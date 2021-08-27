U.S. markets closed

$ 24.19 Bn growth in Electronic Health Records Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic health records market size is expected to increase by USD 24.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Electronic Health Records Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the benefits of EHR leading to rising adoption as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (services, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electronic health records market covers the following areas:

Electronic Health Records Market Sizing
Electronic Health Records Market Forecast
Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AdvancedMD Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • athenahealth Inc.

  • Cerner Corp.

  • CureMD.com Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corp.

  • Greenway Health LLC

  • McKesson Corp.

  • Medical Information Technology Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market - Global healthcare revenue cycle management (ECM) software market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Fitness App Market - Global fitness app market is segmented by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AdvancedMD Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • athenahealth Inc.

  • Cerner Corp.

  • CureMD.com Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corp.

  • Greenway Health LLC

  • McKesson Corp.

  • Medical Information Technology Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electronic-health-records-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/electronic-health-records-market

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-24-19-bn-growth-in-electronic-health-records-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-data-processing--outsourced-services-industry--17000-technavio-reports-301362985.html

SOURCE Technavio

