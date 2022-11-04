U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.75
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,971.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,734.00
    +6.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.20
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9765
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0710
    -0.0930 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,269.46
    +8.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.01
    -4.66 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,042.02
    -621.37 (-2.25%)
     

The 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia and VNU Exhibitions Asia's Series Exhibitions successfully opened in Shenzhen

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently ended 20th National Congress of the CPC, trade shows have once again been mentioned and reaffirmed for their role in promoting future industrial development and high-quality economic growth. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, offline business activities have faced many challenges but people's demand for face-to-face communication and offline business trades opportunities has not stopped. Although the epidemic continues to recur in some parts of the country, on the premise of fully ensuring epidemic prevention safety, large scale events (including trade shows) in many major cities are "back to business".

With the approval of the local authorities, VNU Exhibitions Asia's six major exhibitions, including Pet Fair Asia, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR, R+T Asia, TCT Asia, etc., opened in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, in a total gross area of almost 400,000 square meters and will run until the 6th of November.

The major exhibitions of VNU Exhibitions Asia opened in Shenzhen
The major exhibitions of VNU Exhibitions Asia opened in Shenzhen

These large-scale events, rich in themes and resources, dedicated to business and attentive to the different exhibitors and visitors' needs are of strategic importance not only in promoting the recovery of the whole exhibition industry, but also in supporting the development of new commercial channels to meet the domestic and export market needs, in this last quarter of 2022.

The 2022 edition of Pet Fair Asia is back with full power, strengthening even further the synergy with the whole industry by covering all categories of the pet industry chain and bringing together both local and international top companies. Countless thematic events will be held during the 4 days, to enrich the fair with content of high cultural value, providing interesting insights, moments of encounter, and ideas for inspiration and reflection.

At TCT Asia, a series of high level forums and summits represent an effective platform for dialogue within the additive manufacturing industry, promoting the development of the entire sector.

Expanding domestic demands is one of the strategic bases of the recent years' China's economic development and that's why most of the exhibitions have carefully selected domestic sales channels to create a perfect match with the exhibitors through Matchmaking and Buyers Group Tours activities. Nevertheless, considerable importance has also been addressed by all the Shows to international trade and for the foreign exhibitors and visitors who cannot be present in person, a good number of online supply-demand activities have been carefully developed this year with the goal of opening more fully efficient global trade channels.

Pursuing the goal of offering valuable business opportunities to all exhibitors, visitors and partners while promoting the recovery of the whole exhibition industry, this year edition of Pet Fair Asia, TCT Asia and the rest of VNU Exhibitions Asia's Series of Exhibitions will strive to offer new opportunities, new directions, new ideas and new energy.

 

SOURCE VNU Exhibitions Asia Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic concerns

    Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment.

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Embrace Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • Apple Pause, Lyft Layoffs Herald New Phase of Tech Austerity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Milli

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • Digital wallet Cryptillian seeks to back Ripple against SEC in XRP lawsuit

    Digital wallet service provider Cryptillian Payment Systems has requested to file an amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the latter’s ongoing court battle against the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • Starbucks earnings beat expectations as consumers pay higher prices

    Starbucks reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close.

  • 3 Reasons Roku Stock Is a Buy After Its Dismal Third-Quarter Earnings Report

    Economic headwinds continued to put pressure on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the third quarter. The holiday season is typically a period of robust growth for ad-based businesses, but Roku says brands are still reducing ad spend due to economic uncertainty. Roku is a pioneer in streaming technology.

  • Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post. Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

  • Washington court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payment

    "We'll be back in court Nov. 10 seeking an injunction to keep the dividend on hold while our lawsuit continues," Ferguson said in a tweet. Supermarket operator Kroger Co snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, to better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • Apple reportedly pauses hiring for many roles, joining Amazon in belt-tightening

    Apple Inc. reportedly has put a pause on hiring for positions that aren't in research and development, joining a string of other tech companies that are scaling back their once-robust hiring initiatives due to a stormy economic climate.