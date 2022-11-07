U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

With 24.7% CAGR, Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size worth USD 13.26 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, The anti-obesity drugs market size valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to grow from USD 2.82 billion in 2022 to USD 13.26 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. Utilization of Online Pharmacies Creates New Market Opportunities

Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anti-obesity drugs market size valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to grow from USD 2.82 billion in 2022 to USD 13.26 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The market is growing at a good pace due to the growing risk of chronic ailments. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled, "Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, 2022-2029."


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/anti-obesity-drugs-market-104783


Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

24.7%

2029 Value Projection

USD 13.26 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.90 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

130


COVID-19 Impact:

Utilization of Online Pharmacies Creates New Market Opportunities

Due to the reduction of in-person visits to healthcare professionals, this industry was negatively affected during the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, the high risk of virus transmission has led to the imposition of strict lockdown worldwide. Moreover, the unavailability of necessary drugs in certain places negatively affects the anti-obesity drugs industry. However, the utilization of online pharmacies and the increasing usage of telemedicine have given industries a chance to lower their loss. These factors helped industry growth during the outbreak.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/anti-obesity-drugs-market-104783


Segments-

Increasing Investment in R&D Initiatives Drives the Prescription Drugs Segment

On the basis of type, the global market is divided into over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription drugs. The prescription drugs segment will dominate due to the growing adoption of these products by increasing investment in R&D initiatives to introduce effective treatments.

Rising Adoption of Smart Diagnostic Platforms Drives the Retail and Online Pharmacy Segment

In terms of distribution channel, the market is divided into retail and online pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. The retail and online pharmacy segment will gain traction due to the growing usage of e-pharmacies platforms.

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market growth.


Quick Buy - Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104783


Drivers and Restraints

Rising Chronic and Debilitating Problems to Augment Product Demand

The substantial upsurge in the prevalence rate of obesity has led to a large patient population suffering from chronic and debilitating problems, which has surged the demand for the product to a great extent. Another reason that escalates the demand for the product is the growing awareness of unhealthy diets among all age groups. Meanwhile, rising R&D expenses and limited revenue growth could impede the anti-obesity drugs market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Healthcare Spending Fosters Growth in North America

North America dominated the anti-obesity drugs market share and is expected to maintain its position due to the growing healthcare spending to address the awareness of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the demand for the product has surged due to the strong prevalence of the obese population.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to witness lower growth during the forecast period due to less awareness about such products and low healthcare expenditure per person.

Europe is estimated to showcase considerable growth due to growing investments in digital medical devices across the region to enhance the patient experience.


Speak To Our Analyst: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anti-obesity-drugs-market-104783


Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Engages in Acquisition Strategies to Boost their Market Presence

Top firms, such as Novartis AG, VIVUS LLC., and Currax, will likely invest in R&D activities and technological advancements to expand their market presence. With increasing investments in advanced design, the market is consolidated, with a few market players for better healthcare infrastructure.

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: Novo Nordisk proposed a favorable opinion and recommended suitable ways for adults to control obesity problems.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market of Anti-obesity Drugs:

  • Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

  • Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG) (Germany)

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

  • VIVUS LLC. (U.S.)

  • Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)


Table Of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Obesity - By Key Countries/Region

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

  • Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Prescription Drugs

      • OTC Drug

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacy

      • Retail and Online Pharmacy

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Prescription Drugs

      • OTC Drug

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacy

      • Retail and Online Pharmacy

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast  – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Prescription Drugs

      • OTC Drug

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacy

      • Retail and Online Pharmacy

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast  – By Country/ Sub-Region

      • Germany

      • U.K.

      • France

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

Toc Continue…


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/anti-obesity-drugs-market-104783


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


