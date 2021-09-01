$ 24.05 million growth in Emergency Light Stick Market with American Outdoor Brands Inc. and Coghlans Ltd. emerging as Dominant Market Players|17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergency light stick market size is expected to increase by USD 24.05 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The emergency light stick market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Emergency Light Stick Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Specialized Consumer Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report !

The market is driven by growth in the outdoor recreation business, increasing demand from military and law enforcement, and the penetration of battery-operated emergency light sticks. The market growth might face challenges owing to factors including the presence of toxic chemicals and low awareness.

The Emergency Light Stick Market is segmented by Product (Chemiluminescent emergency light sticks and Battery-operated emergency light sticks) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The emergency light stick market covers the following areas:

Emergency Light Stick Market Sizing

Emergency Light Stick Market Forecast

Emergency Light Stick Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Outdoor Brands Inc.

Coghlans Ltd.

Cyalume Technologies Inc.

Dorcy International Inc.

Lifegear safetech Pvt. Ltd.

LUMICA USA INC.

Nite Ize Inc.

Orion Corp.

Ready America Inc.

The Coleman Co. Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Story continues

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Chemiluminescent emergency light sticks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Battery-operated emergency light sticks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Outdoor Brands Inc.

Coghlans Ltd.

Cyalume Technologies Inc.

Dorcy International Inc.

Lifegear safetech Pvt. Ltd.

LUMICA USA INC.

Nite Ize Inc.

Orion Corp.

Ready America Inc.

The Coleman Co. Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-24-05-million-growth-in-emergency-light-stick-market-with-american-outdoor-brands-inc-and-coghlans-ltd-emerging-as-dominant-market-players17-000-technavio-reports-301367826.html

SOURCE Technavio