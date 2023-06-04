The 24% return this week takes Pure Storage's (NYSE:PSTG) shareholders three-year gains to 104%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) share price is 104% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also up 51% in about a month. We note that Pure Storage reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

We don't think that Pure Storage's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Pure Storage has grown its revenue at 20% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 27% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Pure Storage shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pure Storage that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

