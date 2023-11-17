23 Used Cars That Are Now Affordable for the Average Buyer
While the prices of new cars continue to soar, used cars are actually becoming more affordable. Over the past year, used cars have become 5.8% more affordable on average as prices fell and median household income rose, a recent iSeeCars.com report found.
More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle
Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From
To determine the used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer, iSeeCars used its Car Affordability Index, which compares median household income to an idealized income for financing a car. Based on this calculation, a $33,373 used car would be affordable for the average buyer.
Here’s a look at the 23 used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer that weren’t last year, according to the iSeeCars analysis.
BMW i3
Average 3-year-old used car price: $27,748
% price drop from October 2022: -18.1%
Read: Money Expert Rachel Cruze Recommends Buying These 10 Used Cars for Under $10K
More: 6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying
Sponsored: New Chase checking customers enjoy a $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and set up direct deposit.
Chevrolet Blazer
Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,062
% price drop from October 2022: -16.6%
Interesting: A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old
Volvo S60
Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,507
% price drop from October 2022: -14.4%
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,431
% price drop from October 2022: -9.0%
Genesis G70
Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,689
% price drop from October 2022: -10.9%
BMW 2 Series
Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,116
% price drop from October 2022: -15.8%
I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend
Volvo XC40
Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,302
% price drop from October 2022: -11.7%
Cadillac XT4
Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,373
% price drop from October 2022: -9.2%
Buick Enclave
Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,986
% price drop from October 2022: -6.4%
Lexus IS 300
Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,993
% price drop from October 2022: -4.7%
Pictured: Lexus IS 350
Find: Grant Cardone Doesn’t Think You Should Buy That New (or Used) Car — Here’s Why
Honda Pilot
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230
% price drop from October 2022: -3.6%
Audi A5 Sportback
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230
% price drop from October 2022: -12.3%
Nissan Armada
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,268
% price drop from October 2022: -10.8%
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,547
% price drop from October 2022: -5.6%
Check Out: Buying a New Car Under $20,000? Here Are Your Best Options
Audi Q5
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,646
% price drop from October 2022: -8.5%
Toyota Avalon
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,748
% price drop from October 2022: -3.1%
Kia Stinger
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,811
% price drop from October 2022: -8.8%
Tesla Model 3
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,861
% price drop from October 2022: -28.9%
More: Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 3 Best Places To Buy Used Cars
Lexus UX 250h
Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,931
% price drop from October 2022: -9.9%
BMW 3 Series
Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,036
% price drop from October 2022: -6.0%
Ford Ranger
Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,080
% price drop from October 2022: -4.0%
Jaguar E-PACE
Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,303
% price drop from October 2022: -3.5%
Lexus NX 300
Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,352
% price drop from October 2022: -3.9%
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Oct. 18, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
Best Credit Union CD Rates for September 2023 -- Up To 7.19%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Used Cars That Are Now Affordable for the Average Buyer