In this article, we will take a look at the 24 profitable outdoor business ideas to start in 2024.

Some Popular Outdoor Businesses in the United States

Food truck businesses are one of the most profitable outdoor business ideas in 2024. According to a report by IBISWorld, there are 47,033 food truck businesses in the United States, as of 2023. The number of new food truck businesses in the US grew by 15.8% between 2018 and 2023. These companies collectively reported revenue worth $2.2 billion in 2023. Luke's Lobster is a family-owned seafood shak founded by Luke Holden. He started the Shak in 2009 in New York City. In 2019, the team launched its seafood purchasing and production business in Saco, Maine. This enabled the company to become a vertically integrated business. With more control over its raw material and sourcing, Luke and his team launched their own branded grocery in 2018. The company sold lobster meat, tails, and seafood meals in grocery stores across the United States. The shak is now located in 10 states across the United States, and also in Japan and Singapore. According to a report by CNBC, Luke's Lobster had 29 shaks in the United States, a seven-location deal in Japan, and a single-location deal in Taiwan, as of 2018. It reported $30 million in sales in 2017.

Solar power businesses are also becoming popular, especially as the cost of installing solar panels has decreased by more than 40% over the past decade. According to a report by the Solar Energy Industry Association, more than 23,600 US citizens work in the solar industry across 10,000 companies, as of 2022. The solar industry in the United States generated almost $51 billion of private investment in 2023. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a solar energy company based in the United States. The company is a leading provider of photovoltaic solar energy generation systems. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) installed a storage capacity of 219.7 megawatt hours in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported revenue worth $2.26 billion in 2023. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, as of April 26, 2024.

Aspiring business owners can also consider setting up a cleaning services business. According to a report by IBISWorld, there are more than 1,200,000 janitorial services businesses in the United States, as of 2023, up by 3.6% from 2022. Chem-Dry is a leading cleaning services franchise in the United States. The company has been operational for the past 40 years. It provides cleaning services to more than 10,000 households every day. Key services include carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, pet odor removal, hardwood floor cleaning, stain removal, and leather cleaning. Budding business owners can purchase a franchise from Chem-Dry. According to Franchise Direct, Chem-Dry has more than 3,000 locations. The minimum cash required to start a Chem-Dry franchise is $50,000, and it has an initial franchise fee of $23,500. Business owners with a net worth of at least $70,000 can apply for franchise.

Platforms that Can Help Set Up Photography, Event Planning Business

Setting up an event management and planning business may be daunting. However, ticketing and registration software providers like Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) may help. You can also read our piece on the best Eventbrite alternatives for registration and ticketing. Event attendees can use the platform to discover events in their neighborhood. In 2022, more than 200 million people searched for events, and over 90 million of those purchased tickets on Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB). More than 5 million events were created and 284 million tickets were sold across 180 countries via Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in 2022. The Eventbrite platform helps companies sell tickets. Organizers can also market their events using the Eventbrite marketing platform. The Eventbrite Organizer mobile application helps organizers check-in guests, sell tickets, and track data. Using Eventbrite ads, users can promote their events to get 14 times more visibility. The free version allows organizers to host unlimited events for up to 25 tickers. Users can also send up to 250 marketing emails daily and access all-in-one event ticketing and marketing tools for free.

Outdoor photographers can use online platforms to sell their photography and videography. One such platform is Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Contributor. Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Contributor allows photographers and videographers to become Adobe Stock Artists and upload content for free. To become a Stock Artist at Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), an individual must be over the age of 18 and must own every file they upload for sale. If the content contains images and videos of recognizable people, the individual must submit a signed consent release. The company follows a royalty structure to pay artists. Artists earn a 33% commission on the price paid for the image. Users can only withdraw payments once they have accumulated $25 in royalties. It is to be noted that artists submitting content generated through artificial intelligence must indicate such. You can also take a look at the best alternatives to Adobe Creative Cloud in 2024.

Do Outdoor Businesses Require Automation?

Automating certain aspects of an outdoor business may enhance business efficiency. Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) QuickBooks and Trello are software that can make an outdoor business more productive. Let's take a look at their offerings. You can also read our piece on small business ideas for kids.

Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) QuickBooks is an online accounting software. A small business owner can use the platform to send invoices to vendors immediately, track expenses, and create accounting reports. QuickBooks, by Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), stores all data in the cloud, allowing small business owners to manage their business across all their devices. The Simple Start plan is for budding entrepreneurs willing to set up their business. The plan allows new business owners to track income and expenses, send invoices, track taxes, garner insights, and manage progress invoicing. One person and an accountant can use the Simple Start plan, ideal for small business owners. While the plan was originally priced at $18 per month, it is currently available at a discounted price of $1. Users can save $17 for 3 months.

