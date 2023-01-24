$249+ Billion Worldwide 4G Services Industry to 2031 - Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global 4G Services Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4G Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 4G Services market.



The global 4G services market is expected to grow from $133.02 billion in 2021 to $158.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The 4G services market is expected to grow to $249.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The major players covered in the 4g services global market are Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and S.K. Telecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sprint Nextel, Vodafone Group PLC, Telstra Corporation Limited, and ZTE Corporation.



The 4G services market consists of sales of 4G services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are used in laptops, smartphones, routers, and wireless modems for communication. 4G is the fourth generation of mobile networking technology. 4G technology will provide services at a much faster speed than 3G services with optimum efficiency.



The main types of technologies of 4G services are LTE-FDD (frequency division duplex), LTE-TDD (time division duplex), LTE- advance, WiMAX, and hspa+. LTE-FDD implies that downlink and uplink transmission take place in different, sufficiently separated, frequency bands, while TDD implies that downlink and uplink transmission take place in different, non-overlapping time slots. The connection plans are pre-paid, post-paid, and broadband, and it is used by retail, corporate, and government or public sector which are used by various end users including retail, corporate, government or public sector, other end users.



The regions covered in 4g services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is driving the 4G services market. The demand has been increasing significantly over the past few years due to an increase in the use of smart devices.

An increase in social media usage, online content activities, voice search/voice commands, smart home devices, games, and e-commerce is driving the demand for high-speed internet connectivity. For instance, almost 60% of the global population has access to the internet in 2020 and around 50% of the population used social media in mid-2020. The increase in online activity drives the need to have high-speed connectivity, thereby increasing the potential of the 4G services market.



Telecom is a highly regulated industry that faces strict regulations and protocols. Moreover, regulations that are in place about very old phones are still applied to internet technology. This makes the regulation irrelevant as technology has changed in the past 10 years. The ambiguity in the regulations makes it hard for the companies to evolve and implement any new technology that benefits the customers and increases the customer base. These strict regulations that rarely benefit the technology, which has been evolving, restraints the 4G services market.



The machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT infrastructure are a key trend in the 4G services market. Alternate telecommunications networks are set up primarily to support M2M / IoT, providing low-cost wireless M2M with faster data rates and low-cost equipment for low bandwidth data transmission. Initiatives introduced by Weightless (U.S.) SIG and SigFox (Fr.) and others offer M2M / IoT solutions that integrate coverage, battery life, cost module, and operational simplicity, and claim to significantly boost established cellular networks.

The technologies that exploit existing networks make the most sense, according to Sierra Wireless, and they see 4G / LTE as the technology of choice for M2M deployments. Sierra Wireless indicates that cellular connectivity will play a key role in the Internet of Things (IoT), and has been working with other hardware vendors and network carriers on the recently unveiled LTE-M (LTE for M2M) that offers low power consumption, easy deployment and interoperability, good security and mobility, low overall cost, and excellent coverage.



The countries covered in the 4g services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $158.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $249.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

