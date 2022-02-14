U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

24By7Security Builds Formidable Business Team for 2022

·2 min read

The company is strategically positioned to grow nationally in 2022.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security today announced three strategic additions to the firm's sales team who will drive business development and customer relationship management initiatives in 2022 and beyond. With a focus on VCISO, PCI and CMMC services, 24By7Security is strategically positioned to grow nationally in 2022.

"We're pleased to enhance our capabilities with these results-driven leaders," said Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security. "They constitute a powerhouse of business development and customer relationship expertise that will bring our award-winning cybersecurity and compliance services to new markets and clients."

Joining 24By7Security with an impressive 15-year career developing and managing client relationships in healthcare information technology, Desiree Cordova will serve as Director of Business Development for the healthcare sector. Desiree holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional through (ISC)2.

"I thrive on achieving exceptional results for my clients by helping them harden their cybersecurity and compliance programs," said Desiree.

With more than ten years of business development experience, Jordan Sherman has a record of exceeding sales goals and delivering exceptional client service. In his role as Director of Business Development, Jordan will build client communities across a variety of industries in addition to assisting with channel partners. He holds a bachelor's degree from Purdue University, an AWS Business Professional certification from Amazon Web Services, and other licenses in information technology.

"In conducting business online and in the cloud, organizations face cybersecurity threats on a daily basis," said Jordan. "The 24By7Security 2.0 Model is highly effective in neutralizing those risks, and I look forward to bringing this award-winning solution to new clients throughout Florida."

Ron Davis has a history of success in leveraging technology solutions to deliver clear business value and operational efficiencies. Adept in growing existing client communities and developing new client relationships, in his role as Director of Sales, Ron will lead strategic expansion of the firm's cybersecurity and compliance services throughout the U.S. Ron holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

"We've entered a new era of cybersecurity for the defense industrial base," said Ron. "I look forward to collaborating with and preparing defense contractors for compliance with the new CMMC 2.0 framework, and to ensuring their path is straightforward and successful."

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of cybersecurity and compliance services in a variety of industries, both regulated and non-regulated, including healthcare, financial services, education, and others. Promulgating applicable industry standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, and CMMC, the firm's experienced and highly credentialed staff include CMMC Registered Practitioners, Certified Information Security Systems Professionals, Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioners, and others. The award-winning firm is certified as a Registered Provider Organization by the CMMC Accreditation Body and as a Qualified Security Assessor by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. To learn more, visit https://www.24By7Security.com.

#DontRiskITSecureIT

PRESS CONTACT:

Rema Deo
844-55-CYBER ext. 708
https://www.24by7security.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/24by7security-builds-formidable-business-team-for-2022-301480930.html

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc

