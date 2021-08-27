$ 24.19 Bn growth in Electronic Health Records Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic health records market size is expected to increase by USD 24.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Electronic Health Records Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the benefits of EHR leading to rising adoption as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (services, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electronic health records market covers the following areas:

Electronic Health Records Market Sizing

Electronic Health Records Market Forecast

Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AdvancedMD Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corp.

CureMD.com Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

Greenway Health LLC

McKesson Corp.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market - Global healthcare revenue cycle management (ECM) software market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Fitness App Market - Global fitness app market is segmented by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

