This 23-Year-Old Man Started Trading With Just $200 While Working At Dunkin' Donuts — Now He's Made $50 Million Trading — Here's What He Did

Alex Gonzalez, known as Alex G, has achieved an impressive feat, transitioning from working at Dunkin’ to amassing a $50 million fortune through day trading. His journey, detailed in a YouTube video from December 2023, is an example of how determination, strategic thinking and risk-taking can lead to extraordinary success in finance.

Gonzalez's foray into trading started when he was 23 with a $100 to $200 investment. In another YouTube video, he stated he made about $158 a week working a Dunkin’. Despite enduring significant challenges, his dedication and hard work ultimately led to his breakthrough. A highlight of his career was earning $121,000 in a single day of trading, a turning point that demonstrated the potential of his trading strategies.

Before his success in trading, Gonzalez's experience at Dunkin’ was a dramatic contrast to his current lifestyle. He describes his time at the popular coffee and donut chain as a period of ambition and desire for something more, a sentiment that many can relate to in the early stages of their careers. The dissatisfaction with his job at Dunkin’ propelled him to explore other avenues, eventually leading him to day trading.

The path to financial success was not smooth, with Gonzalez facing a loss of $30,000. However, these challenges only strengthened his resolve. “I was in so deep that I had no other choice,” he said. His parents, who were initially skeptical, later recognized and respected his achievements in trading.

He attributes his success to disciplined risk management and the ability to learn from his mistakes. He compares trading to gambling, with inherent risks but also opportunities for significant gains with the right approach. The pivotal moment in his trading career came when he received funding, which allowed him to implement effective risk-management strategies and achieve substantial profits.

Gonzalez's journey has extended beyond personal financial gain. He has built a community of followers and traders, sharing his knowledge and insights for free, primarily through his Instagram platform. “People will take a bullet for me,” he said, acknowledging the impact he’s had on others’ lives. His commitment is to give back and help others succeed in trading.

His goal is to be the mentor he wished he had when starting in trading. Gonzalez's story from Dunkin’ employee to multimillionaire trader is a compelling example of the opportunities available in trading for those who are committed to learning, adapting and persevering.

In a closing reflection on his journey, Gonzalez was asked whether he believes money buys happiness. His response sheds light on his perspective on wealth and fulfillment. “I do think money buys happiness temporarily, but it does reach a certain point where you can’t,” he said. He suggests that while money can provide happiness for a period, it’s not the ultimate source of long-term fulfillment.

Gonzalez advises a strategic approach to spending. “If you’re going to buy a Lambo and you have enough to get the best one, don’t get the best one. Get the first one, get tired of it, then get the next one. So then you’re happy again.”

This strategy can prolong the happiness derived from material possessions, he said. However, he acknowledges that there’s a limit to how much happiness money can buy, suggesting that at perhaps around $100 million, money’s ability to bring happiness diminishes.

