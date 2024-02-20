In this article, we will discuss the 23 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global economy, birthright citizenship, and a rich country boasting billionaires: the US, and go directly to the 10 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth.

Nations that confer citizenship by birth adopt a policy that grants citizenship to anybody born inside their boundaries, irrespective of the nationality or origin of their parents. This approach is a reflection of their dedication to diversity and their conviction that every person born in their country has the right to citizenship and the opportunity to advance the development of their country.

The Global Economy:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the world economy will expand by 3.1% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025. This growth rate, however, is less than the 3.8% average growth rate observed between 2000 and 2019. The IMF identifies lower government expenditure because of high levels of debt, slower productivity development, and higher interest rates set by central banks to combat inflation as the main causes of this slower growth. In most regions, inflation is declining more quickly than anticipated, despite tightening monetary policy and supply-side problems that are gradually being resolved. After a downward revision to the 2025 prediction, global headline inflation is predicted to drop to 5.8 percent in 2024 and 4.4 percent in 2025.

According to the IMF, the probability of an economic downturn has decreased due to disinflation and continued expansion, and the risks to the global economy are largely balanced. Positively, accelerated deflation may result in additional financial constraints being eased. Inadequate and unanticipated fiscal policy could lead to short-term economic expansion but at the expense of a more expensive correction down the road. Improved momentum for structural transformation could increase productivity and have beneficial cross-border spillovers.

Story continues

The United States is estimated to be one of the richest countries, being number 10th with a GDP-PPP per capita of around $80,412, according to Global Finance’s World's Richest Nations 2024 based on global GDP-PPP per capita. The USA’s economy expanded more quickly in 2023 than it did in 2022, despite a slowdown in inflation, as per the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) The Budget and Economy Outlook 2024 to 2034. In 2024, slower economic growth is anticipated due to more unemployment and reduced inflation. Starting in the middle of this year, the CBO anticipates that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in response.

The CBO projects that economic growth will pick up steam in 2025 before slowing down in the following years. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2026, there is a significant increase in immigration that will increase the workforce and boost economic output. In 2024, considering a GDP-PPP per capita of around $143,304, Luxembourg is estimated to be the richest nation in the world, according to Global Finance.

Birthright Citizenship:

As described by the World Population Review, birthright citizenship is a policy implemented by governments to automatically confer citizenship to every child born within their boundaries or territory, regardless of their parent's nationality. Currently, 33 nations (plus two territories) around the world have jus soli, or unrestricted, birthright citizenship. Citizenship by birthright is unrestricted in several nations. A few of these include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chad, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba and Dominica. The richest nation in the world, Luxembourg, occasionally awards jus soli to orphans. Interestingly, it is pertinent to note that North and South America are home to almost all of the countries that grant birthright citizenship, usually having at least one restriction to birthright citizenship: children of foreign ambassadors or other diplomats employed in a nation are usually not eligible.

The fact that citizenship is granted to anyone born in a nation that maintains birthright citizenship without additional conditions is one of the biggest advantages of residing there. This can grant the child important legal rights, like shielding them from unwarranted extradition or granting them access to social services that they would not otherwise have. In certain cases, parents who have birthright citizenship may ensure a better life for their children by giving birth in a foreign nation, depending on their existing circumstances.

Almost everyone born in the United States or a U.S. jurisdiction is guaranteed citizenship at birth by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, except diplomatic children, native American tribes, and invading armies. According to estimates from the Pew Hispanic Center, 300,000 births annually, or roughly 7.5% of all births in the United States, are to undocumented immigrants, and 4.5 million of these children received citizenship as Americans at birth.

Despite the 14th Amendment, former US President Donald Trump has stated time and time again that he is "seriously" reconsidering birthright citizenship. Even though doing so would have gone against Supreme Court precedent, he thought of removing birthright citizenship from the US (CNN). The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) 2023 cost analysis, claims that each illegal alien or child born in the United States of America costs the country $8,776 annually. As a result, giving birth to the child of an illegal foreigner is extremely expensive.

With that said, here are the 23 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth.

23 Richest Countries That Give Citizenship By Birth

Methodology:

To compile our list of the 23 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth by GDP-PPP per capita, we only considered those listed in the IMF and Global Finance's 2024 list of the World's Richest Nations based on global GDP PPP per capita. Next, we used the World Population Review to determine the countries that have birthright citizenship in 2024.

