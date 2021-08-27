$ 24.19 Bn growth in Electronic Health Records Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic health records market size is expected to increase by USD 24.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the benefits of EHR leading to rising adoption as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (services, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electronic health records market covers the following areas:
Electronic Health Records Market Sizing
Electronic Health Records Market Forecast
Electronic Health Records Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AdvancedMD Inc.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
athenahealth Inc.
Cerner Corp.
CureMD.com Inc.
Epic Systems Corp.
Greenway Health LLC
McKesson Corp.
Medical Information Technology Inc.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market - Global healthcare revenue cycle management (ECM) software market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, physicians, and medical labs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Fitness App Market - Global fitness app market is segmented by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
Market Segmentation by Component
Market segments
Comparison by Component
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AdvancedMD Inc.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
athenahealth Inc.
Cerner Corp.
CureMD.com Inc.
Epic Systems Corp.
Greenway Health LLC
McKesson Corp.
Medical Information Technology Inc.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electronic-health-records-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/electronic-health-records-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-24-19-bn-growth-in-electronic-health-records-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-data-processing--outsourced-services-industry--17000-technavio-reports-301362985.html
SOURCE Technavio