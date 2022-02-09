U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

24 Seven Expands to Help Marketers Future-Proof with the Hiring of Nadine Dietz and Kristin Valentine

Veteran Leaders of the Marketing Industry Join 24 Seven to Accelerate Transformational Change for Marketing Teams and Talent

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven announces two game-changing hires to accelerate growth for clients and expand support across the marketing talent ecosystem.

24 Seven, a marketing recruitment company, announces two game-changing hires Nadine Dietz and Kristin Valentine.

With today's unprecedented rates of employee moves and evolving expectations, companies are struggling to recruit and retain top marketing talent. This trend requires companies to rethink their in-house vs. outsourced strategies, as well as consider more hybrid full-time and freelance teams. For marketing and creative roles specifically, companies need to continuously upskill team members in order to serve new consumer demands, such as meeting them in the metaverse and transacting via digital collectibles and currencies.

Given these rapidly shifting dynamics, it is incumbent on staffing companies to evolve and actively support both their clients and their talent communities in navigating this journey.

24 Seven, which annually places more than 15,000 full-time and freelance digital marketers and creatives across the U.S., Canada and the UK, is committed to helping the industry solve for these challenges.

24 Seven acquired five companies in the past two years to augment core capabilities, including creative outsourcing, marketing strategy, and organizational and community support, to name a few. Through its acquisition of The Sage Group, 24 Seven also acquired Marketers That Matter®, a leading CMO community brought to the industry in partnership with The Wall Street Journal.

Nadine Dietz, former Chief Community Officer of Adweek and most recently Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of hyper-growth Web 3.0 start-up, ARIA, joins 24 Seven as EVP and General Manager of Marketers That Matter®. Dietz will help shape the future of 24 Seven's expanded offerings for CMOs, their teams and the talent they seek. As GM of Marketers That Matter®, Dietz will continue to grow the community globally, focusing on delivering exceptional opportunities for marketers to learn from one another and expand industry thought leadership around the Future of Marketing and what is means for the Future of Work, Talent, and Teams.

Kristin Valentine, former marketing executive at Cella and Robert Half, joins as EVP of Marketing for 24 Seven. Valentine will focus on expanding 24 Seven's awareness, reach, adoption, and brand health through enhanced distribution of thought leadership, showcasing of top talent, additional support for job seekers, and new ways for clients to find talent and grow.

"Together, Dietz and Valentine make a powerful team as they truly understand our clients as marketers and have been fully invested in the marketing community for years," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Combined with our incredible team of world-class professionals specializing in digital marketing and creative, 24 Seven is ready to evolve along with our community, for talent across the ecosystem."

About 24 Seven
24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors. 24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing project & program management and strategic communications consultants.

About Marketers That Matter®
To meet the needs of marketers in today's transforming landscape, Marketers That Matter® (MTM) provides a platform for marketing executives to connect, honor, and learn from each other. In partnership with The Wall Street Journal, MTM celebrates and connects marketers at the forefront through private access, impactful connections, leadership development, inspirational content, team acceleration and more. Corporate members include Google, Uber, Sephora, BNY Mellon, The Clorox Company, Visa, Zillow, Intuit, Gatorade, Atlassian, Old Navy, and many more.

Contact: Kristin Valentine, kvalentine@24seveninc.com