A country's gross domestic product (GDP) is a monetary indicator of the market worth of all the finished goods and services it produces over a given time period. Purchasing power parity (PPP) is the foundation for GDP per capita. Using purchasing power parity rates, the gross domestic product is converted to international dollars and expressed as PPP GDP. According to GDP-PPP per capita, our list of the 23 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth is presented in ascending order.

NOTE: Several countries on our list are not actually wealthy as one would like to think. However, only a very few countries give unrestricted citizenship by birth and most of these are developing countries. We have curalted this list purely on the basis of unrestricted right to citizenship by country, ranked by GDP per capita (PPP). We haven't considered countries that have conditional birthright citizenship policies in place, even if they're relatively wealthy.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

23. Venezuela

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 7,985

It is founded on the jus soli principle, which states that all people born in Venezuela, regardless of their parents' nationality or status, automatically become citizens of this nation. The Nationality and Citizenship Act of 2004 and Section 1 of Chapter 2 of the Venezuelan Constitution govern nationality laws in that country. Venezuela is among the 23 Richest Countries that give unrestricted Citizenship by Birth.

22. Bolivia

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 10,340

Bolivian nationality is normally acquired by the jus sanguinis principle—which requires birth abroad to at least one parent who possesses Bolivian nationality—or the jus soli principle, which requires birth in Bolivia. Everyone born in Bolivia has the right to birthright citizenship, except those born to foreign diplomats.

21. Guatemala

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 10,595

A person can become a citizen by birth (anyone born in Guatemala, regardless of their parents' nationality), by descent, or by naturalization, according to the US Office of Personnel Management.

20. Belize

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 10,939

No matter what the parent’s immigration status is, a person born in Belize is immediately considered a Belizean. Furthermore, any person with one parent who is a citizen of Belize, born in any jurisdiction or any undefined jurisdiction, is immediately considered a citizen of Belize by descent. Hence, Belize is one of the countries that gives nationality by birth.

19. Jamaica

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 12,995

As per the provisions of Chapter Two of the Jamaican Constitution, individuals who are born in Jamaica, or outside the country but have Jamaican parents are automatically entitled to its citizenship.

18. Ecuador

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 13,285

Ecuadorian nationality is acquired by birth or naturalization and cannot be lost through marriage, the dissolution of a marriage, or obtaining another nationality, according to Ecuador 2008 (rev. 2011) Chapter 2, Article 6.

17. Paraguay

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 15,533

By law, almost every child born in Paraguay is a Paraguayan. Thus being one of the richest countries that gives citizenship by birth. Every birth needs to be registered with the government of Paraguay.

16. Fiji

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 15,564

The Fijian Citizenship Act 2009, effective April 10, 2009, serves as a guide for obtaining citizenship. According to the act, a child can become a citizen of Fiji every time they are born on or after the commencement date, unless on that date of birth: one or both of the parents have the diplomatic immunity granted to envoys of sovereign foreign powers accredited to Fiji, and none of the parents is a citizen. Without evidence to the contrary, an infant discovered abandoned in Fiji is considered to have been born there.

15. Peru

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 15,894

Under the 1996 Peruvian Constitution, nationality laws, and an executive order issued in 1997, a person can acquire Peruvian nationality by birth through jus soli or, if born abroad, by registration at a Peruvian embassy or consulate and properly registered before the child turns 18 years old.

14. Brazil

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 20,079

According to Article 12, item I of the Federal Constitution, those born in Brazil are regarded as Brazilians regardless of their parents' nationality as long as they are not serving their nation. It has one of the best citizenships in the world.

13. Grenada

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 20,195

The basis for citizenship is the December 19, 1973, Grenada Constitution Order. Citizenship is awarded to individuals: by birth: every child born inside the borders of Grenada on or after February 6, 1974, regardless of the nationality of their parents. An exception would be a child born to a particular diplomat. Grenada is one of the richest countries in the world.

12. Mexico

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 24,976

According to the Mexican Constitution, individuals who are born in Mexico, regardless of the nationality of their parents, are considered Mexican citizens by birth. Individuals who are foreign-born with at least one parent who holds Mexican nationality are also considered Mexicans. Mexico is one of the richest countries in the world by net worth.

11. Antigua and Barbuda

GDP-PPP per capita ($): 25,449

A child obtains citizenship by birth on the principle of jus soli under Section 3 of the Citizenship Act and Article 113 of the Constitution. Of the 23 richest nations that grant citizenship by birth, Antigua and Barbuda is one of them.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 23 Richest Countries that give Citizenship by Birth is originally published on Insider Monkey.