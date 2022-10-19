U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

24+ Key Companies Actively Working in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Segment | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) are known as one of the most common mesenchymal tumors in the world. The rising demands and technological development are leading to the development of potential therapies for treating GIST.

New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24+ Key Companies Actively Working in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Segment | DelveInsight

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) are known as one of the most common mesenchymal tumors in the world. The rising demands and technological development are leading to the development of potential therapies for treating GIST. 

DelveInsight’s 'Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline gastrointestinal stromal tumor therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 24+ active players working to develop 26+ pipeline therapies for gastrointestinal stromal tumor treatment.

  • Key gastrointestinal stromal tumor companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others are evaluating novel gastrointestinal stromal tumor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Promising gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Famitinib, DS 6157, PLX9486, Anlotinib, Masitinib, Intuvax, Dovitinib, Ipilimumab, L-carnitine, Pazopanib, Nilotinib, HQP1351, PDR001, Ponatinib, MEK162, Crenolanib besylate, XmAb18087, TNO155, DNX-2440, Palbociclib, Cabozantinib, Pamufetinib, THE-630, IDRX-42, and others.

  • In June 2022, Immunicum AB was granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ilixadencel in the treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST).

  • PLX9486 is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit KIT exon 17 mutations, including D816V potently. Most patients with imatinib-resistant GIST have both primary and secondary KIT mutations, often including secondary mutations on exon 17 and exon 13, making it difficult to achieve broad therapeutic KIT inhibition. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will present lead-in data from PEAK, a registrational randomized, open-label, global, Phase III clinical trial in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in the first half of 2023.

  • In June 2022, Ascentage Pharma announced the latest results from a Phase Ib/II study of the third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who were resistant to or failed prior TKI treatment. The company reported the promising antitumor activity of olverembatinib (HQP1351) in patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor- (TKI-) resistant succinate dehydrogenase- (SDH-) deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). In July 2021, Ascentage Pharma and Innovent Biologics (1801.HK) reached the agreement regarding the joint development and commercialization of olverembatinib in the oncology field in China.

  • In January 2022, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, announced that the first patient has been treated in the Phase I portion of Theseus' ongoing Phase I/II study to evaluate lead candidate, THE-630, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The initial data is expected in 1H 2023. In February 2022, US Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to the company's lead candidate THE-630, for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

  • IDRX-42 and IDRX-73 are both small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) being developed by Idrx Inc. These are designed to inhibit the key genetic drivers and drug-resistant mutations of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). The goal is for IDRX-42 to serve as a great base of therapy for GIST patients, and that when IDRX-73 is added, the combination may provide a transformative benefit.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in gastrointestinal stromal tumor treatment drugs @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Outlook

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage gastrointestinal stromal tumor products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline landscape.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Overview

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a rare cancer affecting the digestive tract or nearby structures in the abdomen. It is a type of sarcoma that arises from either Cajal's interstitial cells (ICCs) or less differentiated stem cells or precursor cells that can develop into ICCs. The most common cause of gastrointestinal stromal tumors is gene mutation.

The most common gastrointestinal stromal tumor symptoms are abdominal pain, swelling or mass in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and feeling full, weight loss, difficulty swallowing, and brisk bleeding.

A patient’s medical history, a thorough physical examination, and the results of a battery of tests are typically used for gastrointestinal stromal tumor diagnosis. The testing methods used to confirm or rule out GIST vary depending on the patient's gastrointestinal stromal tumor symptoms and other personal factors.


Find out more about gastrointestinal stromal tumor guidelines @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment Guidelines

A snapshot of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase 

MoA

RoA

Famitinib

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Phase III

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 modulators

Oral

PLX9486

Cogent Biosciences

Phase III

Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors

Oral

Nilotinib

Novartis

Phase II

Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists; Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors

Oral

THE-630

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Phase I/II

Phosphotransferase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors

Oral

HQP1351

Ascentage Pharma Group

Phase I/II

Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors; Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors

Oral

DS 6157

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Phase I

DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors

Intravenous

IDRX-42

IDRx, Inc.

Phase I

TYK2 kinase inhibitor

Oral

Learn more about the emerging gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline therapies @GIST Clinical Trials

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapeutics Assessment

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline report proffers an integral view of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 modulators, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Phosphotransferase inhibitors, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors

  • Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others

  • Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapies: Famitinib, DS 6157, PLX9486, Anlotinib, Masitinib, Intuvax, Dovitinib, Ipilimumab, L-carnitine, Pazopanib, Nilotinib, HQP1351, PDR001, Ponatinib, MEK162, Crenolanib besylate, XmAb18087, TNO155, DNX-2440, Palbociclib, Cabozantinib, Pamufetinib, THE-630, IDRX-42 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for gastrointestinal stromal tumor treatment, visit @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment Drugs

Table of Contents

1.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapeutics

6.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.1

PLX9486: Cogent Biosciences

8.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Nilotinib: Novartis

9.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

IDRX-42: IDRx, Inc.

10.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline therapeutics, reach out @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Drugs

Related Reports

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key gastrointestinal stromal tumor companies, including Loxo Oncology, Roche, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Forecast

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the gastrointestinal stromal tumor epidemiology trends.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastrointestinal endoscopic stricture management devices companies, including Cook, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, among others.

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pancreatic cancer companies, including FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key advanced pancreatic cancer companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, among others.

Bladder Cancer Market

Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bladder cancer companies, including RemeGen Co., Ltd., Taiho Oncology, Inc., Xennials Therapeutics, Flame Biosciences, among others.

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-muscle invasive bladder cancer companies, including Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Seagen Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  www.delveinsight.com


