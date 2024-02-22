Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,059.25
    +63.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,834.00
    +157.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,891.75
    +355.00 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    +11.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.76
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.00
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.21
    -1.13 (-7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2676
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3600
    +0.0520 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,511.23
    +173.55 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,675.87
    +13.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

24 Cities Where Earning $100,000 Is Not Considered Rich

Heather Taylor
·5 min read
NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not too long ago, it was possible to live in relative luxury if you earned six figures annually. However, as more affluent cities produce higher salaries and basic cost of living expenses continue to increase, this is no longer the case across many U.S. cities.

Read More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Find Out: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

GOBankingRates conducted a study to identify cities where $100,000 won’t cover the average cost for a home and basic necessities. Using Sperlings BestPlaces to source the overall cost of living indexes and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average overall cost of expenditures in each city, the study found 24 cities where even six-figure earners need to find ways to make ends meet.

In these 24 cities, you’ll break the bank even if you’re making bank.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

  • Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

  • Average home value: $1,334,145

  • Annual cost expenditure: $179,134

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$79,134

Check Out: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
See More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

San Jose, California

  • Metro area: San Francisco-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

  • Average home value: $1,411,757

  • Annual cost expenditure: $168,554

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$68,554

Read Next: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oakland, California

  • Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

  • Average home value: $839,381

  • Annual cost expenditure: $142,650

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$42,650

Mike Liu / Getty Images
Mike Liu / Getty Images

Fremont, California

  • Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

  • Average home value: $1,498,632

  • Annual cost expenditure: $142,650

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$42,650

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

  • Average home value: $760,964

  • Annual cost expenditure: $125,868

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$25,868

Explore More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Honolulu

  • Metro area: Urban Honolulu

  • Average home value: $1,257,145

  • Annual cost expenditure: $125,138

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$25,138

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $875,310

  • Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ana, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $797,161

  • Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

Find Out: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $1,568,825

  • Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

Lee Walters / iStock.com
Lee Walters / iStock.com

Huntington Beach, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $1,287,514

  • Annual cost expenditure: $120,323

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$20,323

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arlington, Virginia

  • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

  • Average home value: $943,569

  • Annual cost expenditure: $119,885

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$19,885

Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto
frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $984,007

  • Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Long Beach, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $862,414

  • Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Clarita, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $817,318

  • Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glendale, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

  • Average home value: $1,272,562

  • Overall annual expenditures: $117,988

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$17,988

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle

  • Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

  • Average home value: $891,570

  • Overall annual expenditures: $115,361

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$15,361

bigapple / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bigapple / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yonkers, New York

  • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

  • Average home value: $652,703

  • Overall annual expenditures: $114,558

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$14,558

Be Aware: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

  • Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

  • Average home value: $1,075,228

  • Overall annual expenditures: $113,026

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$13,026

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chula Vista, California

  • Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

  • Average home value: $855,119

  • Overall annual expenditures: $113,026

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$13,026

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oxnard, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-AnaheimOxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

  • Average home value: $724,278

  • Overall annual expenditures: $112,369

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$12,369

Explore More: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington DC

  • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

  • Average home value: $706,416

  • Overall annual expenditures: $110,837

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$10,837

Sharon Hahn Darlin / Flickr.com
Sharon Hahn Darlin / Flickr.com

Santa Rosa, California

  • Metro area: Santa Rosa-Petaluma

  • Average home value: $725,845

  • Overall annual expenditures: $110,764

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$10,764

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Boston

  • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

  • Average home value: $745,611

  • Overall annual expenditures: $110,034.

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$10,034

Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

  • Average home value: $586,681

  • Overall annual expenditures: $101,789

  • Amount left over from $100,000: -$1,789

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In this study, GOBankingRates started by gathering the [1] top 150 most populated cities as sourced from the total population in the US Census American Community Survey. For each city the [2] overall cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and multiplied by the [3] overall average national expenditure cost for all consumers as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the average overall cost of expenditures for each city. The cities with expenditures costing over $100,000 were kept for this study. The average total expenditure cost was subtracted from the $100,000 savings to find how much more the expenditures cost and sorted to show the cities the farthest away from the savings amount. The [4] livability index was included as supplemental information as sourced from AreaVibes. The [5] average single-family home value from December 2023, the [6] metro area, and the [7] county name were also included for supplemental information as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 7th, 2024

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 24 Cities Where Earning $100,000 Is Not Considered Rich

Advertisement