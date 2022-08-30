24/7 Software Accelerates International Expansion Into Australia

24/7 Software

Cloud-based operations and safety management software platform continues to expand its global footprint in the ANZ region

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24/7 Software (www.247software.com), the global leading provider of operations and safety management software for the world’s greatest venues, is proud to announce its continued expansion into Australia and New Zealand. The company expanded its AWS Cloud infrastructure in Sydney, Australia to manage significant increases in demand for the platform globally. 24/7 Software has also launched an integration with WhatsApp, with both push and pull notification messaging, to enhance real-time communications and maximize the guest experience for international patrons.



24/7 Software, which began operations in 2007, now serves hundreds of the world’s greatest venues with a dominance in the sports and entertainment industry in North America. Currently, the company has 93% of NFL venues, 80% of MLB venues, 75% of NHL venues, and 70% of all NASCAR Cup Venues. Some International customers include The O2 Arena and Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, FC Barcelona, Marvel Stadium, and Melbourne & Olympic Parks in Australia.

“This development marks a milestone moment in the growth of 24/7 Software by helping us extend our global reach and meet the evolving needs of our customers in regional markets. Key product developments such as our integration with WhatsApp in our Conversations module and hosting AWS servers directly in Australia reaffirms our commitment to this market and to our customers. We also welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with leagues, teams, venues, partners, and media outlets internationally as we have done this with exceptional success in North America,” says Justin King, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at 24/7 Software.

The expansion follows 6 years of rapid growth and momentum for 24/7 Software. Following its objective to become a global leader in the Leisure, Sports, and Entertainment industry, it recently launched these initiatives and will continue to bring innovation to global markets.

About 24/7 Software

24/7 Software provides real-time communications technology to promote security, increase efficiency and effectiveness of operations, enhance customer experience, and reduce risk. Software solutions include communication, reporting, maintenance management, security, tracking, inspections, and lost and found. The company's solutions are implemented in North America’s four major sports leagues. Many of the largest music festivals, and major events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Championship Game, World Series, NBA Finals, and the Kentucky Derby utilize 24/7 Software solutions. Learn how 24/7 Software solves customers’ most critical business challenges at www.247software.com.

