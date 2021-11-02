U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,794.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,876.25
    -18.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.40
    +6.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.47
    +0.21 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.3880 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,539.96
    -160.11 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.04
    +42.53 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.43
    -35.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

24/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems - Trading statement for Q3 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trading statement Q3 2021

Performance highlights for Q3 2021

• Following the guidance update for 2021, assembly and tests sees positive progress confirming execution of the plan with delivery of the initial A90 electrolysers to commence from Q4 2021

• Backlog of 10.0 MW - an increase of 8.0 MW or 400% compared to Q3 2020

• Positive pipeline development in key strategic markets with a large increase in average project size

• Revenue from customer contracts of DKK 0.2 million compared to DKK 8.1 million in Q3 2020
• Revenue recognition of the 2021 backlog postponed to first half of 2022

• Gross profit of DKK -14 million compared to DKK 2.0 million in Q3 2020
• Provisions related to the postponed deliveries recognised in the income statement in Q3 2021

• Following the listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen in June 2021 and due to the strong investor interest in Green Hydrogen Systems, additional shares (overallotment option) to a value of DKK 165 million were issued in July 2021, consolidating the company’s capital structure even further

• Final signature on the GreenHyScale project supporting the X-Series as part of a future 100 MW Power-to-X platform

• Continued progress on strategic objectives:

• Three firm customer orders in Q3 2021 totalling 3.2 MW. The continued order intake validates Green Hydrogen Systems’ technology offering and price point

• Expansion of production facilities progressing as planned

• Ole Vesterbæk appointed as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Management

• Kasper Tipsmark Therkildsen promoted to Chief Technology Officer succeeding Jørgen Krogsgaard Jensen who will assume a position as Senior Vice President, Technology & R&D

• Recruitment of Birgitte Høgh Frederiksen as new Chief Human Resource Officer following the integration of the HR discipline to the company’s C-level

Guidance for 2021

The full-year guidance for 2021 (updated 29 September 2021) is maintained:

• Revenue Around DKK 5 million
• Gross profit Around DKK -15 million
• EBITDA DKK -145 to -155 million
• EBIT DKK -160 to -170 million
• R&D DKK 75-85 million
• CAPEX DKK 135-145 million

Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems comments:

”With the orders signed in Q3 2021, our order backlog has increased to 10 MW, which is an increase of four times com- pared to last year. This progress shows that there is great trust in our technology, and that we are offering electrolysers at a competitive price point. Generally, we are experiencing a rapidly growing interest in the development of the green hydrogen industry both in Denmark and other European countries, and we need to keep pushing for the energy transition to accelerate.

The industry has experienced delays from OEMs like us on finalisation and installation ahead of full-scale serial producti- on. However, we are executing on our plan and we are on track to start delivering on the delayed orders this year, which will allow us to recognise revenue from these orders in the beginning of 2022.”

Conference call details

In connection with the announcement of the Q3 2021 trading statement, Green Hydrogen Systems will host a conference call. The conference call will take place 2 November 2021 at 10:00 CET. Please visit investor.greenhydrogen.dk to access the presentation used for the meeting.

https://webinars.on24.com/q4/GreenHydrogen__Q3_2021

DK: +45 32714988

NO: +47 239 600 36

UK: +44 (0) 203 05958 69

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Words such as ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘strategy’, ‘prospect’, ‘foresee’, ‘estimate’, ‘project’, ‘anticipate’, ‘can’, ‘intend’, ‘outlook’, ‘guidance’, ‘target’ and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events which may prove incorrect.

Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in page 9-37 of the Prospectus avaiable at greenhydrogen.dk.

For more info please contact:

Investors:
Jens Holm Binger
Head of Investor Relations,
+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media:
Aleksandra Lozinska
Head of Marketing and Media Relations
+45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • WeWork rival IWG quarterly revenue dips on prolonged pandemic impact

    IWG said occupancy at its pre-2020 operations was 71.2% in the third quarter, only slightly up from 70.1% in the year-ago period despite the lifting of heavy pandemic restrictions. The UK-listed owner of the Spaces and Regus brands, however, said outlook for the remainder of the year remained "encouraging".

  • Oil Climbs Again as Investors Assess OPEC+ Tensions, Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $84 a barrel as traders assessed the possibility that OPEC+ won’t step up the pace it’s increasing supply, while awaiting the latest insight into U.S. crude stockpile trends.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Roblox sheds more than $1.5 billion in market cap following outage that could have cost millions

    Roblox Corp. was digging itself out Monday from a three-day outage that shut out millions of users, as investors wiped away more than $1.5 billion of the videogame company's market capitalization.