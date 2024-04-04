23 Rare Bills Worth Up to $3.3 Million That Are Highly Coveted By Collectors

m.czosnek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to rare and collectible currency, coins tend to hog most of the glory. That’s partly because of their metal content — especially those that contain gold or silver — but also because they are shiny, have raised surfaces, and are cooler to look at than paper notes. Even so, you can find rare bills that are worth millions of dollars.

Check Out: Coin Auction Newbie? Tips for Buying and Selling High-Value Coins

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Nearly all of the world’s most valuable paper currency was minted in the United States, though there are a few exceptions. Here’s a look at 23 rare bills that are worth six figures or more, according to a pair of blogs on the Love Money website. Keep in mind that only those in top condition will fetch the top prices. All descriptions are from Love Money unless otherwise noted.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

USA 1882 $100 Gold Certificate: $117,500

Gold certificates were used as paper currency in the U.S. between 1863 and 1933 and guaranteed the note’s value in gold. The rarest specimens continue to fetch high prices.

Learn More: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

USA 1928 $50 Gold Certificate: $120,000

“Very few” $50 gold certificates were printed in 1928 and only 12 are thought to have survived.

Palestine 1938 £100 Banknote: $125,000

Banknotes issued by the Palestinian Currency Board are highly sought after by collectors, and this specimen is one of the most valuable.

China 1909 One Yuan/Dollar Ooi-Long Banknote: $127,000

This “beautifully designed” note was issued by the Kwangsi Bank and only three examples are still around.

USA 1890 $100 Treasury Note: $129,250

Fewer than three dozen surviving “Watermelon Hundred” bills are known to have survived, which accounts for their value to collectors.

USA 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve Note: $141,000

More than 340 $5,000 bills were printed by the U.S. Treasury, but their dwindling population has pushed up their values.

Story continues

USA 1869 $50 Bill: $176,250

This is one of 61 known specimens and is prized for its “strong definition and impeccable condition.”

USA 1880 $1,000 Bill: $176,250

This is one of only two dozen $1,000 bills that were issued in 1880 and is in “superb condition.”

USA 1907 $1,000 Gold Certificate: $176,250

This banknote is the only known example of a 1907 $1,000 gold certificate bearing the signature combo of Napier/McClung.

USA 1863 $50 Bill: $182,125

This specimen is one of only eight bearing the same Friedberg number.

USA 1883 $500 Brown Seal Gold Certificate: $193,875

This is the only known example of a brown seal $500 gold certificate. It surfaced in 2000 at the Memphis 2000 Auction.

USA 1882 Gold Certificate: $200,000

This $50 gold certificate from 1882 has a unique Friedberg number — a “highly desirable attribute” to collectors and dealers.

Zanzibar 1908 20 Rupees: $225,000

This bill was part of a small collection that sold at auction in 2011 and is prized for its rarity and “intricate design.”

USA 1880 Black Back $100 Silver Certificate: $235,000

As with gold certificates, silver certificates guaranteed the bearer the corresponding value in silver. This specimen is the only wholly uncirculated 1880 black back $100.

USA 1891 $50 Seward Treasury Note: $235,000

Fifty-dollar bills that bear the signature of Secretary of State William H. Seward, like this one, are held in “high regard” by collectors.

USA 1902 Alaska $5 Bill: $246,750

This note was printed during the state’s famous Klondike Gold Rush and was among the first $5 bills issued by the First National Bank of Fairbanks.

Australia 1817 First Banknote: $252,000

This was the first Aussie banknote issued the day the Bank of New South Wales opened in 1817 when Australia was still in its infancy.

USA 1863 Spread Eagle $100 Bill: $305,500

This is one of only two uncirculated Spread Eagles that have come on the market since 1947.

USA 2004 Del Monte $20 bill: $396,000

This “truly unique” bill had a Del Monte banana sticker attached to it before being printed with its security numbering.

USA 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve Note: $480,000

This bill, also known as Fr. 2231-A, earned an Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality grade, Fox Business reported.

USA 1931 Low Serial Number $10 Silver Certificate Bill: $500,000

One feature of this note that attracts collectors is its unique serial number (A00000001A).

USA 1891 Red Seal $1,000 Treasury Note: $2.5 million

One of two surviving specimens, this note features a portrait of George Meade, who played a crucial role in the Civil War.

USA 1890 Grand Watermelon $1,000 Treasury Note: $3.3 million

This “super-rare and world-famous” note might be the most valuable bill in the world. It got its name because of the green zeros on the reverse, which have been likened to watermelons.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Rare Bills Worth Up to $3.3 Million That Are Highly Coveted By Collectors