Trello is a project management software provider for businesses of all sizes. Event planning, cleaning, farming, and house painting, all require efficient management of resources. Individuals and solopreneurs can use Trello to create lists, boards, and cards to keep track of their projects and tasks for the day, week, and month. More than 2 million teams across the globe use Trello to get work done. Business owners can also integrate their calendars and storage drives to combine all business resources in a single place. For individuals and small teams, Trello is free. Business owners can create unlimited cards, make 10 boards per workspace, enjoy custom backgrounds and stickers, manage an inventory log, and run 250 workspace commands per month for free.

Now that we have glanced at the state of outdoor businesses, let's discuss the 24 profitable outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. You can also take a look at the most unique business ideas for women.

Our Methodology

To gather a list of the 24 profitable outdoor business ideas to start in 2024, we consulted over 10 rankings and reports on the internet. We picked the business ideas that appeared in 50% of our sources and then ranked them.

24. Drone Business

A Drone business is one of the best business ideas to start in 2024. Business owners can do drone videography for special events or sell their content on online stock platforms such as Adobe Stock Studio.

23. Treehouse Builder

Business owners may start a treehouse building business for families in their vicinity. To build a treehouse, business owners may require raw materials, construction workers, and equipment.

22. Solar Business

Solar businesses are growing immensely. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global solar power market was valued at $253.69 billion in 2023. The global solar power market is expected to grow to $436.36 billion by 2032 from $273 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

21. Pest Control

Pest control services can be provided by business owners in their vicinity. According to data by Glassdoor, a pest control technician may earn somewhere between $15 per hour to $25 per hour in the United States.

20. Pool Cleaning

Starting a pool cleaning business is one of the best business ideas to start in 2024. According to data by Glassdoor, pool cleaners in the United States may earn somewhere between $15 per hour and $20 per hour.

19. Photography

Photographers can set up a photography business by capturing special outdoor events. Other than that, photographers can sell their photography online on platforms such as Shutterstock or Adobe Stock Studio to earn royalties.

18. Outdoor Fitness Service

Starting an outdoor fitness service is one of the best business ideas. Business owners can make fitness fun by providing training in outdoor locations such as hikes, beaches, or parks.

17. Outdoor Cleaning Service

Starting an outdoor cleaning service is one of the best outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. ServiceMaster Clean is a commercial cleaning franchise. A single business unit earns an average of $1.81 million in sales. To start a franchise, business owners must invest at least $87,000.

16. Organic Farming

Organic farming is garnering popularity across the globe. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global organic foods market was valued at $177.08 billion in 2023. The global organic foods market is expected to grow to $529.64 billion by 2032 from $199.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.99%.

15. Car Washing

Starting a car washing business is one of the best outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. Splash car wash is one of the best car washing businesses in the United States. The company operates 60 sites across four states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont. It is home to more than 1,000 employees and washes over one million cars every year.

14. House Painting

House painting is another key service that can be provided in neighborhoods as a starting point. According to data by Glassdoor, a house painter earns somewhere between $15 to $25 per hour in the United States.

13. Hiking Guide

The rise in tourism across the globe calls for more hiking and travel guides. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global tourism market was valued at $10.5 trillion in 2022. The global tourism market is expected to grow to $17.1 trillion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.

12. Handyperson

Becoming a handyperson is one of the best outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. According to data by Glassdoor, handymen may earn somewhere between $20 per hour and $30 per hour.

11. Gutter Cleaning

Gutter cleaning is another crucial service that can be provided in the neighborhood. Once a business owner has enough clients, the business can be scaled to a greater geographical area. Business owners may also acquire software to automate client appointments.

10. Gardening

Providing gardening services is one of the best outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. Business owners can clean gardens, grow fruits and plants, and maintain gardens for families and busy individuals in their neighborhoods.

9. Food Truck

Food trucks are immensely popular. According to IBISWorld, there were 47,033 food truck businesses in the United States in 2023. Business owners can provide students with fast food or offer cultural dishes at premium prices.

8. Event Planning

Event Planning is one of the best business outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. Business owners can target a specific niche to start event planning such as weddings, birthday parties, or other cultural festivities.

7. Equipment Rental Business

An equipment rental business involves renting machinery, equipment, and tools to various segments. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the United States, with a market capitalization of $46.4 billion, as of April 26, 2024. The company helps people rent or buy equipment via the website.

6. Dumpster Rental Business

Starting a dumpster rental business is one of the best outdoor business ideas to start in 2024. Business owners can start by providing their services in their neighborhoods. Business owners can also target a niche to rent out dumpsters, such as construction sites.

