just a Social Security check.

welcomia / Shutterstock.com

Lewiston, Idaho

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $337,621

Average home value (Jan 2025): $353,827

YOY home value change: 4.80%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,779

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,864

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $81.37

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$4.01

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Deltona, Florida

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $336,736

Average home value (Jan 2025): $353,091

YOY home value change: 5.10%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,774

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,865

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $86.03

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$4.45

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Blackfoot, Idaho

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $332,309

Average home value (Jan 2025): $353,242

YOY home value change: 6.60%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,751

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,866

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $109.36

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$6.20

Cavan Images / Getty Images

Daphne, Alabama

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $336,265

Average home value (Jan 2025): $354,695

YOY home value change: 5.40%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,772

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,867

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $88.52

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$7.16

©Wikimedia Commons

Ontario, Oregon

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $330,256

Average home value (Jan 2025): $354,695

YOY home value change: 7.40%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,740

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,869

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $120.17

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$8.59

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dover, Delaware

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $337,874

Average home value (Jan 2025): $354,768

YOY home value change: 5.00%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,780

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,869

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $80.04

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$8.97

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rapid City, South Dakota

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $336,365

Average home value (Jan 2025): $354,865

YOY home value change: 5.50%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,772

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,870

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $87.99

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$9.48

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knoxville, Tennessee

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $327.779

Average home value (Jan 2025): $354,985

YOY home value change: 8.30%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,727

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,870

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $133.23

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$10.12

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Keene, New Hampshire

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $334,429

Average home value (Jan 2025): $356,836

YOY home value change: 6.70%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,762

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,880

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $98.19

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$19.87

Gillfoto / Wikimedia Commons

Mountain Home, Idaho

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $328,580

Average home value (Jan 2025): $357,167

YOY home value change: 8.70%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,731

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,882

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $129.01

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$21.61

fdastudillo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crescent City, California

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $348,749

Average home value (Jan 2025): $357,859

YOY home value change: 2.60%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,837

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,885

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $22.74

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$25.03

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Bakersfield, California

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $340,170

Average home value (Jan 2025): $357,859

YOY home value change: 5.20%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,792

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,885

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $67.94

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$25.26

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Athens, Georgia

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $335,673

Average home value (Jan 2025): $359,170

YOY home value change: 7.00%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,769

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,892

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $91.64

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$32.17

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laramie, Wyoming

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $348,637

Average home value (Jan 2025): $359,794

YOY home value change: 3.20%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,837

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,896

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $23.33

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$35.45

AgnosticPreachersKid / Wikimedia Commons

Winchester, Virginia

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $347,034

Average home value (Jan 2025): $360,221

YOY home value change: 3.80%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,828

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,898

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $31.78

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$37.70

gchapel / Getty Images

Fallon, Nevada

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $348,996

Average home value (Jan 2025): $362,606

YOY home value change: 3.90%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,839

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,911

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $21.44

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$50.27

Protophobic / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $343,819

Average home value (Jan 2025): $363,073

YOY home value change: 5.60%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,812

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,913

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $48.72

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$52.73

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $350,083

Average home value (Jan 2025): $365,137

YOY home value change: 4.30%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,845

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,924

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $15.71

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$63.60

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Richmond, Virginia

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $351,266

Average home value (Jan 2025): $366,370

YOY home value change: 4.30%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,851

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,930

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $9.48

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$70.10

alexmisu / Shutterstock.com

Moses Lake, Washington

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $345,662

Average home value (Jan 2025): $366,747

YOY home value change: 6.10%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,821

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,932

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $39.01

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$72.09

Whitewater, Wisconsin

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $352,631

Average home value (Jan 2025): $367,793

YOY home value change: 4.30%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,858

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,938

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $2.29

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$77.60

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tucson, Arizona

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $351,244

Average home value (Jan 2025): $368,103

YOY home value change: 4.80%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,851

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,939

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $9.60

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$79.23

Tommyers89 / Wikimedia Commons

Twin Falls, Idaho

Average home value (Jan. 2024): $347,989

Average home value (Jan 2025): $372,696

YOY home value change: 7.10%

Average mortgage (Jan. 2024): $1,833

Average mortgage (Jan. 2025): $1,964

January 2024 amount left of average Social Security benefits: $26.74

January 2025 amount left of average Social Security benefits: -$103.43

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates studied metro areas from across the United States to find the housing areas that will no longer be affordable with just a Social Security check. First, GOBankingRates checked the average home values for metro areas across the country for January 2024, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and using the 30-year national average fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated, assuming a 20% down payment. Next, GOBankingRates found the forecasted home value for one year in January 2025 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Forecast and calculated the mortgage for that home value, as well. The average income received from Social Security benefits was sourced from the Social Security Administration for 2023. To qualify for this study, the average mortgage for the metro area had to fall within the average income from Social Security benefits in 2024 but be above the average income received from Social Security benefits in January 2025. The percentage changed was also included as supplemental information. The dollar amount above Social Security benefits in 2024 and the dollar amount below Social Security benefits in 2025 were also included as supplemental information. The remaining metro areas are sorted to show the most to least out of budget locations. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 29, 2024.

