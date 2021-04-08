U.S. markets closed

$ 24.13 Billion Growth Expected in the Global Interior Design Services Market 2021-2025 by End-User and Geography - Technavio.com

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior design services market 2021-2025 by End-User Type (commercial and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interior Design Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Interior design services market is poised to grow by $ 24.13 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of about 4%, owing to the increase in worldwide construction activities, growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector, and improvement in the standard of living, and introduction of premium interior designing services

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr., to strengthen their foothold in the market
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our interior design services market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Consumer Discretionary industry will have a negative impact while the interior design services market is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by end-user over the forecast years is also included. The market is fragmented based on end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Commercial segment are likely to gain the largest end-user segment share while APAC continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the interior design services market during the forecast period.

Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 103 exhibits for effective decision making:
Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design services market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including APAC region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future:
Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AECOM

  • Aedas Ltd

  • DP Architects Pte Ltd

  • Foster Partners Group Ltd.

  • Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

  • HDR Inc.

  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd

  • Perkins Will International Group of Companies

  • Stantec Inc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

  • Evaluating a specific segment or region

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

  • Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/interior-design-services-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-24-13-billion-growth-expected-in-the-global-interior-design-services-market-2021-2025-by-end-user-and-geography---technaviocom-301265510.html

SOURCE Technavio

