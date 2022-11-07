U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,754.75
    -24.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,257.00
    -171.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,801.00
    -89.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.30
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    -1.41 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.50
    -2.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9929
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1940
    +0.5400 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,879.04
    -419.97 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.28
    +10.24 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,436.48
    +236.74 (+0.87%)
     

The 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia Successfully Closed

·5 min read

Advantageous platform with dual engines for a fast recovery of the industry

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia closed successfully in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center on November 6th. Although the epidemic is still recurring in some part of the country, after one year of absence, Pet Fair Asia was back in full swing, with its strong influence, unchanged charm but for the first time in more than 20 years, in a new location outside of Shanghai.

During the four-days of the show, the urgent demand for business trade opportunities and the desire for face-to-face communication among people in the pet industry were remarkable. The visitors' enthusiasm in discovering industry trends and exploring new market opportunities has not diminished.

The 2022 edition of Pet Fair Asia expanded to 9 exhibition halls, covering more than 225,000 square meters of exhibiting space, attracting more than 1,850 exhibitors (both domestic and from abroad) showcasing more than 10,000 brands covering all categories of the pet industry chain.

extremely unexpected crowd @Pet Fair Asia 2022
extremely unexpected crowd @Pet Fair Asia 2022

Several professional forums and thematic events, enriched the four days of the fair with high-value content, providing new perspectives and ideas on the opportunities for trade exchanges and offering interesting insights about the overseas development of China's pet industry.

With the joint support of the major pet platforms, Pet Fair Asia created U+DEMO SHOW and the first ASIA PET CARNIVAL which together with many other wonderful, themed activities, brought to all participants a special immersive experience and gathered popularity among the visitors. Especially on the last two consumer days, pet fans and pet consumers were incredibly enthusiastic, showing the infinite vitality of the Chinese pet industry.

strong consumption power @Pet Fair Asia 2022
strong consumption power @Pet Fair Asia 2022

In addition to the popularity of the offline Pet Fair Asia, the online platform of the sub–Pet Fair Asia's ecosystem also attracted a lot of attention. This offline/online dual engine is the real power that can enable and drive the recovery of the industry.

"Pet Link Asia @North America", a tailor-made online match-making program for North American buyers and Asian suppliers, was successfully held before the fair opening together with ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing), the Pet Fair Asia's North American industry partner. The program gathered nearly 100 Top global buyers including Costco, Walmart, PetSmart, Pet Valu and Amazon. It was the first time that these high-level industry professionals appeared in the Asian pet market as a group and had accurate "face-to-face" communication with domestic qualified and powerful manufacturers. This activity attracted great attention and had enthusiastic response from many domestic high-quality pet enterprises such as Wenzhou Yuanfei Pet Toy Products Ltd., Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet products, Gambol Pet Group and others who all benefited from these digital encounters.

"As a manufacturing enterprise, we have been seeking more efficient ways to promote ourselves in the overseas market to shorten the communication distance with customers and enhance our business efficiency." Mr. Xie Dongshen, Overseas Marketing Director of Wenzhou Yuanfei Pet Toy Products Ltd., said after participating in the program. "This online activity has been a successful experience. This kind of interaction not only saved us manpower time and costs for developing new overseas customers, but also effectively helped us to reach many potential cooperation opportunities under this epidemic time."

Throughout this program, Chinese manufacturers were generally favored by North American buyers, with an average of more than 30 match-making invited. With the gradual relaxation of the global epidemic policies, the international trade market is fully reopening. The online match-making program provided by Pet Fair Asia will help pet companies to quickly open up international procurement links under the always changing foreign trade circumstances.

In addition, the pet industry online B2B2C platform exclusively cooperating with Asia Pet Fair - the WeChat mini-program "ASIA PET ONLINE (ChongMengZhaoHuo)", through the digitalization of brands and products information and the convenient instant messaging function, breaks the time and region barriers of offline exhibitions and provides retailers with "24 hours x 365 days" uninterrupted online goods selection and business negotiation services.

Since the relevant activities of its launch, in cooperation with the Pet Fair Asia Show, on August 29, the mini-application has accumulated over 20 million visits and gathered a total of 350,000 users. On November 4, the second day of the exhibition, the number of visitors per hour has exceeded 430,000.

In face of the strong domestic pet consumption market, the empowerment of this mini-application not only makes up for some of the users who cannot visit the show in person, but also takes advantage of the online efficiency to successfully reach a large number of new online users and broaden the domestic trade sales channels for the brands.

In the last quarter of 2022, as the second largest Pet exhibition in the world and the first in Asia, the 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia, rich in themes and resources, has presented professional and efficient business channels, both online and offline. This not only plays a positive role in promoting the recovery of the entire exhibition industry, but it also has strategic importance in supporting the development of new business channels and expanding the demand of domestic and foreign trade markets within the pet industry.

"Although the epidemic has had a great impact on offline large-scale events (including trade shows), through the successful re-opened of the 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia, we realized that the epidemic has also accelerated the rapid transformation of the industry and put forward higher requirements for the exhibition organizers." David Zhong, Founder & President of VNU Exhibitions Asia, Global Vice President of UFI, Chairman of UFI Asia-Pacific Chapter, said: "As organizers, on the one hand, efforts should be made to explore a new mode of offline trade shows under the normalization of the epidemic situation. On the other hand, we need to vigorously develop the online business, break through the time and space constraints through the extension of services, make it complementary, harmonious and symbiotic with offline exhibitions, dual engine driven, and accelerate the exchange and development of global commerce and trade, so as to practice the important mission of 'Exhibition is the key to economic reconstruction'."

 

SOURCE VNU Exhibitions Asia Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Powerball jackpot still up for grabs. Here's what to do if you win

    The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Here's what to do if you win.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Tempted by $1.9 billion? Here is how to play Powerball ahead of Monday night's drawing

    A record-shattering $1.9 billion jackpot is tempting those who normally pass on playing the lotter. Here is how to play Powerball.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policy

    Oil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures dropped $1.58, or 1.6%, to $96.99 a barrel by 2336 GMT, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • Walmart Just Announced These 8 Black Friday Deals That Start November 7

    Walmart is well-known for offering amazing bargains on Black Friday and this year is no different. The big-name retailer has just released a new ad announcing dozens of deals on a wide variety of items ranging from computers to household goods and more. The great news is, you may not even have to wait until after Thanksgiving to take advantage of some of these bargains.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

    Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were gettin

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.