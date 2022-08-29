24By7Security Earns License to Provide HITRUST Readiness Services to Public and Private Sector Clients

The consulting firm is now a HITRUST Authorized Readiness Licensee

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security, Inc., a cybersecurity and compliance firm based in South Florida with clients nationwide, announced today that it has been approved as a HITRUST Readiness Licensee .

As a licensee, 24By7Security is authorized to perform consulting and readiness services for organizations desiring to adopt the HITRUST CSF Framework or prepare for a validated information assurance assessment. 24By7Security may assist clients in implementing the CSF, conducting remediation activities, and facilitating self-assessments.

"We are proud to have earned our Readiness License from HITRUST," said Sanjay Deo, President of 24By7Security, and 2022 recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States. "The HITRUST CSF Framework is an excellent option for organizations committed to implementing comprehensive, effective cybersecurity programs. HITRUST Readiness Services help them avoid costly missteps and achieve their objective efficiently."

"24By7Security has demonstrated their expertise in the HITRUST CSF Framework and in providing readiness assessments and remediation support for their clients," said Matthew Datel, HITRUST Director of Strategic Partnerships. "We are delighted to welcome 24By7Security to our Readiness Licensee program."

HITRUST was founded in 2007 to promote programs that help organizations safeguard sensitive information and manage their information risk. In collaboration with security leaders in both public and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains, and provides broad access to its widely adopted risk and compliance frameworks and related resources.

In addition to its HITRUST Readiness License, 24By7Security maintains credentials as a Registered Provider Organization, authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body to provide Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness services to Department of Defense contractors, and as a Qualified Security Assessor Company, authorized to assess clients against the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and certify their compliance. In all, 24By7Security has conducted more than 2,500 risk assessments, including HIPAA risk assessments.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of cybersecurity and compliance services in a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, and others. Promulgating applicable industry standards such as the HITRUST and NIST Cybersecurity Frameworks, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, and CMMC 2.0, the firm's experienced and highly credentialed staff include CMMC Registered Practitioners, Certified Information Security Systems Professionals, Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioners, Virtual CISOs, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.24by7security.com/.

