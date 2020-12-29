23andMe raises $82.5 million in new funding

Benzinga

Upgrades * For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. Continental Resources earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $36.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.26. Downgrades * For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $92.42 at the end of the last trading period. * According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. * For Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Aprea Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Aprea Therapeutics closed at $5.50 at the end of the last trading period. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $92.42 at the end of the last trading period. Initiations * Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.89 and a 52-week-low of $93.92. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $175.55. * Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGTX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sigilon Therapeutics is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.32 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Sigilon Therapeutics closed at $39.80 at the end of the last trading period. * With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer Inc (NASDAQ:SEER). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Seer. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.00. Seer closed at $64.40 at the end of the last trading period. * SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SBTX) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Silverback Therapeutics closed at $36.50 at the end of the last trading period. * With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SBTX). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Silverback Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Silverback Therapeutics closed at $36.50 at the end of the last trading period. * Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BeyondSpring is set to $30.00. In the third quarter, BeyondSpring showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BeyondSpring shows a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.96. * Jefferies initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sigilon Therapeutics is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of Sigilon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $54.32 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.80. * With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Seer Inc (NASDAQ:SEER). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Seer. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.00. At the end of the last trading period, Seer closed at $64.40. * For Seer Inc (NASDAQ:SEER), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.00. Seer closed at $64.40 at the end of the last trading period. * For Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Caesarstone showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. Caesarstone closed at $10.80 at the end of the last trading period. * Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.31 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. Porch Group closed at $14.71 at the end of the last trading period. * HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tenax Therapeutics is set to $5.00. In the third quarter, Tenax Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Tenax Therapeutics closed at $1.07. * With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SBTX). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Silverback Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. At the end of the last trading period, Silverback Therapeutics closed at $36.50.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Is It Moving? Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in BeyondSpring's Stock Today * Why Tenax Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today