24 Cities Where Earning $100,000 Is Not Considered Rich

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not too long ago, it was possible to live in relative luxury if you earned six figures annually. However, as more affluent cities produce higher salaries and basic cost of living expenses continue to increase, this is no longer the case across many U.S. cities.

Read More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Find Out: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

GOBankingRates conducted a study to identify cities where $100,000 won’t cover the average cost for a home and basic necessities. Using Sperlings BestPlaces to source the overall cost of living indexes and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average overall cost of expenditures in each city, the study found 24 cities where even six-figure earners need to find ways to make ends meet.

In these 24 cities, you’ll break the bank even if you’re making bank.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

Average home value: $1,334,145

Annual cost expenditure: $179,134

Amount left over from $100,000: -$79,134

Check Out: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

See More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

San Jose, California

Metro area: San Francisco-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

Average home value: $1,411,757

Annual cost expenditure: $168,554

Amount left over from $100,000: -$68,554

Read Next: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oakland, California

Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

Average home value: $839,381

Annual cost expenditure: $142,650

Amount left over from $100,000: -$42,650

Mike Liu / Getty Images

Fremont, California

Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

Average home value: $1,498,632

Annual cost expenditure: $142,650

Amount left over from $100,000: -$42,650

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Average home value: $760,964

Annual cost expenditure: $125,868

Amount left over from $100,000: -$25,868

Story continues

Explore More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Art Wager / Getty Images

Honolulu

Metro area: Urban Honolulu

Average home value: $1,257,145

Annual cost expenditure: $125,138

Amount left over from $100,000: -$25,138

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $875,310

Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ana, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $797,161

Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

Find Out: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $1,568,825

Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

Lee Walters / iStock.com

Huntington Beach, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $1,287,514

Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arlington, Virginia

Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Average home value: $943,569

Annual cost expenditure: $119,885

Amount left over from $100,000: -$19,885

Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $984,007

Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Long Beach, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $862,414

Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Clarita, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $817,318

Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glendale, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Average home value: $1,272,562

Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle

Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Average home value: $891,570

Overall annual expenditures: $115,361

Amount left over from $100,000: -$15,361

bigapple / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yonkers, New York

Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Average home value: $652,703

Overall annual expenditures: $114,558

Amount left over from $100,000: -$14,558

Be Aware: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

Average home value: $1,075,228

Overall annual expenditures: $113,026

Amount left over from $100,000: -$13,026

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chula Vista, California

Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

Average home value: $855,119

Overall annual expenditures: $113,026

Amount left over from $100,000: -$13,026

benedek / Getty Images

Oxnard, California

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-AnaheimOxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

Average home value: $724,278

Overall annual expenditures: $112,369

Amount left over from $100,000: -$12,369

Explore More: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington DC

Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Average home value: $706,416

Overall annual expenditures: $110,837

Amount left over from $100,000: -$10,837

Sharon Hahn Darlin / Flickr.com

Santa Rosa, California

Metro area: Santa Rosa-Petaluma

Average home value: $725,845

Overall annual expenditures: $110,764

Amount left over from $100,000: -$10,764

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Boston

Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Average home value: $745,611

Overall annual expenditures: $110,034.

Amount left over from $100,000: -$10,034

Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jersey City, New Jersey

Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Average home value: $586,681

Overall annual expenditures: $101,789

Amount left over from $100,000: -$1,789

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In this study, GOBankingRates started by gathering the [1] top 150 most populated cities as sourced from the total population in the US Census American Community Survey. For each city the [2] overall cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and multiplied by the [3] overall average national expenditure cost for all consumers as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average overall cost of expenditures for each city. The cities with expenditures costing over $100,000 were kept for this study. The average total expenditure cost was subtracted from the $100,000 savings to find how much more the expenditures cost and sorted to show the cities the farthest away from the savings amount. The [4] livability index was included as supplemental information as sourced from AreaVibes. The [5] average single-family home value from December 2023, the [6] metro area, and the [7] county name were also included for supplemental information as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 7th, 2024

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 24 Cities Where Earning $100,000 Is Not Considered Rich