$249+ Billion Worldwide 4G Services Industry to 2031 - Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global 4G Services Market

Global 4G Services Market
Global 4G Services Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4G Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 4G Services market.

The global 4G services market is expected to grow from $133.02 billion in 2021 to $158.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The 4G services market is expected to grow to $249.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The major players covered in the 4g services global market are Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and S.K. Telecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sprint Nextel, Vodafone Group PLC, Telstra Corporation Limited, and ZTE Corporation.

The 4G services market consists of sales of 4G services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are used in laptops, smartphones, routers, and wireless modems for communication. 4G is the fourth generation of mobile networking technology. 4G technology will provide services at a much faster speed than 3G services with optimum efficiency.

The main types of technologies of 4G services are LTE-FDD (frequency division duplex), LTE-TDD (time division duplex), LTE- advance, WiMAX, and hspa+. LTE-FDD implies that downlink and uplink transmission take place in different, sufficiently separated, frequency bands, while TDD implies that downlink and uplink transmission take place in different, non-overlapping time slots. The connection plans are pre-paid, post-paid, and broadband, and it is used by retail, corporate, and government or public sector which are used by various end users including retail, corporate, government or public sector, other end users.

The regions covered in 4g services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is driving the 4G services market. The demand has been increasing significantly over the past few years due to an increase in the use of smart devices.

An increase in social media usage, online content activities, voice search/voice commands, smart home devices, games, and e-commerce is driving the demand for high-speed internet connectivity. For instance, almost 60% of the global population has access to the internet in 2020 and around 50% of the population used social media in mid-2020. The increase in online activity drives the need to have high-speed connectivity, thereby increasing the potential of the 4G services market.

Telecom is a highly regulated industry that faces strict regulations and protocols. Moreover, regulations that are in place about very old phones are still applied to internet technology. This makes the regulation irrelevant as technology has changed in the past 10 years. The ambiguity in the regulations makes it hard for the companies to evolve and implement any new technology that benefits the customers and increases the customer base. These strict regulations that rarely benefit the technology, which has been evolving, restraints the 4G services market.

The machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT infrastructure are a key trend in the 4G services market. Alternate telecommunications networks are set up primarily to support M2M / IoT, providing low-cost wireless M2M with faster data rates and low-cost equipment for low bandwidth data transmission. Initiatives introduced by Weightless (U.S.) SIG and SigFox (Fr.) and others offer M2M / IoT solutions that integrate coverage, battery life, cost module, and operational simplicity, and claim to significantly boost established cellular networks.

The technologies that exploit existing networks make the most sense, according to Sierra Wireless, and they see 4G / LTE as the technology of choice for M2M deployments. Sierra Wireless indicates that cellular connectivity will play a key role in the Internet of Things (IoT), and has been working with other hardware vendors and network carriers on the recently unveiled LTE-M (LTE for M2M) that offers low power consumption, easy deployment and interoperability, good security and mobility, low overall cost, and excellent coverage.

The countries covered in the 4g services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$158.89 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$249.21 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. 4G Services Market Characteristics

3. 4G Services Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global 4G Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global 4G Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. 4G Services Market Segmentation
4.1. Global 4G Services Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • LTE-FDD (Frequency Division Duplex)

  • LTE-TDD (Time Division Duplex)

  • LTE- advance

  • WiMax

  • HSPA+

4.2. Global 4G Services Market, Segmentation By Connection Plan, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Pre-paid

  • Post-paid

  • Broadband

4.3 Global 4G Services Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Retail

  • Corporate

  • Government or Public Sector

  • Other End Users

5. 4G Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global 4G Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2. Global 4G Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vafxg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


