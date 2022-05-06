U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

24 hours left to save $200 on passes to TC Sessions: Climate 2022

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

We know all you climate-crisis warriors out there are busy trying to save the planet. But take five minutes right now to save $200 on a pass to TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (featuring the Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals).

Pro Tip: You have just 24 hours left to save $200 on the price of admission. Buy your TC Sessions: Climate pass by 11:59 pm (PT) on May 6.

More than 1,000 of your colleagues — the top climate-focused scientists, founders, engineers, VCs and more — will arrive at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Auditorium on June 14. Join them for a day-long exploration of climate tech’s possibilities and challenges in the face of an existential menace.

Here are just two examples of the experts who will join us on stage and the topics they’ll discuss. Check out the event agenda (we’re still adding more great presentations) and plan your strategy.

The Road to Zero-Emissions: In spite of increasingly strict regulations in some states and the rise of electric bikes, scooters, mopeds, buses and cars, the vast majority of vehicles on roads today have tailpipe emissions. Lime CEO Wayne Ting and Carol Browner, former director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy and administrator of the EPA, will talk about where the U.S. is on the road to zero-emissions. The pair will dig into the challenges that remain and the role that innovation, policy and investment can play in greening up transportation.

Kitchen Consequential: Patrick Brown founded Impossible Foods back in 2011, with the goal of offering customers an ethical and environmentally responsible alternative to meat. An innovative approach to developing its product has propelled the company into restaurants and homes across the world. Brown, who recently transitioned from CEO to chief innovation officer, will discuss the present — and future — of fake meat.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16), but you have only 24 hours before the early bird pricing ends. Why not save money while saving the planet? Buy your pass before Friday May 6 at 11:59 pm (PT) to knock $200 off the ticket price.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Climate 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

