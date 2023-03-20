U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.00
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,942.00
    -129.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,641.50
    -3.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.90
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.09
    -1.65 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.30
    +23.80 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.22
    +4.23 (+18.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2540
    -0.5490 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,208.33
    +1,107.06 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.59
    +41.58 (+7.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.38
    -38.02 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

The 23rd China Qingdao Plum Blossom Festival kicks off in Licang, Qingdao

PR Newswire
·1 min read

QINGDAO, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, the 23rd China Qingdao Plum Blossom Festival officially kicked off in Licang district of Qingdao, Shandong province. The district boasts a stunning 53-hectare plum blossom garden, surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes.

Qingdao's Licang district boasts a stunning 53-hectare plum blossom garden, surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes.
Qingdao's Licang district boasts a stunning 53-hectare plum blossom garden, surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes.

This year's festival is expected to run through April 16 and offers a range of activities, including flower appreciation, tourism, leisure, and cultural exchanges. Guided by the Publicity Department of CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee and sponsored by the Qingdao Cultural and Tourism Bureau and Licang government, the event aims to promote the integration of culture and tourism. It is part of a three-year campaign to boost the local tourism sector and also hails the upcoming 2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference.

Visitors take photo in a 53-hectare plum blossom garden in the Licang district of Qingdao, Shandong province on March 16.
Visitors take photo in a 53-hectare plum blossom garden in the Licang district of Qingdao, Shandong province on March 16.

To mark the launch of the event, a promotional video was shown, introducing Licang's cultural and tourism strengths. This was followed by a captivating gala featuring singing, dancing, martial arts and drum performances. The ceremony also showcased a dozen intangible cultural heritage items, including sugar-figure blowing, dough modelling and smoke painting.

In addition to the festivities, the organizers have promoted five sightseeing routes in Licang district, encouraging both locals and tourists to experience the charm of spring and explore the beauty of the area.

Overall, the 23rd China Qingdao Plum Blossom Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of culture, nature and tourism, providing a platform for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the region and create lasting memories.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-23rd-china-qingdao-plum-blossom-festival-kicks-off-in-licang-qingdao-301775911.html

SOURCE Licang District Convergence Media Center

Recommended Stories

  • These are the worst airlines for cancellations, delays

    The U.S. Department of Transportation released its December 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report on Thursday, ranking airlines on cancellation rates, on-time arrivals

  • MGM Shares Surprising Las Vegas Strip News

    Two of the resort casino operator's executives spoke at a recent event where they talked about Las Vegas's covid comeback.

  • Disney World Leader Hints at An 'Evil' New Theme Park Land

    Disney has always worked to expand imaginations over the last century through its wonderous characters heroes and heroine tales. Disney has been telling tales as old as time, and Walt Disney expected that his dream theme parks would never be completed. For as long as Imagineers could dream up new ways to engage and excite Disney guests, there would always be more room to expand what is possible at the theme parks.

  • 3 charts show how the gender pay gap is still an issue in the US

    Despite progress made over the years, the gender pay gap still exists across all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

  • ‘Fool Me Once’ Review: Scam Filter

    From small-time crooks to corporate swindlers and corrupt city officials: a study of cheaters and the people they cheat.

  • Bithumb executive faces investigation over alleged bribery in South Korean crypto listing

    South Korean prosecutors are investigating Lee Sang-jun, the CEO of Bithumb’s holding company, for alleged bribery in listing certain tokens on the platform.

  • America’s Political Divide Over Jan. 6 Reaches Into FBI

    Disputing the approach to the investigation of the Capitol riot, three former or suspended bureau employees have aired protests in Congress and conspiracy theories online.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winn

  • Investors punish UBS after Credit Suisse rescue, shares plummet

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in UBS plunged on Monday, heading for their biggest one-day fall since 2008 after its weekend rescue of ailing rival Credit Suisse ignited concerns among investors about the long-term benefits of the deal. UBS, with a hefty backstop from Swiss authorities, agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for just a fraction of its market value in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators. The bank will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Credit Suisse Deal Hands Top Holder $1 Billion Investment Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder has seen the value of its investment plummet by about $1 billion in a matter of months, making it one of the biggest

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueThese mo

  • 10 most lucrative places where older Americans can sell their homes, maximize profit and retire elsewhere

    About 60% of migrating retirees are moving to less pricey places — and typically extracting $100,000 of home equity in the process. Retirees moving out of their primary residence on the West Coast (Washington, Oregon and California) are most likely to be able to maximize the home equity they built up, and then retire and relocate. Similarly, retirees in the Northeast (New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington DC) are also well positioned to come out of a home sale with cash in hand, the Vanguard report reveals.

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.